PIMCO CEF Update - PIMCO Taps The Brakes

In terms of relative returns since November, PHK has come out ahead despite its lowest leverage across the multi-sector funds. We continue to hold the fund in our Income Portfolios.

PIMCO CEF discount levels have recovered significantly. If we exclude funds that have cut distributions, the average premium is quite elevated.

The average PIMCO taxable leverage level has fallen for the second month in a row, a rational response to credit valuations that are nearly fully priced.

Taxable PIMCO CEFs have enjoyed a great run since November along with the rest of the CEF market. In this article we take a look at the latest leverage figures for the month of November, relative performance across the taxable suite as well as current premium valuations.

The main takeaway is that the taxable funds have decreased their leverage levels for the second month in a row. In our view, this is a rational response to credit valuations that are much more fully priced. For example, high-yield spreads have retraced nearly 95% of their widening since March.

In terms of relative returns, the High Income Fund (PHK) has come out ahead, which may be surprising, given its lowest leverage level across the multi-sector funds. In our view, the reason for the fund's outperformance has to do with its RMBS underweight as well as the largest interest rate steepener position in the suite. We continue to hold PHK in our High Income Portfolio.

On premium valuation front, current levels are elevated, particularly if we exclude funds that cut distributions this year and which are unlikely to trade back to their previous premium levels. We find PHK attractive on a fair-value premium calculation.

November Leverage Recap

Before digging into leverage, let's take a look at the top fixed-income CEF performers since the start of November. PIMCO CEFs are circled in the chart below. All in all, it's hard to be disappointed with PIMCO CEFs here as returns are in the high-single or low-double digits. Funds with stronger performance such as the Stone Harbor EM Total Income Fund (EDI) are either in EM debt, including local debt, which has benefited from dollar weakness as well as the higher-beta profile of EM risk. We covered this fund earlier here.

A fund like the AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NCV) outperformed due to an allocation to convertible bonds which have delivered exceptional performance due to their technology and biotech tilt and equity linkage. Although the fund is entirely fixed-income it should perform well in a rising-rate environment due to the reflationary tilt of its convertible allocation, assuming interest rates rise because growth recovers. We covered NCV earlier here.

Both funds have been part of our High Income Portfolio over the last few months.

Source: Systematic Income

Returning to leverage, total PIMCO taxable CEF borrowings decreased for the second month running.

Source: Systematic Income, PIMCO

The decrease in November was significantly larger than the drop in October.

Source: Systematic Income, PIMCO

The bulk of the drop was in the Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund (PCI) - the fund is quite large so this by itself doesn't tell us a whole lot.

Source: Systematic Income, PIMCO

Let's take a look at the percentage drop in fund borrowings. PCI and the Strategic Income Fund (RCS) led the charge here with about a 10% cut in their borrowings.

Source: Systematic Income, PIMCO

Let's see what this means for the average leverage figures across the suite. We can see that average leverage for November fell fairly sharply from a near 40% figure just two months prior to about 35%. Current average leverage stands roughly where it was in June.

Source: Systematic Income, PIMCO

A Beautiful Deleveraging

There are four notable aspects of this leverage trajectory which are worth mentioning. First, the PIMCO suite ran quite "hot" in March. Average leverage rose from a 32% figure in February to about 37% in March. Recall that leverage is a ratio of fund borrowings to it total assets. What happened in March was that the value of fund assets fell sharply which, in the absence of changes in borrowings, would have increased leverage to levels of 40-55% across the funds. Had PIMCO maintained the February average leverage level across its suite at 32%, it would have had to sell more assets and lock in more permanent capital losses for shareholders. By running at a higher average leverage level in March, the funds managed to conserve shareholder capital that would have been lost, otherwise. To be clear, the funds still shed assets, to the tune of $300m in March, but increasing the funds' leverage levels PIMCO was making a bet that the worst was behind the market by the end of March. This turned out to be the right call.

