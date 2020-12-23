In the spirit of the Holiday season, we are reflecting on the past year and looking for ways to improve our approach to investing. One interesting phenomenon this year has been the strong performance of market leaders despite the challenges of 2020. The top market leader, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), has generated impressive returns during one of the most difficult periods in history. Further, Apple is poised for continued outsized growth over the next couple of years as its Services segment continues to grow at a more than 30% clip. This impressive performance and future potential has caused our views of dividend investing to evolve in that we hold a few complementary positions to offset any weak performance in our core dividend portfolio. Apple is the first of these companies as we feel the company has great cash flows, strong revenue growth, and good upside potential of $160 to $175 per share. These attributes more than make up for the meager dividend yield of 0.70% for investors today.

Introduction

We are very much like Ebenezer Scrooge when it comes to investing - our miserly focus on stocks with strong cash flows and attractive yields has served us well over the years. Just like the protagonist in the great Dickens novel, A Christmas Carol, 2020 has been a year that has challenged our approach as our core equity positioning did not perform as expected. While dividend stocks don't always outperform growth stocks, the stability of their dividends and their ability to protect in declining markets makes us more than content to maintain our holdings throughout market cycles.

Apple's Iconic Logo

Source: Apple.

Unfortunately, this thesis broke down in 2020 as traditional dividend stock attributes did not hold true. With the initial wave of the COVID pandemic shutting down the global economy, stock markets went into a tailspin. The S&P 500 Index was down more than 30% at one point in the first quarter. Surprisingly for this dividend investor, quality high dividend stocks performed much worse. Using the iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) as a proxy, this segment of the equity market was down more than 40% at the same time.

High Dividend Stocks Did Not Insulate Investors During the COVID Selloff

Data by YCharts

This was surprising to us as many of these companies have a history of good cash flows, strong balance sheets, and fairly low levels of debt. This should have provided the market with a certain level of confidence that these company could survive, and possibly even grow in this challenging time. To add to our frustration, as the market recovered, traditional high dividend companies also lagged the general market. This has made our views of equity market investing evolve to include a couple of complementary names that can help to counteract underperformance in our core high dividend portfolio during these unique times. Our first company in this category is Apple Inc.

Ghost of Apple Past

Apple has been on our radar for years, not as a potential portfolio addition, but as an interesting company to watch from afar. Given our high bar of companies with strong cash flows, above market yields, and a history of dividend growth, Apple really didn't foot the bill. While we first started watching the company make extraordinary moves in the 1990s, the dot com crash reminded us of the risks of investing in a company without a stable stream of cash flows.

We watched for years and years as Apple had a non-stop stream of new product innovations that, while successful, gave us pause. Apple successfully identified the need for a digital music solution and was well rewarded for creating generations of iPod devices. Similarly, Apple saw the need to make computing easier and more portable, and developed a set of laptops and computers that were easy for consumers to use. Unfortunately, both of these innovations were cannibalized by a newer set of innovations - iPods with iPhones and Macs with iPads. Although these newer products had higher price points and resulted in good revenue growth for the company, they tended to be sold to existing customers, instead of growing Apple's footprint.

The moment Apple was able to create a full "ecosystem" of technology products was the point the company entered its sustained explosive growth trajectory. This came together with the use of both hardware (iPhones, iPads, Macs) and software (iTunes, iCloud, etc.) to create a seamless experience for users across their devices. Ashamedly, we still ignored the stock at this time as they still were investing heavily in the growth stage of the company and not rewarding investors with a hefty stream of distributions.

We did take a hard look at Apple in 2012 when the company started to pay its first dividend since the mid 1990s. Forgive us Jacob Marley's Ghost, but we passed as the company only appeared to be paying a nominal dividend to appease investor demands. In our opinion, Apple had more than enough cash flows to support an above market yield and to grow distributions aggressively over the years. We felt that if sentiment changed, the company would quickly eliminate the dividend - something no dividend focused investor wants to see.

Ghost of Apple Present

In the current era, Apple provides a compelling suite of solutions for consumers. These solutions range from the traditional areas of iPhones, iPads, and Macs to software and music from iTunes to cloud storage in iCloud and even wearable devices like Apple Watch and Air Pods. Today's structure for the company reminds us of many of the great dividend stocks in our portfolio today. The company has a number of successful product segments and management is focused on creating complementary solutions rather than cannibalizing existing major product lines.

