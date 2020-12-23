The stock is still richly valued at nearly 15x 2021 sales despite these obvious demand pullbacks next year.

As Teladoc Health (TDOC) closes a very monumental year, investors need to be more cognizant of the risks in the stock. A big competitor is aggressively moving into the telehealth sector and the stock has more competition for investor dollars from the Amwell (AMWL) IPO, amongst others. My investment thesis remains negative on the stock valuation while still positive on the future of the company that now combines Teladoc Health, InTouch and Livongo Health.

Image Source: Teladoc Health website

New Teladoc Health

While the company is a completely different one than the Teladoc Health entering 2020, the stock isn't seeing any upside from the market selling off due to fears of another COVID-19 strain found in England. Any negativity surrounding the virus should send this stock back to the highs, yet Teladoc Health is now trading relatively flat on the news while trading below $200 and over $50 off the all-time highs.

When this stock doesn't rally on good news (more virus fears), investors need to take a cautious stance. Even more problematic for shareholders, The Motley Fool listed the stock as a 'surefire growth stock' which should've further boosted Teladoc Health on an already positive day.

While the company appears a surefire grower, the telemedicine market faces a tough pull-forward scenario in 2021. According to estimates from eMarketer, the number of U.S. adults expected to use telemedicine next year is only forecasted to grow 15.4% in 2021. After 2020 surged to 41.7 million adults for nearly 100% growth, 2021 is only forecast to see users jump to 48.1 million for only 6.4 million additional users.

The research firm forecasts user growth rebounding to 19.1% in 2022 to reach 57.3 million adult users. Part of the issue is the pull-forward of demand from the people sitting on the sidelines heading into this year. Only 20% of adults now have intention to use telemedicine with over 35% of users having utilized telemedicine by July due to coronavirus, up from only 11% market penetration back in January.

What should be alarming for investors piling into Teladoc Health is that consumers in mass don't rate telemedicine care as better than in-person doctor care. Despite the time savings and convenience, only 6% of adults prefer the quality of telemedicine visits.

All while these metrics are less than encouraging for telemedicine growth in 2021, a larger competitor such as Amazon (AMZN) is aggressively entering the market. Amazon Care was previously launched for an internal health program, but the internet retail giant is now expanding to offer the service to external businesses.

Tough Comps

These numbers support the thesis that telemedicine will grow next year, but at a lot slower rate than in 2020. The market isn't going to pay up for the stock with slower market growth and increasing competition.

For Q4, Teladoc Health updated guidance to reflect the completion of the Livongo Health merger on October 30 and the latest view from COVID-19 impacts:

Revenue - $369 million to $379 million

Adjusted EBITDA - $34 million to $37 million

Members - 50 million to 51 million

Total Visits - 2.8 million to 3.0 million

The most notable number is that total visits weren't projected to rise despite a surge in Covid during the 2-week period from the Q3 earnings report. Revenues were guided up $75 million to account for the estimates from adding 2 months of Livongo Health revenues.

Considering Livongo Health reported Q3 revenues of $106.1 million, the updated guidance appears rather conservative, offering limited sequential growth. The company was averaging $35.4 million in monthly revenues, so flat growth would've generated revenues of $70.8 million in November and December.

Based on previous analyst estimates and revenue synergy targets from the merger, the new Teladoc Health was poised to have 2021 revenues of $1.991 billion and 2022 at $3.43 billion. The current analyst estimates are about on par with those targets from when the merger closed on October 30, or nearly 2 months later despite surging COVID-19 counts.

Data by YCharts

The stock now has a market valuation of $28.5 billion, suggesting Teladoc Health trades at 14.6x 2021 sales and still 10.8x 2022 sales. As the stock weakens during 2021, Teladoc Health will again become an appealing stock based on long-term growth potential.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the company is likely to grow revenues next year, but the stock will have no surefire rally above $200 anytime soon. Investors should wait for more weakness in Teladoc Health as the stock shows cracks in the growth story heading into 2021.

If you'd like to learn more about how to best position yourself in undervalued stocks mispriced by the market, consider joining Out Fox The Street. The service offers a model portfolio, daily updates, trade alerts and real-time chat. Sign up now for a risk-free, 2-week trial to start finding the next stock with the potential to double and triple in the next few years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.