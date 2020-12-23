INVH is the market leader in the SFR space with the largest scale, most desirable locations, best tenants, and best margins, but trades at a discount to its closest peer.

By Gavin Viegas, Matt Gullotta, Yossef Elnaggar, Julie Huang, Matthew Huo, Sajni Vederey

Executive Summary

Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) is the largest single-family rental (SFR) operator ($16.4B market cap) with a portfolio of approximately 80k homes in the United States. INVH offers residents homes near strong schools, high-paying jobs, and transportation hubs, placing its properties at the higher end of the single-family rental space. Additionally, the company primarily invests in markets with lagging home supply, high barriers to entry, and high rent growth potential. This approach has allowed the firm to take advantage of the “suburban migration” tailwinds as well as the shift to renting rather than owning. Despite having higher quality tenants, more attractive property locations, stronger margins, and a promising acquisition pipeline, INVH trades at a discount to the industry due to their higher leverage and uncertainty revolving around California exposure (20% of INVH portfolio). We believe that INVH’s position as a market leader in the profitable SFR space will yield sustainable margin expansion coupled with continued growth, leading to further price appreciation. Our conservative estimates project an implied upside of 25.4% based on the current stock price of $28.58 (11/30/20).

Company Overview

Invitation Homes was founded in 2012 by Blackstone to acquire thousands of single-family homes at depressed valuations following the Great Recession. The company went public in February of 2017 with a portfolio of 50k single-family homes. Shortly after, INVH merged with Starwood Waypoint (30k SFR homes portfolio) in an all-stock merger of equals that made them the largest SFR owner and operator.

Source: INVH November 2020 Investor Presentation

While emphasizing desirable locations, management focuses on owning homes in the starter and move-up areas of the market with an average sale price around $300k and less than 1,800 square feet. The portfolio is spread across 16 markets, with nearly 70% of their portfolio in the Western U.S. and Florida; 15 of the 16 markets feature average rents lower than homeownership costs. Furthermore, the higher average income of their clients and the diversity of their portfolio have protected the firm from pandemic-driven operational declines.

The average INVH renter is approximately 39 years old, with an average household income of $110k. In their mid-20s to early 40s, millennials have embraced renting while postponing large life events, like purchasing a home, relative to older generations. This puts millennials in the sweet spot for INVH, which offers a “step up” in a home while still allowing them to rent and avoid a large down payment, as many lack the financial standing necessary to purchase a house.

The following is further information on the customer base from INVH’s recent survey: 30% of tenants moved into homes in April and May 2020 (from denser urban areas), and 30% were due to COVID-19 causing a shift in tenants’ desire to live in single-family homes vs. an apartment or townhouse. Another survey that the company completed was broader in scope and focused on categorizing their tenant base. Results found that 30% of tenants lease due to the need for the space provided in single-family homes, such as the backyard for children and household pets, and the lack of capital to purchase a home. 35% are transitional, meaning that they have a life event occurring such as a new job/marriage/divorce and are testing out a new area before purchasing. The last bucket is preferential, including people who can afford to buy but choose to lease to be down payment-light, want to enter into a sale-leaseback agreement, or use the property as a second home.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, INVH has largely benefitted from the shift of demand to the SFR market. Their recent joint venture with Rockpoint Group announced in October 2020 continues to capitalize on these trends and will allow the firm to increase its footprint while avoiding unnecessary balance sheet stress.

Industry Overview and Competitive Landscape

SFR operators own and rent out single-family homes to individuals across the country, particularly in the Sunbelt, Midwest, and West Coast, collecting income through monthly rent payments and ancillary income/fees.

Current Industry/Competition

The single-family home rental (SFR) industry has continued to produce bullish outlooks and buck bearish predictions throughout the pandemic. More specifically, higher-end SFR properties have seen rent growth, increased asset values, and collection rates near pre-pandemic averages. Other promising factors include a historical shift to renting amongst millennials, low inventory alongside high demand, and bullish long-term projections for single-family homes. Other rentals, such as apartments and commercial, have struggled due to COVID-19, while INVH’s portfolio proves to be “pandemic resistant.”