From a revenue perspective, the company is very impressive with every segment delivering more than $20 billion in revenues for 2020 alone. Overall, the company generated more than $270 billion in revenues for fiscal 2020. We tend to think of the company's product segments in two main categories: Hardware and Content & Accessories. The Hardware category encompasses iPhones (50% of overall revenue) followed by Macs (10%) and iPad's (9%). On the Content & Accessories side, the two groups are Services (20%) and Wearables, Home & Accessories (11%). (See pie chart below)

Apple's 2020 Revenues by Segment

Source: Apple 10-K 2020.

Interestingly, when we look at the product segments by operating margin, instead of revenue, we start to get a clearer picture of Apple. While iPhones is still the largest segment with 41% of the operating margin, the Services segment is a much closer second at 34% of total operating margin for 2020. This is due to the much higher profit margin for Services of 66% compared to only 31.5% on average for Apple's other segments. While the Services segment was already important as the second largest one for the company, the higher operating margin makes this segment even more attractive for investors.

Apple's 2020 Operating Margin by Segment

Source: Apple 10-K 2020.

Ghost of Apple Future

As we look to Apple's future, we see even more parallels with the dividend companies that we have favored for years. First, we see two complementary areas for the business. The Hardware group has seen slow and steady growth since 2016. (See table below.) These consistent, yet relatively low rates have provided the company with stability to invest in other growth areas of the firm and also give back to shareholders through the dividend and share buybacks. Conversely, the Content & Accessories groups have been the engine of growth for the company. Most importantly, the Services segment, which has the highest operating margin, has been growing at more than 30% per year since 2016. This combination of core and growth segments should continue to push Apple's stock even higher.

Apple's Revenue Growth in Millions: Steady Core with Explosive Growth from Newer Segments

Segment 2020 Revenue 2016 Revenue CAGR iPhone 137,781 136,700 0.2% Macs 28,622 22,831 5.8% iPad 23,724 20,628 3.6% Wearables, Home & Accessories 30,620 18,691 13.1% Services 53,768 16,789 33.8% Total 274,515 215,639 6.2%

Source: Apple Financial Statements.

Secondly, this combination of stable revenues with avenues for outsized growth have given management the comfort to return a significant amount of capital to shareholders. Over the past three fiscal years, Apple has returned roughly $70 billion or more to shareholders through share buybacks as well as more than $12 billion in dividends to shareholders over the same time period. As Apple's cash flows grow, investors may start to see the company's dividends grow at a faster pace.

Third, the Services segment for Apple is highly attractive to us. With a stable set of cash flows from Apple's Hardware group and the complete technology ecosystem that the Hardware devices provide, this segment is poised to continue to grow at a 30%+ pace. We view this segment as Apple's main competition point with Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX), and AT&T (T). Services includes both the content available through iTunes and the App Store as well as the content created for Apple TV. Apple is in an enviable position here compared to the other streaming services as its devices are often used to stream content from HBO Max, Prime Video, or Netflix. Additionally, the ability to deliver music, games, and apps directly to users of their devices puts Apple in the driver's seat of the Streaming Wars amongst the big four.

Unpacking this point a little further, Apple has used its strong balance sheet to finance the creation of premium video content through its devices. This has included TV shows, documentaries, and movies. Thoughtfully, Apple management watched for years as users of their devices streamed content through the Netflix or Prime Video apps. Seeing that their users sought out premium content, Apple decided to create and acquire premium content library that rivals the other main streaming competitors. Leveraging their platform of devices, Apple's streaming content should translate into continued robust growth for shareholders.

Additionally, Apple's App Store has created one of the best platforms for developers to launch new software for consumers. Given that Apple's App Store is the second largest digital marketplace behind Alphabet's (GOOG) (GOOGL) Google Play Store, it's no wonder this is another driver of growth within the Services segment. While the process to launch a new app on Apple's platform is straightforward, the company has a stringent set of guidelines and standards that all apps must follow. This creates fairly high quality apps that are released to Apple's platform that tend to be free of bugs and malware - a benefit of this process that most consumers are more than happy with.

