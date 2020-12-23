5 ETFs To Hedge Your Portfolio

An overview of some of these funds, their holdings, and performance follows.

Some equity funds use hedging strategies to minimize losses during downturns while ensuring strong long-term returns.

Equity funds and investments offer investors strong long-term returns, but risks are high, and losses can mount during downturns.

Several ETFs provide investors with effective ways to hedge their portfolios, minimizing or eliminating losses during downturns. I've covered several of these in the past, so thought to do an article summarizing some of the funds, their holdings, strategies, and performance.

I've identified five funds which function as effective market hedges, and which have performed reasonably well during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. These, plus the S&P 500 for comparison purposes, are as follows:

(Source: Seeking Alpha and Corporate Websites - Chart by author)

As can be seen above, all five funds outperformed the S&P 500 during the first quarter of the year, in which equity prices plummeted, and have also performed well during the year, including these past few months of rising equity prices.

From the above, the Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN) is my clear favorite, as the fund combines significant downside protection with comparable long-term performance to the S&P 500. At the same time, the other four funds are solid choices, and I'll be briefly going through them below.

I'll also be briefly covering the Pacer Trendpilot Equity ETFs, which are also meant to hedge against market downturns using a momentum / market timing strategy, but which haven't performed as well as the funds above. I wouldn't invest in these funds, although perhaps some readers might find them to be good choices. These are as follows:

(Source: Seeking Alpha and Corporate Websites - Chart by author)

SWAN - 50-60% Equity Upside - 10% Equity Downside - 90% Treasuries

Overview

SWAN is a balanced equity and fixed-income fund.

The fund's fixed-income exposure is comprised of Treasuries of varying maturities, equivalent to 90% of the fund's holdings.

The fund's equity exposure is comprised of S&P 500 call options. These options are structured in such a way as to ensure that the fund and its shareholders receive about 50-60% of the S&P 500's upside, while ensuring that possible losses are capped at 10%.

SWAN is an effective market hedge as the fund's options cap possible investor losses, and as treasuries tend to outperform during downturns due to a flight to quality effect and Federal Reserve intervention.

SWAN also performs reasonably well during bull markets, as the fund's options provide investors with some equity exposure.

Performance

SWAN's holdings and strategies lead to significant outperformance during downturns, including during the first quarter of the year:

Data by YCharts

SWAN's equity exposure is quite low, so the fund underperforms during bull markets and recoveries. Returns are still positive during these periods, as has been the case since April:

Data by YCharts

Fewer losses during downturns combined with reasonable gains during upswings lead to comparable long-term performance to that of the S&P 500:

Data by YCharts

SWAN's results speak for themselves. The fund is a fantastic market hedge, and an outstanding investment opportunity for risk-averse investors wishing to minimize their losses during downturns.

Risks and Negatives

SWAN's treasury exposure could lead to moderate shareholder losses if interest rates were to increase. The Federal Reserve has indicated that rates are likely to stay near zero through 2022, so this isn't a pressing concern, but something to keep in mind.

SWAN's overall investment strategy could also fail if both treasuries and equities are down. This is a somewhat rare occurrence, but did occur during the 1970s stagflation. Similar economic conditions would almost certainly result in significant losses for SWAN investors, although the U.S. is not close to experiencing stagflation at the moment.

Read more about SWAN here.

NTSX - 90% Equity Exposure - 60% Treasury Exposure

Overview

The WisdomTree 90/60 U.S. Balanced Fund (NTSX) is also a balanced equity and fixed-income fund. Similar to SWAN, but with more upside and downside.

The fund's fixed-income exposure is comprised of Treasury notes, equivalent to 10% of the fund's holdings, but providing investors with exposure to 60% of the gains/losses of said asset class. You can think of the notes as a 6x leveraged investment.

The fund's equity exposure is comprised of S&P 500 stocks, equivalent to 90% of the fund's holdings.

NTSX is an effective market hedge, as treasuries tend to outperform during market downturns.

Performance

NTSX moderately outperforms during downturns, but by significantly less than SWAN, as the former has significantly greater and unhedged equity exposure. NTSX outperformed during the first quarter of the year, but not by a lot:

Data by YCharts

NTSX's greater equity exposure means that the fund also performs well during bull markets and recoveries, as has been the case since April:

Data by YCharts

NTSX performs exceedingly well when both treasuries and equities are up, which has been the case since the fund's inception:

Data by YCharts

Risks and Negatives

NTSX's treasury exposure means that the fund would underperform during the same conditions as SWAN: interest rate increases, equities and treasuries down, and stagflation. NTSX's greater equity exposure and leverage mean that risks and prospective returns are greater than SWAN's.

Read more about NTSX here.

NUSI - Tech Industry Exposure - Capped Upside and Downside

Overview

The Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF (NUSI) invests in the Nasdaq-100 index, a stock market index focusing on mega cap and tech stocks.

The fund sells covered calls on the entirety of its holdings. NUSI receives premiums (fees or income) for these calls, but forfeits capital gains after a predetermined price, effectively capping the upside potential of the fund.

The fund uses the premiums received to buy put options on the entirety of its holdings. These options effectively cap the downside potential of the fund.

