Beating The S&P With Quality Dividend Stocks - November Update

Market Review for November

November was an outstanding month to be invested in the market. The S&P 500 total return was up 10.95%, outpacing its long-term average annual return in a single month. Since 1988, the index has averaged roughly a 9.9% annualized return. It may not seem like a rare occurrence to have a double-digit single month return seeing how this is the second time it occurred this year, but in reality, it is extremely rare. The last time we experienced a double-digit single month total return was April of 2020, the S&P 500 was up 12.82%. Coincidentally, that was also the best single month total return for the S&P 500 since 1988. But aside from April and November of this year the S&P 500 total return has only had two more double-digit total return months. The most recent occurrence, prior to 2020, was October of 2011, the index was up 10.93%. Prior to that, in December of 1991 the index was up 11.44%. This means that November of 2020 was the third-best month for the S&P 500 total return in the last almost 33 years. Of course, the S&P 500 index has been around longer than 33 years. However, historical data before 1988 uses a different method for dividend reinvestment.

Portfolio Composition Recap

Quality stocks are identified by meeting the following 9 criteria that I found have historically outperformed the broad universe of dividend-paying stocks, when analyzed collectively. The stock must have a market cap of at least 10 billion, a payout ratio of no greater than 70%, a 5-year dividend growth rate of at least 5%, a 5-year revenue growth rate of at least 5%, a 5-year EPS growth rate of at least 5%, an S&P Earnings and Divided Rating of A- or better, a wide Morningstar Economic Moat, an Exemplary or Standard Morningstar Stewardship rating and a low or medium SER Volatility Rating. 25 stocks passed this filter for the initial portfolio created on September 1, 2020.

The positions in my individual portfolio are updated on a quarterly basis, however the watchlist changes from month to month. Therefore, starting with the December update, I will shift the focus of this series to showcase the watchlist and include a short portfolio review.

November Portfolio Results

My quality dividend stock portfolio underperformed the S&P total return during November by 88 basis points. The portfolio was up 10.07%, that is still a phenomenal single month return. However, this marks two consecutive months of underperformance to the benchmark. Since inception (9/1/20) the portfolio is up 2.86% vs. the benchmark return of 3.68%. With one more month to go this year the portfolio is trailing by 82 basis points. The equal allocation of the watchlist also outpaced the portfolio during November, by 53 basis points, and is currently outperforming the portfolio by 20 basis points since inception. Here is a summary of the performance comparison.

Month QDS S&P Excess EAR Excess September-20 -2.85% -4.00% 1.15% -3.09% 0.24% October-20 -3.81% -2.66% -1.15% -3.84% 0.04% November-20 10.07% 10.95% -0.88% 10.60% -0.53% 2020 2.86% 3.68% -0.82% 3.06% -0.20%

Table Contents

QDS: Quality Dividend Portfolio

S&P: S&P 500 Total Return

EAR: Equal Allocation Return for all stocks in the portfolio

First Excess: Compares QDS to S&P

Second Excess: Compares QDS to EAR

Individual Position Review

Financials were the main drivers of the portfolio's return during November. Northern Trust (NTRS) finished the month up 18.97%, leading all the positions in the portfolio with the highest return for the month. Comcast (CMCSA) finished in a close second, up 18.94%. Accenture (ACN), BlackRock (BLK), Bank of NY Mellon (BK), Fastenal (FAST), Intuit (INTU), Mastercard (MA), MSCI (MSCI), Roper (ROP), T. Rowe (TROW) and Visa (V) all outpaced the benchmark with solid double-digit gains. Automatic Data Processing (ADP) also finished the month with a double-digit gain; however, it was short of beating the benchmark. Only one position finished the month in the red, that was Lowe's (LOW) with a -1.44% loss.

Since inception, 9 out of 25 positions in the portfolio are outpacing the benchmark. The best performer has been ADP, up 25.88%. CMCSA has moved into a close second place with a 23.94% since inception return. Northrop Grumman (NOC) replaces Mastercard as the worst-performing stock. The position is down 11.36% since inception, it is the only double-digit negative return in the portfolio. In the table below you can see a summary of the performance for all individual positions.

Positions September 2020 October 2020 November 2020 YTD ACN -5.81% -3.65% 14.84% 4.22% ADP 0.98% 13.24% 10.08% 25.88% BLK -4.56% 0.93% 16.55% 12.27% BK -7.14% 6.33% 13.85% 12.41% COST 2.11% -8.22% 9.55% 2.67% CMCSA 3.24% 0.93% 18.94% 23.94% DPZ 4.20% -11.04% 3.77% -3.81% FAST -7.72% -3.58% 14.39% 1.78% FDS -4.43% -8.47% 9.15% -4.52% GGG 5.74% 1.17% 9.43% 17.07% HD -2.06% -3.96% 4.01% -2.17% INTU -5.55% -3.36% 11.87% 2.11% JKHY -1.44% -8.82% 8.51% -2.49% LOW 0.71% -8.65% -1.44% -9.33% LMT -1.79% -4.36% 4.99% -1.38% MA -5.59% -14.55% 16.58% -5.95% MCO -1.63% -9.30% 7.61% -3.99% MSCI -4.42% -1.95% 17.27% 9.90% MSFT -6.74% -3.74% 6.01% -4.83% NOC -7.92% -8.14% 4.79% -11.36% NTRS -3.94% 0.38% 18.97% 14.72% ROP -7.51% -5.90% 14.99% 0.08% TROW -7.24% -1.22% 13.22% 3.74% V -5.67% -9.13% 15.94% -0.62% WST -3.19% -1.03% 1.20% -3.04% AVERAGE -3.09% -3.84% 10.60% 3.06% S&P 500 Total Return -4.00% -2.66% 10.95% 3.68% Over/Under 0.91% -1.18% -0.35% -0.62%

Dividend Review

The portfolio received $0.23 in dividends during November that brings our total to $0.43 since inception. I am anticipating around $0.43 in dividends during December that would leave us just shy of $1.00 to finish off the year. The forward-looking expected annual dividend is $3.84, up 18.52% from the prior month. Two stocks in the portfolio announced dividend increases during the month. ADP increased their quarterly dividend by 2.2% from $0.91 to $0.93. ROP increased their quarterly dividend by 9.8% from $0.5125 to $0.5625. Since inception there have been three dividend increases in the portfolio for an average increase of 6.21%. This of course does not include the already announced dividend increases by Mastercard and Graco during December.

Tactical Allocation

The initial strategy for the portfolio was to maintain an equal allocation, to the best of my ability, while incurring the least amount of tax liability. However, I have been considering modifying this approach by adopting a more tactical allocation approach to take advantage of potentially undervalued stocks. At this point I have not yet deployed any such changes, but I can share my thought process on what I envision the tactical allocation may look like. The equal weight allocation would be modified to include +/-1% thresholds that would either trigger a purchase or prevent further contributions to individual positions. Weekly contributions would be split evenly amongst the potentially undervalued or fairly valued stocks until they reach the previously stated allocation thresholds. I would use the dividend yield theory to value stocks with a floating fair value cutoff to ensure at least a few purchases occur each week. It is difficult to forecast how this will work but I'll be sure to cover it in more detail in future updates if I do implement the strategy.

December 2020 Watchlist update

There are two changes from the prior month to the quality stock watchlist. Moody's (MCO) has been removed and U.S. Bancorp (USB) has been added to the watchlist. This change is not yet reflected in my individual portfolio as I will use the January watchlist to update my positions. Starting in January I will be sharing the full watchlist with all my followers here on a monthly basis.

