The game does not run well on older hardware, but limited supply of new consoles and PC graphics cards have severely limited consumers' ability to upgrade.

Introduction

The first announcement of Cyberpunk 2077 came in way back in 2013. At the time, CD Projekt Red (OTCPK:OTGLF, OTCPK:OTGLY; WSE:CDR) was a tiny Polish developer scheduled to release its upcoming game, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, in 2015. The studio had released two Witcher games before this, neither of which was all that impressive. The studio hit a home run with the Witcher 3 though. It is now widely regarded as one of the best video games, selling over 28 million copies, also putting it in the top 25 best-selling video games of all time. The Witcher series in total reached 50 million copies sold earlier this year.

Of course, CD Projekt Red's success with the Witcher 3 instantly got people excited about Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 - The Game

CD Projekt Red initially announced Cyberpunk 2077 way back in 2013, but really didn't ramp up development until after the Witcher 3 was released in 2015. It has been a long wait for fans, especially as the video game industry is trending toward shorter announcement-to-release cycles, as many gamers are quick to move on nowadays. Cyberpunk 2077 has been different though. Gamers have been long awaiting the release of this game.

Upon release and after several delays (the game was originally going to release in April 2020, but was delayed to September, then November, and then finally to December 10, 2020), the game was met with reviews that were not 10/10. I think it's safe to say that most gamers were expecting this to be a 10/10 game.

The launch all went wrong for CD Projekt Red. First off, CD Projekt Red did not allow Sony PlayStation 4 (SNE) and Microsoft Xbox One (MSFT) copies (last-gen consoles) to get review samples. When the game was finally released on these platforms, gamers were met with a maximum resolution of 720p and low graphical settings, along with consistent frame rate drops during gameplay. It became instantly clear why CD Projekt Red did not allow review samples on the old consoles - the game simply looked bad on them.

Now, this wouldn't be such a big deal, at least in my opinion, if gamers were able to purchase the new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles, but with extra strong demand for at-home entertainment spurred on by the pandemic, the new consoles are sold out everywhere. That leaves PC, but again, the new RTX 3000 series graphics cards from Nvidia (NVDA) and the new 6000 series cards from AMD are seemingly sold out everywhere as well.

This ultimately means that many gamers are stuck playing on older hardware, making the experience a truly regrettable one for many. In fact, so many complaints have been filed that both Sony and Microsoft have pulled the game from their online digital stores. Gamers can still buy physical disc copies for consoles or the digital version on PC platforms like Steam, but with more gamers than ever opting to just download games, this is disastrous for CD Projekt Red. 74% of the game's 8 million pre-orders were digital.

CD Projekt Red Stock Price

CD Projekt Red stock (which trades OTC in the US or on the Warsaw exchange in Poland; I've used the direct Poland listing in the chart below) has dropped considerably over the last week.

The stock hit a high of around 460 zł (approximately $126 USD) on December 7, before falling to around 270 zł (approx. $74 USD), where it sits today. That's about a 40% decline in a little over one week. With just over 100 million shares outstanding, the company's market cap has fallen from around $12.6 billion USD to $7.4 billion USD.

Analysts were expecting about 18.5 million copies of Cyberpunk 2077 to sell in the first year, which, at $60 USD per copy, would generate around $1.1 billion in revenue - a very large increase from what the company has been doing quarterly for several years now (the chart below shows quarterly revenue in USD).

The company was being valued at about 10 times Cyberpunk 2077 year 1 estimated sales before launch, but now, with the stock down about 40%, and a large amount of uncertainty regarding Cyberpunk 2077 sales (CD Projekt Red is offering refunds to anyone who wants), the stock price sales are anybody's guess going forward. There is a substantial amount of uncertainty here. Nobody knows how many gamers will choose to take a refund, or how long the game will not be available for digital download on Xbox and PlayStation stores.

Why CD Projekt Red Could Still Turn It Around

CD Projekt Red is in hot water right now, but not all hope is lost. I've put about 15 hours into Cyberpunk 2077, which isn't a lot compared to many gamers, but I see potential here. With some fixes and updates, I think this game still has the potential to be a top-25 selling game of all time, just like The Witcher 3. Many fans may not remember, but The Witcher 3 also had its issues at launch, virtually all of which were fixed over time by the company.

Furthermore, if one has faith that CD Projekt Red can turn it around, the stock looks pretty attractive after the decline, in my opinion. I firmly believe CD Projekt Red is one of the better developers/publishers in the industry and is superior to the likes of Electronic Arts (EA), Activision Blizzard (ATVI), and maybe even Take-Two Interactive (TTWO). CD Projekt Red is a high-quality company, but even high-quality companies mess up occasionally. Unfortunately for CD Projekt Red, this doesn't appear to have been an occasional blip, but rather a disastrous launch for the year's most anticipated game. The next few weeks will be telling, with potential catalysts for the stock price being the re-addition of the game to Sony and PlayStation stores, bug fixes and patches, and further last-gen console optimization.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CDR, OTGLF, OTGLY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.