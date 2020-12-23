The company could see continued losses for Beijing Hyundai and Beijing Brand, and there is a risk that its equity interest in Beijing Benz could be diluted in the future.

BAIC Motor's financial performance in 3Q 2020 was disappointing, with net profit down -21% YoY at RMB674 million in the most recent quarter.

Elevator Pitch

I have a Neutral rating on Chinese automaker BAIC Motor Corporation Limited (OTC:BCCMY) [1958:HK].

BAIC Motor trades at 4.5 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E, and it offers a consensus forward FY 2021 dividend yield of 7.2%. The stock is cheap for good reasons. Its ROEs are much lower than that of its peers, and it is subject to risks such as continued losses for the Beijing Hyundai joint venture and a potential dilution of its equity interest in Beijing Benz. BAIC Motor's financial performance in 3Q 2020 was also disappointing, with net profit down -21% YoY at RMB674 million in the most recent quarter.

With BAIC Motor's relatively cheap valuations pricing in most of the negatives, I think that a Neutral rating for the stock is justified. I will consider upgrading the stock to Bullish, if there are signs of improvement in the operations of Beijing Hyundai and Beijing Brand.

Readers have the option of trading in BAIC Motor shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the ticker BCCMY, or on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 1958:HK. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those shares listed in Hong Kong, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $7 million, and market capitalization is above $2.7 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges.

Institutional investors which own BAIC Motor shares listed in Hong Kong include BlackRock, The Vanguard Group, Dimensional Fund Advisors, Templeton Asset Management, and Schroder Investment Management, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers and Fidelity, or international brokers with Asian coverage like Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities and Singapore's OCBC Securities.

Company Description

Established in September 2010 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in December 2014, BAIC Motor Corporation Limited is China's fourth largest automaker in terms of 1H 2020 sales volume with a market share of 8.7%.

Apart from its proprietary brand, Beijing Brand, BAIC Motor also sells automobiles under various brands via joint ventures, and its key joint venture partners are Daimler AG (OTCPK:DDAIF) (OTCPK:DMLRY) [DAI:GR] and Hyundai Motor Company (OTCPK:HYMLF) (OTCPK:HYMTF) [005380:KS].

The Beijing Brand, Beijing Benz, Beijing Hyundai business segments accounted for 7%, 54%, and 37% of BAIC Motor's passenger vehicle sales volume, respectively in the first half of 2020; other business segments contributed the remaining 2% of the company's 1H 2020 passenger vehicle sales volume. Beijing Benz is a 51%-owned subsidiary of BAIC Motor focused on the production and sales of Mercedes-Benz branded vehicles, and Daimler AG and its subsidiary, Daimler Greater China Ltd. hold the remaining 49% stake in Beijing Benz. Beijing Hyundai is a joint venture that manufactures and sells cars under the Hyundai brand; BAIC Motor and Hyundai Motor each own a 50% interest in the joint venture.

Due to losses at Beijing Brand and the Beijing Hyundai joint venture, Beijing Benz accounts for substantially all of BAIC Motor's earnings.

Disappointing 3Q 2020 Results

BAIC Motor announced the company's 3Q 2020 financial results on October 27, 2020, and its financial performance in the third quarter of the year was disappointing. The company's net profit declined by -21% YoY to RMB674 million in 3Q 2020, despite a +14% YoY increase in revenue to RMB53 billion over the same period.

The key factor that contributed to BAIC Motor's poor results in the most recent quarter was a larger-than-expected share of loss of investments accounted for using equity method (associates and joint ventures).

BAIC Motor's share of loss of investments accounted for using equity method widened significantly from a minor loss of under -RMB10 million in 3Q 2019 to approximately -RMB270 million in 3Q 2020. This suggests that BAIC Motor's key joint venture Beijing Hyundai saw greater losses on a YoY basis in 3Q 2020, as the Beijing Hyundai joint venture suffered from negative operating leverage with a -40% YoY decline in sales volume in the third quarter this year. Also, BAIC Motor's proprietary brand business, Beijing Brand, is likely to have remained loss-making in 3Q 2020; Beijing Brand registered an operating loss of -RMB1.8 billion in 1H 2020.

On the positive side of things, BAIC Motor's top line grew by +14% YoY in 3Q 2020, while its gross profit margin widened by +360 basis points from 26.5% in 3Q 2019 to 30.1% in 3Q 2020. This is mainly attributable to a +21% YoY expansion in sales volume for Beijing Benz in the most recent quarter, and a more favorable sales mix with an increased proportion of sales of higher-margin Mercedes-Benz branded vehicles.

Continued Losses For Beijing Hyundai And Beijing Brand Are Expected

Looking ahead, BAIC Motor is expected to see Beijing Hyundai And Beijing Brand remain loss-making.