Brilliantly for Apple and its investors, most of the apps in the App Store are created by other companies. This decision to allow developers outside of Apple to publish content is a reason why the Services segment has such a high operating margin. Apple does not have to hire or pay for benefits for most of the people behind the apps on its platform. On the revenue side, they earn between 15% and 30% of the fees users pay for these apps. For the most part, their costs for these apps are fairly nominal with quality testing generally being the biggest expense. This approach to software takes a business that traditionally has high margins and makes them even higher for Apple.

Ultimately, with premium media content and growth in the App Store, the Services segment should continue to grow at nearly a 30% growth rate. At this pace, and 60%+ operating margin, this segment will have a larger contribution to Apple's operating income than iPhone over the next 12-24 months. This should provide ample fuel for continued share price appreciation.

Apple's Valuation Case

Unquestionably, Apple has had a remarkable run. Just this year alone the stock is up more than 70%. On a simple Price to Earnings ratio assessment of the company, Apple is also trading near recent highs. Clearly Apple at these levels is not trading at a discount based on historic valuations and price levels.

To arrive at a fair value for Apple's shares, we used one of our core tools and projected the company's income statement for the next five years (see below). For simplicity's sake, we assumed that each segment continued to grow revenues at the same pace as the past four years. This translates to annual growth for iPhones at 0.2%, Macs at 5.8%, iPads at 3.6%, Wearables Home & Accessories at 13.1% and Services at 33.8%. For operating margins, we kept the historical rates of 31.5% for all segments except for Services, which has a historical margin of 66%. To round out our projection, we assumed that operating expenses and other expenses remained steady at 14.1% and 3.3% of revenue, respectively. Lastly, we assumed that Apple continued to buy back 3.5% of outstanding shares each year.

Out Projections for Apple's Income Statement 2020-2025

All values in billions unless otherwise noted

Source: Apple Financials and our forward calculations.

Using this basic model, we project that Apple's EPS should continue to grow at 20%+ per year for the next five years. At this growth rate, the company should achieve a forward P/E multiple of the low to mid 30s, similar to the average forward P/E multiple for companies in the Technology Sector. Using our projections of $4.96 for 2021, Apple's shares should be worth $160 to $175 per share. In our view, this represents attractive upside from here and can be a nice growth engine to complement our core high dividend equities holdings.

Risks

Investing in Apple is clearly not without risks. In our view, the main concern for Apple is the fast growing Services segment. While Apple's model of charging 15% to 30% for third-party developers to sell their apps through the App Store is great for investors, there has been a lot of pushback from developers. There is potential that these fees may be reduced as developers use other platforms to deliver their apps to users.

Another area for potential risk with Apple is the iPhone upgrade cycle. Historically, Apple had a great cycle in which each year there was incentive for owners of iPhone to upgrade their device. This was achieved by a combination of new features on the latest device and the oldest device in the market being no longer supported. In recent years, the updates to new devices have been less of a reason to upgrade and the oldest devices have not been eliminated. Since iPhones are the largest single segment by revenues and operating margin, it would be prudent to watch this trend. If the company starts to see a decline in iPhone sales, it may result in a bumpy ride for shareholders.

Evolved View on Low Yield and No Dividend Stocks

2020 has clearly been a year that has challenged our core approach to the markets as high dividend stocks did not perform as one would expect. While this year has made our view evolve, we are not completely changed. Going forward, we will be looking for a few additional positions that can complement our core high dividend equity portfolio. Apple is the first of these strategic complementary positions.

What has not changed is our criteria for companies to have strong cash flows and solid balance sheets. We will still steer clear of companies with erratic revenues and lofty valuations. In our view, these companies represent too much downside risk if they fail to meet investor expectations.

Lastly, we will continue to build on our portfolio of private company stocks as we see this segment as a compelling place to invest for those that are qualified. With a vibrant private market, we have seen many companies come to market at a much more mature stage in their life cycle. A number of the recent IPOs and direct listings have been for companies that are providing liquidity for employees and early investors, instead of the more traditional impetus of raising capital for continued growth. Additionally, many of these companies enter the public markets as a large cap or mega cap company.

One final note: I hope you enjoyed this article and my analysis of the company above. One favor that I ask is that you click the "Follow" button so that you can receive real-time e-mails for the articles that I publish and so I can grow my Seeking Alpha community. I value this as a personal Thank You for this article and a vote of support as I share my experience and views in the markets to the broader Seeking Alpha Community.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.