Source: Green Street Advisors

In a broader sense, the SFR space is poised for continued growth. For the past two years, the ratio of household incomes to median home prices has been at record highs (RCLCO). Thus, household ownership affordability has never been more of a challenge and people are increasingly pushed into the rental markets. Research from the National Association of Realtors shows that monthly prices of existing single-family homes have steadily increased since March 2020, with properties in the Western U.S. (where 40% of INVH’s portfolio is located) having the highest average price per home. Not only does this push more people to rent, but it also means that the value of INVH’s portfolio is steadily increasing.

Looking forward, research reports are bullish on single-family homes beyond 2020. The Urban Land Institute forecasts new single-family home construction in 2022 reaching its highest point since 2006.

Ultimately, the demand for single-family homes and the appetite for renting is high, while inventory is low and homeownership costs continue to rise. Single-family home construction may soon reach new relative highs with many built-to-rent developments.

In the competitive landscape, American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) is the closest competitor to INVH. AMH is a REIT that is focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. Their portfolio consists of 53k single-family properties in major cities within 22 states, such as Phoenix, Seattle, Houston, Las Vegas, Atlanta, and Charlotte.

Source: AMH 3Q/20 Supplemental

Source: Information from INVH and AMH 3Q/20 Supplementals

More specific comparisons are made to AMH in Thesis Point 2, but at a high level, AMH utilizes a very similar strategy to INVH yet has a smaller portfolio with weaker margins. Despite this, AMH trades at a premium relative to INVH, though. To the right is a chart showing how rents compare in overlapping markets among AMH and INVH.

Thesis 1: Strong Tailwinds, Resilient Business Model Provide Strong Growth Avenues for INVH Regardless of Economic Environment

The single-family rental (“SFR”) space remains primed to outperform the rest of the REIT space moving forward, benefitting from COVID-19 accelerated tailwinds while providing an opportunity for institutional investors to reap the benefits from the single-family rental space without incurring burdensome costs and debt load. As companies shifted towards remote work following the global pandemic's onset, families began to move towards suburban areas, seeking larger living and working spaces. The suburban migration benefits SFR more than apartments despite the long-standing view of apartments as safer. 2022 NOI is expected to be 10% higher than 2019 NOI in the SFR space, while the apartment rental space is expected to see a 4% decline during the same period. In the chart to the right, we see that rent growth in the SFR space has outperformed apartments the past few years and in 2020, and these trends are expected to continue as more millennials move into suburbs and house shoppers seek larger spaces to work from home.

Source: Green Street Advisors

Moreover, as lending standards tighten further, families will continue to prefer renting homes instead of purchasing, leading to positive rent growth and occupation. In the chart to the right, we see that the average FICO lending score has increased to the highest levels since the 2008 recession. This provides another tailwind for the SFR space as new home mortgages become more unattainable for buyers, forcing them to turn to rentals. With the economy expected to remain highly levered for the foreseeable future due to the abundance of cheap credit, we expect lending institutions to continue to tighten, allowing the SFR space to benefit from increases in rental demands.

Source: Green Street Advisors

Before the pandemic, individuals had already begun migrating from cities towards suburban areas, largely due to millennials moving away from big cities towards suburban locations as they entered new stages in life. According to U.S. Census Bureau data, 27,000 millennials (aged 25-39) moved away from big cities towards the suburbs in 2018. Given the weak nature of individual millennial balance sheets, burdened by student debt and low savings levels, they are, for the most part, unable to afford the 20% down payments required to purchase a single-family home and are subject to a higher mortgage rate due to perceived default risk. This provides further tailwinds as the millennial population will be forced to rent as they seek out larger living spaces, a tailwind that had begun before the pandemic. Moreover, the population aged between 35 and 44 is expected to grow at a 1.5% annual rate over the next five years, resulting in population growth more than doubling. Given that this population range encompasses the average age of INVH tenants (39 years old on average) and that this segment will be further along in their career and able to meet the financial standards expected of their tenants, it will likely contribute to the strong demand fundamentals we are currently seeing in the SFR space.

Source: Green Street Advisors

The global pandemic has only accelerated the trends noted above. According to Jonathan Miller, president of the appraisal firm Miller Samuel, COVID-19 “compressed five years into about three months of outbound migration,” resulting in significant single-family home supply lag and putting upwards pricing pressure on underlying assets and new leases.

