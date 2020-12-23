The last few years have been devastating for KYN shareholders, although it has performed less badly than other MLP CEFs.

KYN is focused on the MLP and midstream energy sector, but it plans to shift to more renewable energy infrastructure in the long term.

Energy is possibly the most hated sector in the economy. This makes it prime hunting grounds for contrarian investment opportunities. I’ve written in the past about how most investors are underestimating the probability of a sharp snap back in oil prices after the Covid-19 crisis clears. Even if there is an eventual shift to renewable energy sources, the shift is likely decades away. In the meantime, supplies of oil and gas are likely to get tight.

Yet most investors have been avoiding the energy sector, which after years of decline currently accounts for only 3% of the S&P 500 index. Getting energy exposure through a closed end fund structure is an opportunity to purchase energy assets at a discount to NAV, and collect substantial income while waiting for a recovery. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (KYN) is a prime example.

KYN has traditionally focused on midstream energy companies and master limited partnerships (MLPs), although it is slightly adjusting its strategy to prepare for an eventual transition to clean energy. Energy infrastructure is attractive because of cash flows typically specified by long-term contracts with oil producers. The CEF structure provides access to the high yields from MLPs without the complicated tax forms that come from investing directly in them. Launched in 2004, KYN is one of the longest lasting MLP CEFs. With total AUM of $3.2 billion, it's also the largest MLP CEF, according to MLPData.com. KYN’s stock price has been battered even worse than the broader energy sector. Yet there is a decent chance the market has overreacted.

KYN currently yields 9.7% and trades at a double-digit NAV discount. If the energy sector recovers, KYN investors could earn substantial returns. Nonetheless, there are several risks unique to KYN that might explain why it is trading so cheaply.

Recent Performance and Discount

KYN’s stock price is down ~50% year to date. Its portfolio holdings have declined and throughout most of this year it has traded at a larger than typical discount. Currently, it's trading at a 15% discount to NAV, compared to the five-year average discount of ~5%. This steep double discount makes it worthwhile to look closer at KYN. Prior to 2018, KYN mostly traded at a premium.

Strategic Shift and Current Portfolio

KYN was known as the KYN MLP/Midstream Investment Company but recently changed its name to reflect its shift towards a broader portfolio of energy infrastructure assets. According to the fund website, management believes there will be a global shift towards low carbon and renewable energy sources. Consequently, KYN is working to reposition more of its portfolio to renewable energy infrastructure. By focusing on sectors that reduce carbon dioxide and greenhouse gas emissions, KYN will eventually be positioned to fit in with the ESG investing zeitgeist.

This strategic shift will take several quarters to implement. Previously its investment objective required it to invest 85% of its total assets in MLPs and midstream energy companies. Its new investment objective focuses purely on after-tax return. Its fundamental investment policies will now require that 80% of the portfolio go into energy infrastructure, not just MLPs and midstream companies. This allows for much more renewable energy exposure. Shareholders approved the full scope of these changes at the end of October.

Management has indicated that they believe their traditional Midstream assets are undervalued, but the renewable energy sector will offer the best value over the next 2-3 decades. Consequently, the transition will be gradual. Going forward will still own a lot of pipeline assets, but they will be supplemented with wind and solar power generation assets. Like KYN’s traditional midstream energy sector investments, these newly added renewable energy infrastructure holdings will still have long-term contracted cash flows in a heavily regulated industry.

The current portfolio is in a transitional state, but it provides hints of what it will look like in the future. As of the most recently available filings, it is highly concentrated, with the top ten holdings accounting for 67% of net assets. All of these holdings are focused on traditional energy infrastructure.

Overall, 87% of the portfolio is still in midstream energy companies. In contrast, only 6% is in renewable energy. The balance of the portfolio consists of utility companies.

Management has not yet specified what percentage of the portfolio will ultimately be allocated to renewable energy. However, it's safe to say that it will increase significantly from its current level. Some current examples from the portfolio include NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), the world’s largest producer, Clearway Energy (CWEN) which develops and operates wind and solar energy, Enviva (NYSE:EVA), an MLP focused on biomass energy, and NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP), the largest producer of wind and solar energy in the world. These current renewable infrastructure holdings are more representative of the company’s future portfolio.

Long-Term Performance And Distributions

The last few years have been devastating for KYN investors, destroying most of the benefits from positive return in the early years of the fund. Since inception, it has barely eked out a positive total return, when distributions are factored in.

Nonetheless, KYN has performed less poorly than comparable MLP CEFs, based on Morningstar’s data provided by CEF Connect. A negative 6.44% annualized return over 10 years is horrible for a portfolio, but it's less bad than the sector's overall performance. KYN hasn’t been able to avoid the carnage in the energy sector, but at least partially offset it.

KYN has had to cut distributions sharply in 2019 and 2020. Due to the poor performance of the fund holdings, its distributions in 2019 and 2020 have consisted entirely of return of capital.

Ultimately only a recovery in the energy sector will bring recovery to KYN investors. Even then, there are additional problems with KYN.

Main Risks

There are unique micro risks in the structure and strategy of KYN. The first is balance sheet risk. KYN currently has portfolio leverage of nearly 30%. Since MLPs typically also have aggressive balance sheets, KYN investors are effectively exposed to two layers of leverage. Although leverage theoretically amplifies potential upside of the portfolio, in practice it can make them suffer permanent losses from temporary market volatility. We’ve already seen this scenario play out. In March 2020, KYN’s portfolio dropped sharply, and it was forced to sell some of its holdings in order to reduce leverage to comply with regulatory requirements. As other analysts have pointed out, as a result of these ill-timed, yet necessary sales, it was unable to fully benefit from the recovery in many of its funds holdings because its portfolio had shrunk.

KYN’s high fees are another risk to investor returns. The MLP sector is notorious for management teams that extract value at the expense of shareholders. Owning MLPs inside a CEF wrapper adds another layer of expense. KYN has a tiered management fee that is charged based on gross assets. With the impact of leverage, the effective management fee is 2.28%, according to CEF Connect. This is well above the 0.85% expense ratio charged by the Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP). Although KYN’s steep NAV discount makes for an attractive valuation, the higher cost of operating the fund will drag on return over the long term.

Additionally, recent changes in corporate governance are likely to be a negative for outside investors. KYN’s board recently changed company bylaws to limit voting power of large shareholders. This will deter activists from pushing for change at the fund. Without pressure from activists, it is less likely that KYN will close its steep NAV discount.

Conclusion

KYN combines a portfolio of cheap midstream energy infrastructure assets, with a compelling long-term plan to transition into more renewable energy. However, its aggressive balance sheet, high fees and unfavorable corporate governance changes are likely to dampen long-term returns. KYN’s 9.7% yield and double discounted exposure to energy make it tempting, but I’ll pass for now.

