Weekly Flash Memo: What I'm Buying From Our Portfolios This Week

Each week, I'll be sharing with our members the funds that I'm looking to buy from our model portfolios. When closed-end fund discounts are wide is the best time to put new capital to work. However, since our portfolios don't hold much cash at any time, I realized that there's going to be somewhat of a disconnect between frequency of portfolio's buy alerts, with what I am buying personally for my own accounts. Other members may feel overwhelmed by the number of different funds and ratings in the portfolio, and just want to know which funds are the most attractive to buy at any time. This weekly "Flash Memo" is a way to rectify this situation. While these are not official portfolio trade alerts, I hope that they give an indication of which funds I currently find attractive, and also that the laying out of my thought process would be instructive as well.

Since it is not possible to predict the markets in the short term, adding in phases is recommended. It is important to maintain discipline and consistency if one takes a long-term income approach, as we do in our service. Our ability to select the right investments, take advantage of our unique "CEF rotation" strategy is how our Income Generator closed-end fund portfolio has managed to trounce benchmarks such as the Amplify High Income ETF (YYY), representing a basket of high-yielding CEFs, and Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (GAA), representing the universe of investible assets in their approximately cap-weighted proportions, since inception. Additionally, we have grown our income by about +16% per year since inception, without stretching for yield nor adding new capital to the portfolios at any time.

Please note that each position will have its own set of risks, and therefore one should carefully consider whether or not to follow my trade based on assessment of their own risk tolerance, what else is in their portfolio, etc.

I intend to share one buy suggestion from each of our three portfolios, and also one non-portfolio/speculative trade, for a total of four suggestions each week. I'll also try to give some variety in these positions, i.e. not to give four funds from the same sector in a single week. Note that the non-portfolio/speculative trade may be a short position.

Tactical Income-100 portfolio

Don't look now, but Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (ARDC) is now positive for on 1-year lookback for NAV total return basis, and when distributions are stripped out, the NAV is only -3.78% lower than it was a year ago. Not bad for a fund that contains significant CLO exposure!

Yet, ARDC hasn't really participated in the tremendous rally of CLO-containing funds (such as ECC, OXLC, OCCI, and EIC) over the past month. Its 1-month return trails only XFLT. (Note: ECC and XFLT are Income Generator portfolio holdings while OCCI and EIC are Tactical Income-100 portfolio holdings).

This means that ARDC is still attractively priced at a -13.84% discount, the cheapest out of all of the aforementioned funds. Granted, ARDC has the least CLO exposure out of all of the funds (21% CLO debt and 9% CLO equity) so it is understandable why it didn't stage as big of a rebound compared to the other names.

(Source: Ares)

Note that 51% of the portfolio is also in high-yield bonds. High-yield CEFs have seen discounts contract substantially over the last few months as lower interest rates and narrowing high-yield spreads boost investor sentiment. The current average discount of high-yield CEFs in the database is -6.67%. Hence, not only is ARDC cheap compared to other CLO-containing funds, it's also cheap compared to only high-yield bond funds too! And that just about covers its entire portfolio.

ARDC yields 8.47% (paid monthly) with 108% coverage. However, since the coverage is calculated based on the earnings in the 6-month period to 6/30/2020, it could overstate depending on how much damage the COVID crash has done to the portfolio. The main risk of ARDC is credit risk, since most of the portfolio is non-investment grade.

In the Tactical Income-100 portfolio, the fund currently has a BUY rating, with a "buy under discount" of -12%. It carries a 9.68% allocation in the portfolio.

Our last report on ARDC is here: ARDC: Quick Update On This 9%-Yielding CEF

Income Generator portfolio

Discounts have come in significantly for many of the high-quality funds in the Income Generator portfolio over the past several months. However, I still think that Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund (HYI) has value due to its attractive combination of term structure and no leverage. With markets appearing to get extended and junk bond yields reaching all-time lows, the more conservative investors who still wish to maintain exposure to high-yield bonds might prefer HYI over leveraged funds without a term mandate.

HYI is due to liquidate at the end of September 2025, which is less than 5 years for now. This means that at the fund's current discount of -5.19%, there is the potential for +1% in annual alpha from the "pull-to-par" discount contraction mechanic which is attractive in its own right.