In addition to the strong tailwinds discussed, the single-family home space is highly fragmented with little institutional ownership, providing a strong runway for bigger operators, like INVH, to increase their acquisition rate to meet the growing demand (INVH only serves ~0.5% of SFR demand). Only 3% of current single-family homes are SFRs, equipping providers with a strong opportunity to increase acquisitions. INVH has already begun this initiative following its $375 million joint venture with Rockpoint, to acquire single-family homes that will operate as rental residences. Management has also indicated their desire to be net acquirers, with about $150 million of acquisitions per quarter. This indicates management's proactive approach in strengthening their portfolio to meet increasing demand while improving market share in a space that lacks institutional ownership.

Thesis 2: Strongest Market Position and Fundamentals in Industry

INVH has the largest portfolio within the SFR space with $16.1B as of 3Q/20, nearly twice the size of that of the closest competitor, AMH ($8.1B). The REIT operates in 16 major U.S. markets with 80k homes (~5k homes per market). Specifically, INVH’s management team has targeted upscale markets with significant demand drivers due to the properties’ proximity to employment centers, desirable schools, and transportation. More broadly, the markets that INVH operates in are focused on the West Coast (40%) and the Sun Belt region (55%). Both markets have ample demand coupled with trailing supply. Due to this lower supply growth, homes in this region have realized significant price appreciation versus the rest of the U.S. On the contrary, AMH lacks any California exposure and therefore does not benefit from the lower supply risk and higher rent growth seen in the market. INVH’s rent expansion should continue at a healthier rate than AMH’s due to its strong portfolio diversification in areas such as the West Coast.

Focusing on INVH’s tenant base reveals that the increased demand the company has seen during the end of 2019 and 2020 is sustainable. Their average properties include low-density housing in suburban areas with 3+ bedrooms and no shared spaces. The mean annual income among tenants is ~$110k, with two wage earners, age of 39 years old, and a rent coverage of ~5x. On the other hand, AMH has a materially weaker tenant base with household incomes averaging $70k-$110k. Therefore, INVH is better insulated against any adverse employment conditions due to its higher margin of safety. The industry has seen a significant pipeline of demand shift towards single-family rentals and expects that trend to continue over the next decade, as the 65 million+ Americans aged 20-34 are a large market that INVH could tap into. SFR housing supply is unlikely to be sufficient to meet the demand created by these demographics, which will drive further price appreciation. COVID-19 is accelerating the shift in preferences towards single-family spaces instead of denser housing options found in urban areas, directly benefitting INVH.

These revenue drivers and a strong tenant base have been partially realized by the significant revenue increase that INVH has seen in 2020. Most recently, the company’s revenue grew by 3.6% y/y in 3Q/20. Coupled with same-store operating expenses growing just 0.4%, INVH’s SSNOI increased by 3.6% y/y. Due to its attractive supply and demand characteristics, these margins should continue to improve, leading to further profitability. AFFO per share grew 5.8% y/y in 3Q/20, driven by lower recurring capital expenditures. Other metrics also improved in 3Q/20, such as same-store rent growing 3.3% y/y and same-store new lease rent growing 5.5%. INVH is also benefitting from economies of scale when expanding into new properties as rental revenue is outpacing property-level expenses. Looking further at same-store metrics such as occupancy reveals that the company’s operations are becoming increasingly efficient, with same-store occupancy at 97.8% (vs. 95.9% y/y). This marks eleven consecutive months of increasing same-store occupancy figures. Collections for INVH have declined to 97% vs. 99% pre-COVID. This is primarily from an increase in bad debt expense to 2.1% vs. 0.4% historically. Despite this bad debt, the company has been incrementally improving its collections with a steady increase from 95% in April.

Comparing INVH and AMH along metrics such as same-store occupancy and same-store net operating income (SS NOI) growth yields findings that contradict the FY1 P/FFO multiple that AMH is trading at (25.3x vs. 23.3x for INVH). Across both occupancy and NOI, INVH has higher ceilings coupled with higher floors. From a volatility perspective, INVH is a safer option than AMH, with lower fluctuations quarter to quarter and a steady increasing trend across both categories over the past year. As discussed earlier, this is primarily due to INVH’s stronger tenant base and attractive property locations. Further, analyzing the asking rent growth graph displayed to the right between INVH and AMH yields similar insights to that of occupancy and NOI, with INVH sustaining higher growth rates than AMH. For the aforementioned reasons, we disagree with the discount that INVH trades at relative to AMH due to the firm’s stronger underlying fundamentals.