The second attractive aspect of the funds' leverage trajectory is that PIMCO only deleveraged selectively where it needed to, rather than across the board, based on fund leverage mandates and, likely, fund-level bilateral repo covenants. Only four funds saw borrowings reduced in March. This allowed most of the funds to maintain exposure to assets and even add risk at the bottom of the market, rather than sell at some of the worst prices seen over the last decade. In fact, the majority of PIMCO CEFs added borrowings and, hence assets, in March.

Source: Systematic Income, PIMCO

The third attractive aspect of the behavior of leverage through time across PIMCO CEFs is how it compares to the risk premia available in markets. To gauge this we use the BOfA High Yield Index credit spread (orange line) and plot it against the average leverage of PIMCO taxable CEFs. This century HY spreads have typically bottomed out around 3.5% so the closer we get to these levels the worse is the risk/reward on offer in credit markets where taxable PIMCO CEFs operate (we use HY spreads as a proxy for other credit markets).

What we see in the chart is that PIMCO was adding leverage as credit spreads were trading north of 5%. However, now that they have taken a decisive move lower (currently trading at around 4%) the funds have cut leverage in response. This gives PIMCO more dry powder potential to deploy at a later date when valuations are more attractive.

Source: Systematic Income, FRED, PIMCO

The final attractive aspect of this pattern of leverage is that the kind of counter-cyclical deleveraging we are seeing in October and November (i.e. when funds cut borrowings in response to higher prices as opposed to the usual deleveraging which happens when funds are forced to shed assets in response to lower prices in order to keep their leverage levels under control) is that it doesn't always align with fund management incentives. The incentives of fund managers are to 1) keep assets at a high enough level in order to produce strong levels of income and 2) to keep assets at a high level in order to keep fund fees high - the vast majority of CEFs charge fees on total assets. The fact that PIMCO CEFs have actively shed assets in a strong rally suggests that they are putting risk management and market conviction ahead of their bottom line and fund income levels.

That Time Of Year Again

Although the average multi-sector PIMCO CEF is close to flat on a year-to-date total price return basis, on a net basis they are all under water. This means that investors may be looking to rotate within the suite to create tax losses to offset capital gains elsewhere.

Source: Systematic Income

A good starting point for investors who want to keep a similar portfolio allocation is to find funds that have the highest NAV return correlation to the fund that is sold.

The table below shows what this looks like for the PIMCO suite. Investors should also compare leverage levels and, obviously, discount valuation among other factors when selecting alternatives

Source: Systematic Income, PIMCO

Ex-Dividend Date Price Action

This month we saw some unusual price action around the ex-dividend date of the PIMCO CEFs which, to us, looked like dividend capture. It's quite possible that some investors have luck with dividend capture but the chart below shows that it doesn't appear to work. The total return on the ex-dividend date (marked as "D" in the chart) is very close to zero which means that the dividend is nearly entirely offset by the drop in the fund's price. Investors who wait an additional day to sell the funds should experience disappointing returns as the total return on the day after the ex-dividend date is significantly negative.

Source: Systematic Income

We can see the pattern of discounts that around the ex-dividend date that echoes the total return patterns in the chart above.

Source: Systematic Income

All of this suggests that unless you know exactly what you are doing, trying dividend capture doesn't look like it works very well in PIMCO CEFs.

Discount Valuation

In aggregate, taxable PIMCO CEF discounts are trading roughly around the middle of their post-drawdown range. Overall, PIMCO CEFs have mirrored the movements in discounts in the broader CEF space. The bulk of the discount widening we saw in March has been retraced. At the same time, current levels are wider of their early 2020 level so there may be more room to rise.

Source: Systematic Income

Arguably the chart above overstates the attractiveness of PIMCO CEF premiums. This is because a number of CEFs had substantial cuts this year and so we shouldn't expect their premiums to retrace back to the pre-cut level, absent a distribution rise.

If we plot the average CEF premium of funds that did not cut distributions this year (blue line), the average premium is actually quite elevated. It is only really lower than the second half of 2019 when the market traded very strong.

Source: Systematic Income

It's tempting to calculate fair-value premiums for the individual PIMCO CEFs in line with a framework we introduced earlier. The trouble with this is that we don't really know the underlying portfolio yield of PIMCO CEFs. Anyone paying close attention to these funds knows full well that the funds' earnings are extremely volatile, occasionally dropping to zero or even negative levels. A big part of the reason for this is that PIMCO tends to push income in and out of the funds via swaps.

