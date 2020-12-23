Electrification of transport is the next big emissions reduction challenge. Volkswagen is engaged, while Toyota is vacillating. Think about this when deciding investment priorities.

Two of the world’s major car manufacturers are busy telling their customers about their upcoming models. There is a chasm between Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) (OTCPK:VLKAF) (OTCPK:VWAPY) and Toyota (TM) in choice of drivetrain, with Volkswagen very focused on a diverse range of BEV models and little talk of the internal combustion engine. Volkswagen (apart from Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF) see below) has little place for hybrids. Toyota on the other hand is still very focused on the internal combustion engine (ICE), although it talks about its hybrids and Plug-in hybrids as if they are electric vehicles. It has not forgotten its hydrogen (FCEV) story with a new Mirai.

Here I indicate the diversity of new BEV models from Volkswagen and give some commentary about its focus on the BEV. I also indicate why Toyota’s resistance to the transition to fully electric vehicles is problematic. I also indicate why Toyota’s stance is injuring a well-earned status as a company that works to build a better world. These alternative positions are very relevant when considering investment in either of the two major traditional car manufacturers.

Volkswagen

A recent report catalogues the diversity and timing of release for a portfolio of new BEVs from Volkswagen. Here I briefly comment on key vehicles that will help shape a diversity of BEV choice for a new car buyer.

Status of ID.3 BEV hatch

The ID.3 is essentially a BEV version on the new MEB platform of the popular Volkswagen Golf. While Volkswagen is pushing ahead with sales after a September release in Europe, it is not clear that the software problems that delayed the launch are fully resolved. They will solve this, but the challenge of getting it right should not be underestimated. Meanwhile, the e-Golf, which was essentially a BEV built by swapping out the ICE from a Golf and installing batteries, is being withdrawn. It was an expensive patch up to get a BEV into the market.

In 2021, a faster charging updated ID.3 will be launched as part of an aggressive drive to become a major player in the BEV market in 2021.

ID.4 BEV SUV

The ID.4 is a BEV crossover vehicle that is a fully electric version of the Volkswagen Tiguan. The plan is to use the ID.4 (and ID.5 see below) for an aggressive attempt by Volkswagen to become global BEV leader in 2021. A high performance (GTX) version of the ID.4 SUV will be released in H1 2021.

Two local variants (ID.4 Crozz and ID.4 X) of the ID.4 will be produced in China in partnership with FAW and SAIC.

ID.5

This is a Coupe version of the ID.4 and it will also be available in a GTX form on release of the ID.5.

ID Buzz (or ID.7)

This is a classic retro-styled BEV version of the VW Kombi. After enthusiastic reception of this vehicle, the plan is to release it in Europe, the USA and China in 2022. This vehicle will have autonomous driving capacity, although I’m cautious about how quickly Volkswagen will be able to make such a capacity available (of course, noting that autonomous driving can be delivered with varied capacities).

The ID.7 will have a large battery (82 kWh), but because of its box shape, its driving range is likely to be limited to ~400 km. Just as the Kombi came in different versions, the ID.7 will come in commercial or 7-seater versions. It will be offered in single motor or 2 motor, all wheel drive versions. Australians will probably warmly welcome a BEV version of the famous Kombi.

Small BEV electric mini cars (ID.1 and ID.2)

These represent the much heralded low cost BEVs, most probably BEV versions of the VW Polo and T-Cross. The details are vague, but there is a planned release of the ID.2 crossover vehicle priced at Euro 20,000 ($US24,500) in 2023, with release of the ID.1 hatch soon after. The “Small BEVs” will be built on a MEB-Lite platform which can handle battery packs of 45 kWh. For comparison the ID.3 is priced at Euro 35,575 ($US43,600). It is suggested that Volkswagen subsidiaries Skoda and SEAT will also use the MEB-Lite platform to develop low cost BEVs.

The ID.1 and ID.2 may be manufactured in partnership with Chinese partners JAC, SAIC and BAIC (OTC:BCCMY) as cost effective vehicles.

ID.6

The ID.6 will be available in Q4 2023 in the UK as either a sedan or wagon. These vehicles have been previewed as the ID Vizzion and ID Space Vizzion (now called the ID Aero B internally), respectively. These vehicles will be available in single motor, rear wheel drive or dual motor, all wheel drive versions. There will also be a luxury high performance GTX version of the ID.6.