Source: Information from INVH and AMH 3Q/20 Supplementals

Source: Green Street Advisors

Management has indicated that INVH intends to be a net acquirer for 2020 and 2021, meaning that it plans to monitor external growth opportunities. One indication of this interest is the joint venture partnership that INVH entered with Rockpoint Group in October 2020. Together, the firms plan to deploy over $1B to acquire and renovate homes to be operated as single-family rental properties. These future transactions will be capitalized with a total equity commitment of $375m (INVH providing 20%, $75m). Although this transaction will reverse the de-leveraging that INVH has recently engaged in, we do not believe this to be a significant concern considering the $1.56B of liquidity on the firm’s balance sheet and an undrawn revolver credit facility ($1.0B capacity). The firm also lacks any debt maturities before 2022 and need not be concerned about breaching any covenants with a fixed charge coverage ratio of 3.3x (vs. 1.5x covenant). Further, INVH will reap increased fee returns through external capital, which will, in turn, benefit their ROE. The JV targets properties located in the Western U.S., Southeast U.S., Florida, and Texas. INVH intends to leverage its proprietary “AcquisitionIQ” technology to source compelling investment opportunities despite limited supply levels in conjunction with its in-house local investment teams. As discussed earlier, INVH intends to acquire properties in markets that they are already present to realize benefits from economies of scale due to reduced maintenance costs. This can be observed quantitatively with the firm’s total cost to maintain per home decreasing from $962 in 3Q/19 to $898 3Q/20 (decrease of ~7% y/y). Ultimately, INVH continues to perform well despite an environment that other businesses, including real estate, have found challenging.

Thesis Point 3: Unpriced Increase in Asset Values

The implied cap rate is calculated by taking the cap rate that was used to calculate the NAV and then multiplying that by the company's enterprise value at NAV. This then provides us with a “company-level” NOI that represents the real estate and other assets. The value is then divided by the company's current enterprise value. To get our final value for implied cap rate, we are dividing a “company” NOI value at NAV by the company's current value based on where the shares are trading.

Transactions from both a corporate acquisition perspective and an individual asset basis suggest a significant increase in the underlying asset values of SFR companies that have not been priced in.

One of the three main U.S.-based, publicly traded SFR REITs, Front Yard Residential (RESI), entered into an agreement to be acquired by Amherst Residential, a private operator in the SFR space, in February 2020 for $12.50/share (20% premium). Its price at the time represented an implied cap rate of 5.80%, while the acquisition price valued the company at an implied cap rate of 5.50%. This was a particularly noteworthy transaction in the SFR space, as there had not been any major consolidation within the past few years. For background, in the publicly traded SFR space, RESI is the smallest of the three (INVH, AMH, RESI) with the lowest quality portfolio (lowest rents). Due to the global rise of COVID-19, Amherst had to forgo the deal due to general market uncertainty and concerns. However, through the pandemic, RESI had even stronger operations, better rent growth, lower turnover, and resilient collections in most of their markets.

On October 19th, RESI announced that Pretium was acquiring it for $13.50/share, a 35% premium to where they were trading when it was announced. These prices would put the company valuation at an implied cap rate of 5.85% (current price) and 5.35% (acquisition price).

This was a significant development for RESI and the SFR space, as it showed that operators are still trying to acquire and scale and that asset values for individual SFR homes are higher than they were pre-pandemic. Both outcomes are extremely favorable for the SFR space and INVH specifically. Since INVH is the market leader and has the largest portfolio out of all the SFR players, public and private, all other players in the space are trying to replicate their model scale. Then more broadly, higher underlying asset values are accretive to NAV and drive it higher.

Green Street, a leading REIT research platform, confirms higher asset values in their own research and estimates that asset values for INVH are 5% higher than pre-pandemic. Higher asset values and higher valuations for companies in the SFR space signify fantastic tailwinds for the SFR space and INVH going forward.