Hyundai-branded passenger vehicle sales have been below expectations. As highlighted above, Beijing Hyundai witnessed a -40% YoY decline in sales volume in 3Q 2020, while the overall Chinese auto market saw a positive high single-digit YoY sales growth over the same period.

A June 14, 2019 Business Korea article titled "Sluggish Sales Compel Hyundai and Kia to Close down Plants in China" claimed that Beijing Hyundai had failed to "catch market trends" in China. One example was the increased popularity of SUVs (Sport Utility Vehicles) in the country, which Beijing Hyundai did not capitalize on because it did not have a wide range of SUV models. In addition, Korean auto brands were shunned by Chinese consumers in 2017, due to poor relations between South Korea and China.

The Hyundai brand has been ceding the China market to rivals for the past few years, and it is estimated that Hyundai's market share decreased from 5.1% in 2016 to 3.1% in 2019. It remains to be seen if Beijing Hyundai can engineer a turnaround with plans to launch nine new vehicles in China by the end of 2021.

Separately, in the company's 1H 2020 interim report, BAIC Motor attributed Beijing Brand's losses to factors such as "decreased in the sales volume affected by the outbreak of COVID-19", "increased efforts for vehicle sales promotion", and "the decline in new energy subsidies." While the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic should be less of a factor over time, Beijing Brand's profitability will continue to be affected by the decrease in subsidies for electric vehicles. New energy vehicles (in contrast with conventional oil-powered passenger vehicles) accounted for 31% of Beijing Brand's passenger vehicle sales volume in the first half of 2020.

There are clear signs that the Chinese authorities have plans to gradually reduce subsidies for new energy vehicles over time. In April 2020, Reuters reported that "China will cut subsidies on new energy vehicles (NEV) such as electric cars by 10% this year." Notably, the subsidies for new energy vehicles in China at the national level were initially planned to end by 2020, but have been extended till 2022 to support the automobile industry in challenging times like these. Furthermore, the new energy vehicles subsidies will only apply to vehicles priced below RMB0.3 million, and be limited to two million vehicles every year.

Dilution Of Stake In Beijing Benz Is A Key Risk

As mentioned earlier, Beijing Benz has been an out-performer for BAIC Motor in 3Q 2020 and it contributes most of BAIC Motor's profits. However, there is a potential risk that BAIC Motor could see its equity interest in Beijing Benz diluted in future.

In July 2020, caps on foreign ownership in manufacturers of commercial vehicles have been removed. Earlier, Reuters published an article in December 2019 claiming that Daimler AG has "a plan to raise its stake (in Beijing Benz) to 75% from the current 49%", based on its sources.

If Daimler AG increase its stake in Beijing Benz in the future, this will result in a lower effective interest in Beijing Benz and a lower share of earnings for BAIC Motor.

Valuation

BAIC Motor trades at 6.1 times consensus forward FY 2020 P/E and 4.5 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E based on its share price of HK$2.64 as of December 22, 2020. As a comparison, its three-year and five-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 6.8 times and 7.1 times, respectively.

Market consensus sees BAIC Motor delivering ROEs of 5.7% and 7.4% for FY 2020 and FY 2021, respectively.

The stock also offers consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 dividend yields of 5.8% and 7.2%, respectively.

Among its peers, BAIC Motor's consensus forward FY 2021 P/E is relatively low, and its consensus forward FY 2021 dividend yield is the highest. But BAIC Motor is cheap for good reasons. The company's consensus forward ROEs are much lower than that of its peers, and it face headwinds such as continued losses for the Beijing Hyundai joint venture and a potential dilution of its equity interest in Beijing Benz.

Peer Valuation Comparison For BAIC Motor

Stock Consensus Current Year P/E Consensus Forward One-Year P/E Consensus Current Year ROE Consensus Forward One-Year ROE Consensus Current Year Dividend Yield Consensus Forward One-Year Dividend Yield Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited (OTCPK:BCAUF) (OTCPK:BCAUY) [1114:HK] 3.3 3.0 21.5% 20.1% 7.7% 3.3% Guangzhou Automobile Group Co,. Ltd. (OTCPK:GNZUF) (OTCPK:GNZUY) [2238:HK] 10.4 7.9 8.1% 9.8% 3.0% 3.9% Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCPK:GWLLF) [2333:HK] [601633:CH] 32.3 20.4 8.4% 12.2% 1.4% 2.2%

Source: Author

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for BAIC Motor are widening losses for the Beijing Hyundai joint venture, Daimler diluting the company's equity interest in Beijing Benz, and lower-than-expected dividends going forward which makes the stock a less attractive dividend yield play.

Note that readers who choose to trade in BAIC Motor shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Hong Kong) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.