Manufacturing of the ID.6 will commence in Volkswagen’s Emden factory, where the ID.4 and ID.5 will be manufactured, but secondary manufacture is likely to occur in China, involving Volkswagen partnerships with SAIC and FAW. The Emden factory is likely to produce 300,000 BEVs annually by 2023. Note that “6” is lucky in China.

The Passat-sized (but with more interior space) ID.6 will have an 86 kWh battery with a range of 430 miles, due to improved aerodynamic design. The vehicle will have fast charging capacity (150 km range in 10 minutes).

ID Buggy

The BEV Buggy has been talked up since 2019. The plan was for the Dune Buggy to be a partnership with e.GO Mobile AG. The plans have been shelved due to solvency issues at e.GO.

The above list of BEV vehicles is pretty ambitious. Indeed it might even make Elon Musk pause. I doubt that all of these vehicles will have smooth releases. However, this is a very big statement from Volkswagen that they plan to arrive on the BEV landscape with a bang.

Other Volkswagen family members

Of course, Volkswagen is bigger than just the VW brand. While there have been some rumours/reports about pushback in abandoning the ICE drivetrain (especially from Audi), there is little doubt that other members of the VW family have similar full electrification ambitions and they will take advantage of the Volkswagen MEB electric platform.

In all, Volkswagen plans to release more than 30 BEV models by 2025.

Politics within the Volkswagen Group

When I last wrote about Volkswagen in July it was soon after there had been major management changes and some mixed messaging about whether Volkswagen really meant to exit ICE cars or whether there was still some doubt about this. Today the air seems clearer and the scale of the new BEV programs indicates that Volkswagen really has set out to try to dominate BEV production.

However, there is still some settling down to come.

Volkswagen Group CEO Herbert Diess has had an interesting 6 months which culminated in recent weeks with controversy about his extension as Group CEO. In that role he maintains control over passenger car operations and hence the push to fully electrify Volkswagen’s products. Part of Diess’s problems relate to his determination to modernise and streamline Volkswagen’s operations, which might mean closure of some German plants to free up funds for his full electrification push. This puts him in conflict with powerful labor unions. In the end Diess has had his CEO position reaffirmed, but without an extension beyond 2023 which he was seeking.

Audi, whose CEO Markus Duesmann was seen as a potential replacement for Herbert Diess as CEO of the Volkswagen Group, seems to be once again flexing its muscles with the spinoff of Artemis from Audi to form a separate company charged with building a highly automated electric car. Artemis Managing Director Alexander Hitzinger comes from a motorsports background, where innovation and speed are valued above corporate constrictions. The innovative self-driving electric car might see the light of day in 2024. Of more significance is that Markus Duesmann is reported to be investing Euro 5 billion in hybrids (i.e., still with an ICE) and Euro 10 billion in pure electric cars in Audi. This looks like Duesmann may have won in his goal of keeping some ICE vehicles alive via hybrid vehicles. Audi still plans for 20 of 30 electrified models to be BEVs.

In my article in July, in addition to noting Markus Duesmann’s attachment to the ICE, I noted that Ralf Brandstaetter (CEO Volkswagen Brand) also had an attachment to the ICE. In a recent commentary on the BEVs under development (see above), Brandstaetter indicated that Volkswagen would continue to release ICE versions of the Passat and Tiguan. This sounds like an expensive complication, given various national plans to ban sale of cars with an ICE not too far away.

Herbert Diess CEO of Volkswagen Group asserts the dominance of overall planning in the Volkswagen Group at group level with the following statements: “With the investment planning that has now been carried out, we are making Audi stronger for the upcoming transformation of the core business,” says VW CEO Herbert Diess, who also chairs the Audi Supervisory Board. “Technological leadership in electric-powered and fully networked driving is the aim of the supervisory board and management board. We are providing Audi with the necessary resources for this,” says Herbert Diess, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AUDI AG.”

There have been reports that Volkswagen might sell off prestige brands Bugatti and Lamborghini as it focuses on electrifying the core personal transport market. It seems that Volkswagen management does not see that capital invested in high performance engines is benefiting its switch to electrification and automation. On the other hand Audi is exiting its role in Formula E (electric vehicle) racing while doubling down on its ICE racing participation.

My take from the above is that Volkswagen is still seeking to fully electrify its offering, although elements within are still trying to continue some role for ICE. It will be interesting to see if Audi’s wish to produce hybrids will be successful.