Very recently, on November 23rd, Pretium increased its bid by 20% to $16.25 in response to another party submitting a competing takeover bid for RESI. RESI was approached by the third party with a higher bid and then informed Pretium, which then resubmitted to ensure the acquisition. The new price of $16.25 values the company at an implied cap rate of 5.0%. In the battle for ownership of RESI, both Pretium and this 3rd party buyer signified to the market that they believe the value of RESI’s SFR assets are higher than a 5.0% cap.

From the chart, INVH has a significantly superior asset base relative to RESI and AMH (105% higher and 20% higher, respectively, on a per home basis), yet this premium is not reflected in the implied cap rates, and therefore, the valuation. Following the exuberant values paid for RESI, both INVH and AMH need to be valued higher than an implied 4.7% cap rate and at a premium to their NAV, as they have significantly better assets, locations, and tenants. INVH should also be valued at an additional premium to AMH due to their much higher asset values, better locations, better margins, and larger portfolio.

Source: Green Street Advisors

Furthermore, the below chart shows implied cap rates over time in the SFR industry. The market implied cap rates were valuing these companies at increasingly higher multiples and reached 4.5% before COVID. INVH deserves to be valued at least at a 4.5% cap rate as, once again, the operating environment for SFR has a more favorable outlook than it did pre-COVID, asset values are higher than they were, and operating fundamentals have improved.

Risk 1: Credit Profile

INVH is significantly more levered than AMH and most other apartment REITs. INVH’s Debt/EBITDA is 8.9x vs. AMH's 5.7x.

During 2Q/20, INVH improved its strong liquidity position by issuing and selling 16.7 million shares of common stock for net proceeds of $448 million. By funding acquisitions with equity financing and cash flow from operations, INVH has a leg up to achieve external growth while also de-leveraging its balance sheet. The firm has almost $1.6 billion of unrestricted cash and revolver capacity as of early October 2020. The company does not have any debt maturity before 2022, and over half of its assets are unencumbered.

In addition, it is important to note that INVH is committed to reducing leverage in the future. The $560 million of cash on their balance sheet, along with expected operating cash flow and disposition proceeds, allows for significant leeway to continue funding acquisitions without any additional debt. INVH may also move to get a debt rating from the rating agencies within the next year, which would improve their borrowing costs.

Risk 2: California Regulation Risk

INVH has a 20% exposure to California, which has enacted significant regulation around rent collections and evictions in light of COVID-19. Assembly Bill 3088, in place since September 1st, 2020, prohibits residential evictions based on non-payment of rent and other fees from March 2020 to January 2021 if failure to pay is due to COVID-19-related financial distress. However, INVH has not experienced significant impacts regarding rent collections, as the firm’s cash collections totaled 97% of monthly billings in 3Q/20 compared to a pre-COVID average of 99%. They have lost out on ancillary revenue, and their bad debt has increased as they have been unable to charge traditional fees and late fees to fully recoup rent obligations. Management has cited this as a concern and is unsure of when collections will normalize. Although these laws are only in place through early 2021, it is unclear whether California will pass more tenant protections in the future.

Additionally, California recently implemented statewide rent control but rejected a bill that would have allowed local governments to impose additional rent control measures. Currently under Assembly Bill 1482, statewide rent increases are capped at 5% + CPI or 10%, whichever is lower annually, for most rental housing older than 15 years old. This cap does not apply to housing built within the last 15 years to encourage further development. While this law does affect INVH’s properties with an average age of 15-20 years old, most of their properties do not see drastic rent increases, so this rent control policy is not a significant concern. Management also did not discuss rent control in any 2020 earnings calls or releases, indicating that they do not believe rent control to be a significant risk.

Valuation

NAV

The NAV was driven by a bottom-up projection of rents, NOI margins, and acquisitions per market. See below build and assumptions:

Rent: Was grown based on historical averages and anecdotal comments from management about positive and negative rent expectations going forward. 2021 assumes that the same COVID and demand tailwinds that buoyed the company will continue, and going forward, rent growth assumptions were tempered so that rents were grown around a conservative 3% per year.

Margins: Were determined by looking at market-by-market historical margin trends and assuming a similar growth rate for the remainder of 2020 and 2021. Margins were held flat for all years after. Margins are only “growing” as a result of increased home mix in markets with higher margins.

