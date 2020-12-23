Going forward, the company should breakeven in 2021 at $39 WTI and generate strong shareholder rewards and growth past that.

The company managed to handle 2020 with impressive cash flow, covering all of its expenses and 25% of its shareholder rewards, with low prices.

ConocoPhillips has an impressive portfolio of assets augmented by its Concho Resources acquisition and its recent discoveries.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) recently announced another massive discovery in the Norwegian sea. The midpoint size on this discovery is nearly 140 million barrels, which across a 10-year production lifecycle, would mean almost 40 thousand barrels / day in potential production. This discovery alone has the potential to increase the company's production by several %.

As we'll see throughout this article, the company's asset base along with its breakeven and growth potential make the company a high potential investment.

ConocoPhillips and Concho Resources

ConocoPhillips is a massive $40 billion company that took advantage of the COVID-19 related downturn to acquire Concho Resources. The near $10 billion acquisition is a massive acquisition for ConocoPhillips and enables the company to significantly expand its shale resources. These low cost shale resources should generate the company strong returns.

The combined company will have unconventional production of 430 thousand barrels / day, a near doubling in unconventional oil production. It'll come with more than 1.5 million acres with ~17 thousand remaining drilling locations at a less than $40 cost of supply. This unconventional asset position, with a low cost asset base, should support strong long-term cash flow.

The Permian Basin is rapidly being developed and costs are being lowered. With current WTI crude oil prices at nearly $50 / barrel, the NPV of the asset will be able to generate strong cash flow.

At the same time, synergies from the acquisition will lower costs. Estimated synergies are expected to be roughly $500 million annualized. That means the NPV10 of the synergies alone are ~$5 billion or half of the acquisition price. This alone makes the acquisition incredibly intelligent. It highlights how ConocoPhillips is making intelligent moves through the downturn to maximize long-term shareholder value.

ConocoPhillips Exploration

At the same time, ConocoPhillips is focused on overall exploration to also maximize value during the downturn, as evidence by the company's recent North Sea discovery, it's 4th in the last 18 months.

ConocoPhillips, across its portfolio, has 23 billion barrels in total resources. The company has nearly 600 million barrels in annual production, meaning a 40-year reserve life not counting any future discoveries. That reserve life means the company will be able to generate strong long-term FCF from its asset base without needing additional discoveries.

The company's overall asset base has an incredibly low cost of supply. That's at <$30 / barrel WTI. With WTIs approaching $50 WTI that means a $20 / barrel WTI difference. At nearly 1.6 million barrels / day in production, that means nearly $12 billion in annual cash flow. Obviously there's plenty of expenses associated but that's incredibly strong for a $40 billion company.

ConocoPhillips Recent Downturn Quarterly Results

At the same time, while ConocoPhillips has suffered, the company's cash flow through the 2020 downturn has remained fairly strong.

The company started the year with $8.4 billion in cash and short-term investments and finished 4Q 2020 with $6.8 billion in cash and short-term investments, representing a $1.6 billion decline. The company spent just under $1.4 billion on dividends (a near 5% yield) and nearly $0.8 billion on share repurchases.

The company's shareholder yield for the year is roughly 7% counting buybacks, showing a commitment to strong shareholder rewards even through the downturn. However, the most important takeaway is that the company had to paydown $0.1 billion in debt and use $3.7 billion in capital growth, but could afford all of that with its CFO + disposition proceeds.

The company's ability to handle one of the most difficult years in oil market history and be only $1.6 billion short (with a 7% shareholder yield and some nominal debt paydown) highlights the overall strength of its asset base. At the same time, that's with YTD marker prices $10 below current prices. With current prices, it'd have ~$4.5 billion more YTD.

Its ability to perform in a downturn means the potential for strong long-term shareholder rewards as prices recover.

ConocoPhillips Forecast and Financial Potential

Putting this all together, ConocoPhillips has strong financial potential with its forecasts.

ConocoPhillips 1st priority is the company's sustaining capital, estimated to be $5.1 billion for 2021, and its base dividend (nearly 5%) at $2.3 billion. The company can do this at $39 / barrel WTI. That's well below current prices (by billions in annual cash flow). After that, its 2nd, 3rd, and 4th priority are dividend growth and its balance sheet, along with additional distributions.

Dividend growth and its balance sheet will cost <$500 million annualized. Additional distributions and CFO will eat up the other cash flow up to $50 / barrel. The several billion in additional cash flow, combined with base dividends, will enable the company to have a near 7% shareholder returns. Past that, the company will invest in growth.

The company has a proven ability to generate growth, so investing past its 7% dividend will generate more significant long-term growth.

ConocoPhillips Risk

ConocoPhillips' risk is oil prices. The company can breakeven at $39 / barrel, however, below that its dividend is at risk unless it wants to let production decline. We expect that oil prices will stay will above that, averaging roughly $50+ / barrel through 2021. However, the risk remains, as 2020 was unexpected, that prices could be surprisingly lower in 2021.

Conclusion

ConocoPhillips has an impressive portfolio of assets and its continued to make strong moves through the COVID-19 downturn. Specifically, the company took advantage of low prices to continue exploring with its North Sea discoveries. At the same time, it managed to acquire Concho Resources at a great price supporting long-term growth.

ConocoPhillips long-term potential is based on its incredibly impressive base of assets with a low breakeven. The company managed to handle the worst of COVID-19 with its asset base and in 2021 it'll have a $39 WTI breakeven for dividends + sustaining capital. Going forward, as we expect higher prices, it'll be able to generate strong long-term cash flow.