Toyota

President Akio Toyoda is a car racing fan and he is a key supporter of Toyota’s long-term commitment to car racing. Toyota claims that racing has provided Toyota with huge experience which translates to its personal transport vehicles. In his 2020 summary, President Toyoda continues to emphasise the importance of racing. Since the future of personal transport is the exit of the ICE, much of what is derived from racing (improvements in ICE performance) is therefore directed at a doomed part of the industry.

Talk versus action

Toyota has a long history of community involvement and acting for the betterment of society. It is rightly proud of its role in making personal transport broadly accessible, comfortable, and reliable. This way of acting for the betterment of society is central to Toyota’s business. I contend that Toyota’s current business focus of maximising its investment in internal combustion engine technology through promoting hybrids is at odds with its core philosophy.

Toyota philosophy

Emissions reduction is central to the future well-being of humanity, and transport emissions are becoming a key focus of emissions reductions, which have to be reduced by ~50% by 2030 to provide any chance of a future not disastrously impacted by climate change. Contributing to a climate disaster is not going to produce “happiness for all.” There is a global effort underway involving virtually every country to act on emissions reductions. Toyota, almost alone amongst car manufacturers, is refusing to accept that cars with an ICE need to stop being manufactured and sold.

Toyota has 7 guiding principles which describe how it strives to operate. Guiding Principle 3 is: “Dedicate our business to providing clean and safe products and to enhancing the quality of life everywhere through all of our activities.” It is acknowledged that a key issue is to reduce emissions. Continuing to insist on maintaining 90%+ production of cars containing an ICE is not consistent with Guiding Principle 3.

Toyota’s Global Vision involves the following comments: “Toyota will lead the future mobility society, enriching lives around the world with the safest and most responsible ways of moving people. Through our commitment to quality, ceaseless innovation, and respect for the planet, we strive to exceed expectations and be rewarded with a smile.”

On respecting the planet Toyota says the following: “In everything we do, demonstrate consideration of the planet. Persistently research, develop, and promote eco-friendly systems and solutions.”

President Toyoda specifically refers to Toyota’s intention to contribute to the UN Sustainability goals. It is relevant to pay attention to Sustainability goal 13 “Take urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts,” given that emission from transport is one of the most critical areas to address.

It is difficult to see how a major focus on hybrid vehicles at the expense of BEVs is consistent with Toyota’s Global Vision, yet commentary by Editor-in-Chief of the Toyota Times Teruyuki Kagawa on a recent presentation by Toyota finds a projected 6-fold increase over the next 5 years in hybrid and PHEV vehicles (all with an ICE) as a contribution to emissions-free motoring. Here is what Toyota President Akio Toyoda said : “Hybrids are also a part of our Toyota 2050 Beyond Zero Challenge with an ambitious goal of reducing CO2 emissions 90% by 2050 from where they were in 2010. In fact, our ultimate goal is that our cars will one day, actually clean the air as they drive, taking us to minus zero or beyond zero.” My interpretation of this statement is that Toyota is seeking to overlook the fact that they plan to dramatically increase emissions from their vehicles in the next 5 years, by referring to a time when they suggest that hydrogen-powered vehicles will take over. Of course, this assumes the success of the FECV and also transformation of hydrogen production from natural gas (with large emissions) to green hydrogen.

India is where Toyota has made very public attempts to get the Government to lower the 43% tax on hybrid electric vehicles because they see hybrids disadvantaged by a low 5% tax on BEVs. It looks like the resistance to tax reduction for hybrids will survive because the BEV manufacturers have pushed back against the Toyota attempt to push its hybrid sales in India. The effects of vehicle pollution is up close and personal in India, where the COVID-19 pandemic has shown what the countryside really should look like.

When Toyota plans in 2025 to have more than 80% of its vehicles sold either hybrids or plug-in hybrids (PHEVs), someone isn’t paying attention to the fact that this is dangerously close to when new cars with an ICE will be banned. Hybrids and PHEVs do have an ICE.

For some time now Toyota has talked the good talk about electrification of its products, but the reality has been a continuation of its Internal Combustion Engine products with a battery drivetrain added (hybrids) or electrification via a fuel cell (hydrogen) system. Toyota has kept pretty hidden small steps towards full electrification. It has a BEV in China based on substituting a battery for an ICE in one of its Lexus vehicles. It has a BEV partnership with BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF) in China, and the European PSA Group concerning light commercial vehicles. It has also released details of a new electric drivetrain for its Lexus vehicles. It has also produced tiny (2 seater) city BEV with just a 62 mile range and top speed of 37 mph.

Toyota’s proposed SUV BEV offering; is this heralding a major shift?

