Yield, in my view, is going to be one of the saving graces in 2021. You can still find some in closed-end funds and in a few ETFs. However, it is quite complicated to find the right funds.

All across the spectrum, the compression to Treasuries is taking place. The Bloomberg high yield Index, with a duration of 3.49 years, now yields just 4.387% and is only 257.1 basis points over the investment grade corporate bond Index.

The world currently has $18.1 trillion in negative-yielding debt, which is a boon and a godsend for the nations and corporations that have it. It is a "Borrower's Paradise" and a "Fixed Income Investor's Hell."

There is much ado about the high valuations in equities. This is worth paying attention to, and I am. When things are this lofty, the plays for appreciation become somewhat troublesome, and the amount of caution that you exercise in your investing should increase accordingly. There is no doomsday scenario here, just an increased amount of restraint as you wander about and place your bets.

Even more troubling, to me, is what is taking place in the bond markets now. The Bloomberg Treasury Index, with a 7.11-year duration, now yields 0.598%. Our just-off-historic-low yields are the manifestation of our central bank, the Fed, and while the 10-year Treasury is up somewhat off its lows, the shorter end of the curve has not backed up much. I have stated before, and I'll state again, that with our new Administration, and their talk of large debt programs, for a wide variety of reasons, that there is going to be tremendous pressure on the Fed to lower rates even further so the country's debt can be afforded.

The European Union, Japan, Switzerland, and other countries, have all swung below the almost unthinkable like of zero. For thousands of years, the lender was paid for lending money, and now the debtor gets paid for accepting it.

What a turn of events!

To signify the situation for 10-year sovereign debt:

Ten Year Yield Belgium -0.393% Denmark -0.470% France -0.338% Germany -0.579% Italy 0.575% Japan 0.014% Netherlands -0.500% Spain 0.059% Sweden -0.11%

Astounding, when you think about it, and yet, here we are, in the land of Nirvana for these nations. Even China has borrowed for less than nothing in the EU, and you may think that this will all end soon, perhaps badly, but I am of the opinion that it will not. So, no value left in sovereign debt, and the "intended consequence" has also been to lower corporate bond debt to levels that have sucked the meaning out of "credit risk."

Bloomberg's U.S. investment grade corporate bond Index, with a duration of 8.73 years, now yields 1.816%. This is just 121.8 basis points over Treasuries. Has credit risk declined so much so that this makes sense? I think not. You just aren't getting paid now for "credit risk," and this is throwing a damper upon the markets that is especially tough for individuals, in my opinion.

Yield has vanished into the flatlands, and the peril of corporate difficulties, especially during our pandemic, has escalated and not diminished. We are in the watershed as institutions, such as insurance companies, have to buy bonds and as the "Absolute Value" of fixed income securities has declined to a little above nothing.

All across the spectrum, the compression to Treasuries is taking place. The Bloomberg high yield Index, with a duration of 3.49 years, now yields just 4.387% and is only 257.1 basis points over the investment grade corporate bond Index. Pick what sector that you like, but you aren't getting paid for squat at these levels. This is like "Wonderland," and Alice and the Mad Hatter may scurry by at any moment. We have already followed the rabbit with the pocket watch, and we are all down the rabbit hole.

Out of the approximately 650 closed-end fund universe, I only utilize 30 or so for my clients. The leverage issue here, once a source of some concern, has dried up to a smidgeon, with borrowing rates at current levels. However, concerns about the Net Asset Value (NAV), liquidity, the contents of the portfolios, and a number of other variables, have not diminished.

Yield, which you aren't getting paid for now in most bonds, can still be found, but you have to pivot in your thinking to find it. Wall Street is the "Land of Re-invention," and I suggest you get on with doing just that. A tiptoe through the tulips is now required.

"When I used to read fairy tales, I fancied that kind of thing never happened, and now here I am in the middle of one!"



- Alice

You can find yield, you see, it is just in a different place.

Original Source: Author

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.