That said, we can make one simplifying assumption and to assume that all PIMCO taxable fixed-income multi-sector CEFs have broadly the same yield (before leverage). This is not a crazy assumption since the funds' sector allocation, with the exception of RMBS, perhaps, is not massively different.

This means that the fair-value premiums / discounts are going to be driven more by the level of management fees, leverage costs and leverage levels. We can see these alongside current premiums plotted on the following chart.

Source: Systematic Income

Because we are making some assumptions here, this chart is more useful on a relative basis, that is, when comparing funds against each other, rather than on an absolute, individual fund basis. What we see is that PHK looks most attractive on this basis - it is the only fund that is closest to our fair-value estimate.

The Return Puzzle

Let's have a look at total NAV returns since the start of November - when the latest market rally kicked off in earnest. All taxable funds did well but the High Income Fund (PHK) outperformed the rest.

Source: Systematic Income

This pattern of NAV returns may not seem particularly interesting but the it reveals something unusual which is that the lower leverage CEFs have outperformed the higher leverage CEFs. On the face of it, this doesn't make a whole lot of sense. Apart from the two idiosyncratic CEFs that are focused on agencies and equities, PIMCO portfolios share a lot of strategies and assets so, arguably the biggest differentiator among them is the level of leverage. And in a strong market the highest leverage funds should run ahead.

Source: Systematic Income

It makes sense to think of PIMCO multi-sector fixed-income CEFs in terms of three dimensions: leverage, sector allocation and swap overlays. Most of the time the level of leverage is going to drive relative returns but not always.

Let's have a look at how different sectors did since the start of November. The key sectors here are non-agency RMBS, loans, high yield and external EM debt. The broad pattern that we see here is the relative outperformance of three sectors versus RMBS.

Source: Systematic Income

If we look at the fund sector allocation from our CEF Tool we see that funds that appeared to underperform are more heavily allocated to RMBS and less to the three sectors that outperformed.

Source: Systematic Income CEF Tool

This comparison isn't perfect - we don't know exactly what sort of RMBS PIMCO holds so the fund proxies that we use to gauge performance could be giving us a false signal here but the results do make sense.

What the sector allocation doesn't explain, however, is why PHK has outperformed the Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY). Both funds appear to have pretty similar sector allocations across HY, loans and EM and PTY has leverage 12% higher than that of PHK (42% versus 30%). And although PTY is more overweight RMBS, its higher absolute holdings should more than compensate for that.

This brings us to the third key differentiator across funds - swap overlays. PHK is an outlier in the amount of risk it carries via swaps. The chart below shows its exposure to yield curve steepening as a ratio of net assets (the denominator is the dollar P&L for a 10 basis point steepening in the swap interest rate curve).

Source: Systematic Income, PIMCO

What's happened since November is that the 10s30s swap curve has steepened about 10 basis points. This isn't massive but together with higher carry from its swap positions it's very likely that's what put PHK over the top. The latest holdings report for PHK shows that it actually increased the size of its steepener position even more from its already high level.

Does this make PHK riskier? Yes and no. A larger steepener position certainly adds another source of volatility and return noise but it doesn't necessarily make the fund "riskier". This is because the swap exposure should be viewed together with PHK's relatively low level of leverage. If we see another market shock the steepener position is very likely to lose money as long-end rates would be expected to fall and shorter-term rates don't have much more room to drop. However, the fund's low leverage means that on a net basis it wouldn't necessarily underperform the other funds in the suite if credit assets take a beating as well.

Takeaways

PIMCO CEFs have undergone, what looks to us like a beautiful deleveraging, as Ray Dalio might say. As credit valuations have richened, the funds, in aggregate, have moderated their exposure. This gives the funds more room to maneuver if we see another market downdraft. PIMCO CEF premiums have grown over the last few months although they are still well off the highs reached prior to the drawdown. We continue to like PHK due to its low management fees and leverage costs as well as yield curve steepener position.