As noted above, the current average discount for high-yield CEF is -6.67%. Hence, HYI with its -5.19% discount is only slightly more expensive than the peer group at this time. In contrast, 6 months ago, HYI's discount of -6.23% was significantly more expensive than the average high-yield CEF discount of -9.00%. What this means is that the peer group discount has contracted much more than HYI's discount over the last half-year, hence HYI is more attractively valued now on a relative basis. Generally, we do expect term CEFs to trade at narrower discounts than non-term CEFs due to the pull-to-par mechanic.

In the Income Generator portfolio, the fund currently has a Hold rating, with a "buy under discount" of -6%. However, since the current discount is only slightly higher than the buy target, I think that the fund is still OK to buy at this point.

HYI carries a 13.22% allocation in the portfolio. We are comfortable with a higher weight to this fund in our portfolio because of its term structure and unleveraged nature. It is also a position in the "Glippman Minimal Leverage Portfolio," which contains only minimally leveraged/unleveraged funds that outperformed the S&P 500 during the bear market this year.

HYI yields 7.48% paid monthly, with 99% coverage. However, their coverage in the last quarter did dip to 92%.

Our last report on HYI is here: HYI: Fully Covered 7.69% Yield At A Discount

Taxable Income portfolio

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (ETG) is the only "buy" rated fund left in the Taxable Income portfolio after the run-in valuations the last couple of months. It last closed with a discount of -9.13% and a 1-year z-score of -0.3.

Despite its leveraged nature, its NAV is now positive (+3.98%) on a 1-year basis not counting distributions. If distributions are included, the NAV total return is +12.88! Not bad for a leveraged equity/fixed income fund through the pandemic!

The fund's overweight to tech stocks is the likely reason for its strong performance:

ETG yields 7.11% paid monthly with 89% coverage. However, given that it is a part-equity/part-fixed income fund, I would not worry too much about the coverage ratio; the NAV is more important.

In the Taxable Income portfolio, the fund currently has a BUY rating, with a "buy under discount" of -8%. It carries a 7.76% allocation in the portfolio.

Our last report on ETG is here: ETG: Consistent Dividend Payer At A Wide Discount

Non-portfolio/speculative trade

MLP/midstream funds have rallied in recent weeks but discounts are still at wide levels, reflecting investor skepticism about the recovery. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (TYG), a MLP/midstream-focused CEF, is the entrant in the non-portfolio/speculative trade category (again!). We previously recommended on May 26 and Sep 15 of this year in this "What I'm Buying" series. Shares are up strongly over the past 6 months, but the discount is still wide at -22.38%.

TYG yields 5.47% paid quarterly. The next ex-date has not been announced yet but is expected to be in February.

These are the current holdings of TYG, with mostly large-cap "blue-chip" MLP/midstream entities in the top position.

However, TYG's composition will be changing mildly soon. As discussed in Nick's article here, TYG will be shifting increase in its renewable energy exposure, although natural gas and "other midstream" will still constitute the majority of its target portfolio. I'm fine with the fund maintaining exposure to the more traditional midstream sectors as the underlying assets are still undervalued (whereas renewable stocks are arguably getting a bit pricey).

Moreover, TYG continues to buy back significant amounts of stock which is accretive to the fund given its deep discount. The program, which was launched in July with the capacity of repurchasing up to $25 million of its common stock (about 8% of its current net assets), has now completed $18.1 million of repurchases so far.

TYG has completed approximately $18.1 million of share repurchases under the publicly announced repurchase plan allowing up to $25.0 million through December 31, 2020. Under the program, TYG has repurchased 1,084,400 shares of its common stock at an average price of $16.687 and an average discount to NAV of 24.8%.

The fund uses 29.3% leverage, but I'd be happy to see this brought down a little using available cash as to not run the risk of another deleveraging event if the energy markets were to crash again.

I also like and have purchased Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NTG), a more traditional MLP/midstream fund (with a natural gas focus) and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (TEAF). I have kept my total allocations to MLPs small, however, due to the volatility of this asset class. More conservative investors should stick to our portfolio allocations, which is around ~3% in total for MLP/midstream funds in our Tactical Income-100 portfolio and a corresponding 0% for our more conservative Income Generator portfolio.

Our last report on TYG is here: TYG: Shifting To Renewable Focus

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARDC, HYI, ETG, TYG, TEAF, NTG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.