Net Homes Acquired/Disposed: Management has mentioned multiple times that they are looking to be net acquirers over the next few years despite trimming the portfolio over the past few quarters. This was a result of both COVID and disposing of assets that were of lower quality or in non-target markets. Except for a few markets with constant and outsized dispositions, we assumed that similar levels of historical transaction activity would not hold but that they would become net acquirers. The base case assumes that a net of 600 homes will be added per year, which is in line with the low end of management guidance of $120M-$200M of acquisitions per quarter.

These bottom-up assumptions then roll into a forward projecting NOI model over the next 5 years:

These projected NOI numbers then roll up into a current and forward NAV that uses these projected NOI values and the balance sheet values from the operating model:

The price targets based on the NAV model are YR1 (2021) values for each of the cases with a 15% premium. The 15% premium was determined from Green Street's historical data that show that beginning in mid/late 2019, SFR companies began to trade at a premium to their NAV. This premium fluctuated between high single digits and low double digits before reaching a peak of 12.9% right before COVID. A 15% premium is warranted, if not more, as the industry now has a more favorable outlook post-COVID with higher underlying asset values. Below is a chart showing the SFR NAV premium/discount over time:

Source: Green Street Advisors

Discounted Cash Flow Analysis

Within the REIT industry, FCFE is commonly used due to firms’ positive recurring cash flow and stable balance sheets and leverage. Although the industry typically uses AFFO as a proxy for FCFE, we also chose to use FFO (essentially Net Income - D&A) to derive FCFE by deducting capital expenditures and increases in working capital. Using FFO to derive levered FCF yielded an equity value per share of $38.84 vs. using AFFO as levered FCF yielded a share price of $43.56. Differences between FFO and AFFO came from adjustments to noncash interest expense, share-based compensation expense, and the inclusion of only recurring capital expenditures when calculating AFFO. Due to the industry favoring other valuation methods, namely the NAV method, we decided to assign a 10% valuation contribution from the DCF approach (split evenly between FFO and AFFO methods of calculation).

Comparable Company Analysis

Since the SFR space contains primarily three public companies – Front Yard Residential Corp., AMH, and INVH – we decided to include apartment, student housing, and manufacturing housing REITs as well due to the similar industries, using Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA), American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC) and Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS), respectively. RESI has a weaker tenant profile, is a smaller SFR player with ~15k homes, and is focused purely on the Sunbelt region. MAA’s portfolio contains mid-level quality homes in similar regions to INVH, but with lower margins due to the apartment space that it operates in. ELS is a large player in the manufacturing housing industry which has similar characteristics to the SFR space. INVH trades at a FY1 P/FFO discount to the median comps (23.3x vs. 25.3x), yielding a bear/base/bull case valuation of $25.46/$31.83/$38.20.

Target Share Price

In order of priority for our valuation, the greatest weight was allocated to the NAV method (60%), comparable company analysis (30%), and then DCF (10%). Due to the industry’s common use of using a company’s NAV to determine their share price, that category had the highest significance in our valuation. Based on the mispricing that the market reflects with INVH trading at lower multiples than AMH despite stronger fundamentals and growth expectations, we placed the comparable company analysis with the second-highest importance, followed by the DCF. Within the comparable analysis and NAV bear/base/bull cases, greater weightage was placed in the base cases due to our outlook of the increased probability of occurrence with the provided assumptions as discussed earlier. Together, our target share price for INVH is $35.83 – a 25.4% premium to the share price as of 11/30 of $28.58. This estimate is conservative as it does not fully incorporate the potential acquisition benefit recognized with the Rockpoint JV, which will contribute further future upside for INVH. A football field valuation is displayed below for reference:

Conclusion

Ultimately, INVH is a high-quality single-family rental REIT that has continued to not only weather the storm during COVID-19, but has also managed to take advantage of suburban migration enabling institutional investors to reap benefits without burdensome costs and debt loads. With the largest diversified portfolio, its properties will continue to see ample demand coupled with trailing supply leading to material price appreciation. Considering that the firm has improved metrics across the board, such as revenue, NOI, occupancy, and collections as the COVID-19 pandemic endures, we forecast that this growth will continue post-pandemic. With a strong management team that has opportunistically acquired properties at attractive valuations, a proven history of sustainable and steady growth, and an unpriced increase in asset values, we estimate that INVH is worth $35.83, 25.4% upside to its current price ($28.58 as of 11/30/20).

Disclosure: I am/we are long INVH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.