Given the small size and speculative nature of the business, I recommend starting with a small position and averaging up through the position.

Thesis

Mohawk Group (MWK) aims to buy and scale e-commerce businesses using artificial intelligence and operational insights from its holding company approach. The few other comparables in the public markets like Constellation and others do not have such a direct focus on e-commerce, but have generally done well.

I believe there is a lot of runway to aggregate insights on scaling e-commerce businesses and in general e-commerce is poised to grow from 20% saturation of commerce higher. At the same time, Mohawk is a new public company and the concept is relatively unproven, so I recommend starting with a small buy today.

Source: Investor Presentation

Brands and Execution

Mohawk has 280+ SKUs in the market today across 11 brands. In the e-commerce landscape, that makes it one of the larger and more diversified sellers across platforms and products. Looking at specifically what it sells, we can see it focuses on larger home appliances, health/wellness, and some beauty. These consumer facing products are heavily tied to economic growth and the recovery.

Further, Mohawk is driving its growth from the growth of the platforms it sells through as well. We can see it lists on Shopify (SHOP), Amazon (AMZN), and Walmart (WMT). I believe this is one of the biggest drivers of upside from here - agnostic growth across three major e-commerce players with best-in-class products in sticky consumer categories that are not fads.

Source: Investor Presentation

This market growth is given by management at ~15% per year. If Mohawk is able to maintain its small market share within these platforms I would simply underwrite a 15% annualized revenue CAGR. However, I believe they get some benefit for their automated approach to supply chain and to sourcing new ideas. If we say that those efforts are worth 15% CAGR in itself, it is easy to see how we can get to 30% annualized revenue CAGR on that basis.

Repeatable

Mohawk is aiming to make the acquisition and scaling of e-commerce brands repeatable. This is the secret sauce that is driven by a combination of proprietary data across brands, execution from the team, and other technology to source emerging consumer habits. I believe there is some merit to this approach and that it deserves to be included in a revenue growth forecast.

Source: Investor Presentation

Further, Mohawk is taking a diversified approach to brands today. It has launched 5 to date and acquired 6. This gives the organization a diversified ability to build or buy brands based on new consumer trends. I believe this will be a key differentiator between Mohawk and other private, emerging groups doing similar things. The focus on durable brands that are everlasting is also important to a medium and long-term focused investor.

Source: Investor Relations

Long-Term Goals

Mohawk aims for hyper growth for the next few years. In the long-term model forecast, it shows 100% YoY revenue growth and a long-term target contribution margin of 20%. I believe the contribution margin number is a little high, and I would mark that down to 15% based on other similar e-commerce plays. However, given the small scale of the revenue base today and the large e-commerce opportunity, I do believe the top-line story is intact.

Source: Investor Presentation

The other advantage Mohawk is building is understanding the landscape of potential e-commerce sellers. I believe this is a highly fragmented market today with a lot of opportunity for growth. Further, because there are not many established buyers, the multiples that these businesses can be acquired for are quite reasonable.

I believe there will be a stratification of e-commerce sellers over time. Some brands will become independent and spin off the platforms to conserve margin. These are the hyper growth select few. Most will do fine but need help scaling at some point or desire an exit. That is where someone like Mohawk can come in. Right now, these businesses trade at an EV/EBITDA multiple and many can be run cash-flow positive. Mohawk appears to be targeting this group of companies which I believe will grow over time as some of the long tail new sellers will merge into this category as they grow.

Source: Investor Presentation

The multiple arbitrage opportunity here combined with top-line growth makes these types of transactions accretive instantly to Mohawk. I believe there is a lot of growth potential here.

Risks

Mohawk is a conglomerate and as it grows will likely trade at a discount to its NAV. Even best-in-class groups like IAC (IAC) trade at a discount and that is for the reason of transparency and synergies not being fully understood or valued by investors.

I can see that same case for Mohawk and that discount may also include a liquidity discount to start. I also see execution risk at such an early stage.

To combat these risks, I recommend starting with a small position today and averaging into it (even up) based on performance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.