The above indicates that while Toyota has some BEV programs, it has steered clear of its main passenger vehicle markets, for which it has aggressively developed ICE-containing hybrid versions. This is why the news that Toyota plans to sell a SUV, that is a BEV installed on the new e-TNGA BEV platform that Toyota has developed, does suggest a change in strategy.

Toyota BZ silhouette. Source

The development in conjunction with Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHY) which will probably be branded by Toyota as a BZ model, is talked up in a YouTube video as likely to be a big hit for Toyota. The pitch is that this is a RAV4 competitor, although I don’t get that from Toyota’s own publicity. Indeed as far as I can find Toyota has made no reference as to where the BZ SUV will fit in its production range. This is curious as the program with Subaru seems well-advanced at the production tooling stage. Toyota has registered 11 BZ model names, indicating that this might be the beginning of a real BEV push by Toyota.

Challenges for Toyota

If the above seems complicated, that’s because it is. My take on Toyota is that there has been a battle raging within about whether to maximise return from huge investment in hybrid and FCEV technology or, like just about every other car company, get serious about the switch to full electrification. In fact Toyota has been doing the hard yards to make the switch with a new platform for its BEV vehicles and a lot of development within.

Those in charge have resisted the change partly because of the huge investment in hybrids, but also because elements of the senior hierarchy seem still to believe that batteries are not ready for long range transport.

With the recent reports it seems that at last the BEV teams have convinced senior management that it is getting late to be at the BEV party. Since Toyota has registered 11 BZ names, this implies that there might be a serious BEV strategy emerging, although Toyota is reluctant to address where this strategy fits. The official announcements continue to ignore BEVs and focus on cars with an ICE (primarily hybrids and PHEVs) and a hydrogen powered vehicle.

The fight within might have a way to run because the serious introduction of BEV vehicles will inevitably mean the end of both hybrids and FCEV, no doubt hastened by approaching bans of new cars with an ICE.

I note that Toyota released the latest version of its Mirai FCEV very recently. The Mirai continues to focus on range anxiety and it has an extended refuelling distance of up to 850 km. It has a third hydrogen tank fitted. It has released a very energised promotional article via Newswire.

In his recent update to Toyota staff President Toyoda talked about a revolutionary version of the Land Cruiser for the moon (Lunar Cruiser), which is proposed to be a hydrogen powered vehicle. Meanwhile, on earth, an enterprising Dutch company is making waves introducing an emissions-free mining vehicle based on an electrified Toyota Series 70 Land Cruiser. My take is that Toyota has its eye off the ball with its Land Cruiser at a time when Tesla’s (TSLA) Cybertruck is progressing towards launch.

Transport emissions reduction needs to be big and implemented fast to mitigate dangerous climate change

The emergence of the BEV (both for personal transport and for commercial vehicles) is urgent because, now that power generation is beginning to be decarbonized, transport is the next big emitter that needs to be addressed. In the US, transport accounted for 28.2% of emissions in 2018.

Conclusion

In considering moves afoot by the two giants of ICE car manufacturing (Volkswagen and Toyota) to adapt their businesses for a fully electrified future, it is apparent that change is agonising and hard to achieve. My take is that Volkswagen is managing the transition better than Toyota, although Audi is trying to keep some role for the ICE. Toyota, on the other hand, is still refusing to acknowledge that personal motoring is now on the path to full electrification, although cracks are appearing in the dual hybrid/FCEV plan for the future.

If/when Toyota does join the race to fully electrify transport, this would provide a huge boost to exit from a major source of emissions via use of the internal combustion engine. As indicated here, this action is long overdue but one needs to be cautious before accepting that Toyota is fully engaged. Full engagement means the end of hybrid vehicles (with Toyota being a major force in hybrid vehicle sales) and also inevitably the drive for fuel cell vehicles in personal transport.

Volkswagen seems closer now to a full electrification goal and the number of BEVs due for release within the next 3 years is impressive. However, I’m still cautious about Volkswagen until this gets bedded down more firmly. I retain my concern about investment in Toyota as the company still seems to be in denial about the damage caused by its aggressive push to maintain a dominant position for sale of vehicles with an ICE. Meanwhile, Tesla and a number of Chinese companies aggressively push forward a BEV future.

I am not a financial advisor, but I follow closely the electrification of everything, with transport being a key area experiencing dramatic change. If my commentary helps give you and your financial advisor perspective about investment in not only Volkswagen and Toyota, but also more broadly, please consider following me.

