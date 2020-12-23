Recently Ring Energy (REI) offered stock for sale along with warrants to raise a little under $20 million. The offering added potentially 40 million shares to the outstanding shares of the second quarter. The most likely reason for the offering was the continuing coronavirus demand destruction and the path of an uncertain recovery from that demand destruction. A periodic bank line redetermination process makes proactive actions a far better and often cheaper strategy.

What once appeared to be a relatively conservative strategy was slowly drifting into dangerous territory because the original management strategy went out the window when commodity prices crashed. Management has been watching the lending trend as the "shelter in place" cycle keeps repeating far beyond what anyone expected when this bug began. Therefore, rather than have the company finances run headlong into changing lending conditions, management preemptively opted for some breathing space.

Concurrently with the offering, management also terminated the sale of the Delaware Basin acreage. Shareholders still made some money off the terminated sale from nonrefundable fees paid to extend the termination date.

But the real question is the cost and return of that share offering. There were 67 million shares outstanding at the end of the third quarter. This offering raises the potential total closer to 110 million shares outstanding. This company went from looking at very profitable wells and rapidly expanding cash flow to a cash raise that meant considerable shareholder dilution. Nonetheless, given the cash balance at the end of the third quarter plus the share offering and the cash flow this quarter, the company should have about $50 million available. Therefore the onus is on management to justify the stock sale with an adequate return through the use of the money.

Basically, the coronavirus challenges have been mishandled by the leadership in Washington D.C. as noted by an editorial in the New England Journal Of Medicine and the Scientific American magazine. These are two organizations that would only wade into this situation in an extreme case. So it gives some idea as to how far off track we have veered in handling the pandemic as well as the idea we are in for more unknowns in the future until some sensible leadership actually decides to use basic science in a plausible way. But this has an effect on the future of this company as the current challenges will last longer than one could reasonably expect due to the leadership failure. Overnight, conservative industry strategies turned speculative or even disastrous.

The new Chairman of the Board, Paul McKinney, discussed the fact that it is now cheaper to buy production than it is to drill for production. That is not uncommon at market bottoms. But in contacting potential sellers, those sellers wanted a stronger balance sheet. Ironically, had management known that all this would happen after they bought the Northwest Shelf properties, they would have sold stock immediately after the purchase for a far better price than they just received.

But going forward, management has a chance to both put the money raised to good use and remake the company to participate in the coming recovery. In effect, management "bit the bullet" to remain in the game. Many leases now sell for a small fraction of the prices paid years ago. So using a combination of cash and depressed stock is probably a viable idea for acquiring some leases. Both the leases and the stock price should do better in the coming recovery.

As management noted, the bank-line review has been delayed as more information was needed to be provided to the bank. Costs are declining which will likely mean that more reserves are available in the current environment.

Well Profitability

Any wells that may be drilled are likely to prove to be fairly profitable even at current commodity pricing.

Source: Ring Energy November 2020, Investor Presentation.

Oil prices have approached the point at times where the $35 BOE net price received has been practical. The Northwest shelf acreage is probably profitable at current WTI prices and lower. However, just because something makes money does not necessarily mean that it is not best to wait a while longer for better prices.

At first the current challenges were viewed as passing. Now, due to the mismanagement of the coronavirus issues, many managements are taking a longer term view of the current situation. So much is unknown at the current time that any one of several strategy choices could be correct.

In any event, the figures above appear to at least make the management statement that purchasing production is probably cheaper than drilling for production a reasonable statement. That could change if management is able to hedge at a profitable level for a while.

Since that information came out, oil prices have rallied considerably. So the question going forward is the strength and duration of the current rally. The conservative strategy may be to purchase production for stock in the future rather than drilling until visibility becomes better. Another possibility would be to hedge to lock in a minimum profit for any wells drilled.

Conclusion

Management appears to be making the best of a really bad situation. So many thought that the coronavirus demand destruction would be in the rearview mirror by now and fading away. Instead, it now looks like we will have to wait for vaccines to become available. Some of the challenges we are facing are due to a failure to accept science as well as the fact that we are learning about this bug as we continue. The fatalistic attitude of "bring it on" is proving very damaging to those that espouse it.

But with a vaccine on the way, perhaps by summer of next year, this bug will be under better control. New technology appears to be making effective vaccines available faster than was the case ever before. That should be good news for the future of oil and gas.

In the meantime, management has the cash available to begin the strategy of purchasing production. The next bank-line determination that has been delayed should not threaten this strategy. In fact, if anything, the lenders are likely to welcome a good deal.

Probably, the largest mistake was that management left the debt on the bank line. It either should have sold the stock to reduce that debt or it should have floated bonds. But given the current situation, the stock sale may open doors to some good deals that were closed.

Even after the dilution, there still appears to be very adequate reserves behind each share of stock to provide a decent recovery of the stock in the future. The cash flow from each well drilled is pretty decent. But more profits may be made by buying production. What management should not do is allow that cash to sit unused on the balance sheet.

Management was well on its way to converting to an operating company from one that was primarily exploring and acquiring leases. The coronavirus challenges interrupted that conversion. But it should resume once the coronavirus issues fade. In the meantime, it does appear that the company will survive. But this stock will take some time to reach some old highs from a few years back.

Disclosure: I am/we are long REI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.