NUSI functions as an effective market hedge as downside potential is limited, although at the cost of reduced upside. The fund's options also mean that the fund trades in a very narrow band, visualized below:

(Source: NUSI Factsheet)

Performance

As downside is capped, NUSI outperforms when markets are down, as they were during the first quarter of the year:

Data by YCharts

As upside is capped, NUSI underperforms when markets are up, as they were after the crash:

Data by YCharts

As markets are generally up, expect NUSI to underperform the tech industry in the very long term, as it has since inception:

Data by YCharts

Notwithstanding the above, NUSI could outperform the broader equities market if tech outperforms, as it has since inception, but only marginally so:

Data by YCharts

Risks and Negatives

NUSI's focus on the tech industry means the fund is likely to underperform when tech is down.

NUSI's downside protection only kicks in when losses are large: the fund offers no protection in case of minor single-digit losses.

NUSI's overall strategy should lead to moderate long-term underperformance, while other strategies are more likely to outperform the market.

Read more about NUSI here.

DRSK - Investment Grade Bonds and Single Stock Call Options

Overview

The Aptus Defined Risk ETF (DRSK) is a balanced equity and fixed-income fund.

The fund's fixed income exposure is comprised of short-term investment-grade corporate bonds, equivalent to 94% of the value of the fund.

The fund's equity exposure is comprised of 10-20 call options on individual stocks, equivalent to 5% of the value of the fund. Stocks are selected by the fund's management team, so performance is strongly dependent on execution/choices.

The fund also invests in other different/changing market hedges, equivalent to 1% of the value of the fund.

DRSK functions as an effective market hedge as its fixed-income assets generally don't lose value during downturns, and as its stock options are a small percentage of the value of the fund, limiting downside.

Performance

DRSK outperformed earlier in the year, as the fund's fixed-income holdings were flat, and as it focused on best-performing tech stock call options:

Data by YCharts

DRSK generally underperforms during bull markets and recoveries, due to the fund's small equity exposure/investments. This has been the case since April:

Data by YCharts

Risks and Negatives

DRSK's overall investment strategy is less effective than that of SWAN and NTSX, as short-term investment grade corporate bonds generally underperform treasuries during downturns.

DRSK's performance is more dependent on stock selection and management execution than its peers. Losses of 5-10% per year are possible if the fund selects the wrong stocks or call options. DRSK's management consistently selects appropriate stocks and call options, so these losses seem unlikely, but definitely something to consider.

Read more about DRSK here.

TAIL - Treasuries and Short Equity

Overview

The Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL) invests in fixed-income assets and is short equity through options.

The fund's fixed-income assets is comprised of treasuries, equivalent to 90-95% of the fund's holdings.

The fund's options are comprised of S&P 500 put options, equivalent to 5% of the fund's holdings. Put options rise in value as share prices drop and as volatility increases.

TAIL is an effective market hedge, as both the fund's treasuries and put options should outperform during downturns.

Performance

TAIL significantly outperforms when markets are down, mostly due to its put options. During downturns, returns are usually a small/moderate percentage of S&P 500 losses, although these were much greater earlier in the year:

Data by YCharts

TAIL's put options mean that the fund significantly underperforms during bull markets, and in the very long term. Losses should be equivalent to a small/moderate percentage of S&P 500 gains, as has been the case since inception:

Data by YCharts

Risks and Negatives

TAIL's put options offer little downside protection when S&P 500 losses are small.

TAIL's holdings all but ensure long-term capital losses, so the fund is not a worthwhile long-term holding or hedge.

Read more about TAIL here.

PACER Trendpilot ETFs - Equities with Momentum Strategies

Overview

There are five different Pacer Equity Trendpilot ETFs, and a sixth fund of funds.

Each of the five focuses on a specific equity index plus treasuries, while the fund of funds is invested in all five:

(Source: Seeking Alpha and Corporate Websites - Chart by author)

Each of these follows an identical momentum strategy, just focusing on a different equity index.

When the equity index is up, the fund is fully invested in equities.

When the equity index is moderately down, the fund is 50% in equities and 50% in treasuries.

When the equity index is significantly down, or when volatility spikes, the fund is invested 100% in treasuries.

The strategy above is meant to decrease portfolio losses, by selling equities once losses start to mount, but ensure sizable gains, by buying equities when these start to rise. The strategies worked in prior decades, less so in the recent past.

Performance

These funds generally underperform, as the strategies implemented are ineffective in correctly timing the market. Easiest way to show this is by looking at the performance of PTLC during the most recent downturn:

Data by YCharts

As can be seen above, PCLT switched from equities to treasuries once the downturn was almost over, so the fund experienced almost all of the losses of the S&P 500. PCLT then switched from treasures back to equities once the recovery was almost over, so the fund experienced few of the gains of its index. PCLT experienced most of the downside but little of the upside of the S&P 500, leading to significant underperformance.

All the other Pacer Trendpilot ETFs show similar performance relative to their respective index.

Risks and Negatives

Pacer Trendpilot ETFs have been ineffective market hedges since inception, and could very likely continue to be so. The strategies might prove more effective in future downturns, but I see no reason to believe that this will be the case.

Read more about these funds here.

Conclusion

Hedged ETFs provide investors with simple and effective ways to limit losses during downturns. Some of the ETFs mentioned in this article are strong market hedges, and could prove useful for more risk-averse investors or retirees. Hopefully, the article was of use and interest.

