The company continues to grow the podcasts business which has the potential to monetize at much higher rates.

The strong earnings rebound in Q3 and the potential economic rebound in 2021 sets up iHeartMedia (IHRT) for a big year. The stock is still down substantially from pre-virus highs while revenues are set to quickly eclipse pre-virus levels due to surging podcast demand. My investment thesis remains bullish on the stock rebounding to top 2020 highs in 2021.

Image Source: iHeartMedia website

Bounce Back

The Q3 results showed a remarkable rebound for iHeartMedia. Ad revenue was crushed during the initial COVID-19 lockdown during Q2, but revenues are rebounding quickly led by digital sectors such as podcasting.

In total, revenues hit $744 million, up from only $488 million in the prior quarter. The company still saw revenues down 21.5% YoY, but the September revenues were only down 18%.

Source: iHeartMedia Q3'20 presentation

Even with revenues still down 21.5% in the quarter, iHeartMedia managed to produce positive free cash flows of $14 million wile producing adjusted EBITDA of $162 million. The worse of the crisis is over and the media company can now focus on building a digital empire while returning their broadcast radio network back to normal levels.

With net debt topping $5.3 billion, iHeartMedia was a risky play in the middle of the crisis. As the vaccines roll out in the next few months, the dire outcome is eliminated from the investment story allowing for substantial stock upside.

The company generated $1 billion in adjusted EBITDA last year so the current market valuation of only $1.8 billion and an enterprise value of $7.1 billion provides an intriguing valuation with a return to normal. iHeartMedia entered 2020 with forecasts for free cash flow reaching up to $350 million. After cost cuts during the crisis, the broadcast media company should be even more profitable going forward.

Digital Future

The podcast growth could allow the stock to rise beyond 2020 highs. All the company needs is to drive higher rates to the high podcast downloads as the network expands.

No doubt, the company has a digital future. Digital revenues remain a small portion of the revenue base at only $113 million. Those revenues rose 17% in Q2 while broadcast radio revenues were down 29% YoY. Yet, broadcast radio revenues were still nearly 4x those of digital.

Even the more important podcast revenue was only $23 million in the quarter, up from $13 million last Q3. Those revenues are really just a blip to iHeadMedia right now.

Competitor Spotify Technologies (SPOT) has rallied another $50+ to new highs in just the last month. The stock now has a market valuation topping $60 billion after more than doubling this year on the shift into fast growing podcasts.

Spotify is generating 20% revenue growth as the company is more focused on driving premium subs versus ad revenues. The different monetization model doesn't change the ultimate long-term investment story.

iHeartMedia continues to dominate the podcasting space with the largest and growing unique audience base and global downloads. The company has seen their network grow by over 1 million unique monthly users since back in August and the lead over NPR is now ~1.6 million MAUs.

Source: Podtrac Nov. 2020

The biggest issue is that podcasts still don't monetize at the same rate as other content sources in part due to a lack of ad marketplaces and easily opt-in ad placements. Podcasts only monetized at a rate of $0.01 for hour of active listening compared to 10x the amount on radio and nearly 50x for magazines.

Source: TechCrunch

The bottom line is that iHeartMedia has an easy path to generate more shareholder value via the massive podcast content. As with Spotify, the company doesn't necessarily need to monetize podcasts as much as generate hype from the market in the potential of podcasts.

Analysts have 2022 revenues only reaching back to $3.6 billion versus the $3.7 billion from 2019. The market appears far too negative on the ability to recapture the 2019 business levels while iHeartMedia has the potential upside from digital revenues enhanced by podcasts.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that iHeartMedia remains a bargain trading at only $12. The stock has an EV of just above $7 billion and an easy path to adjusted EBITDA of $1 billion. With the potential upside of podcasts, the stock has the potential to surpass early 2020 highs of $18.

If you'd like to learn more about how to best position yourself in under valued stocks mispriced by the market, consider joining Out Fox The Street. The service offers a model portfolio, daily updates, trade alerts and real-time chat. Sign up now for a risk-free, 2-week trial to start finding the next stock with the potential to double and triple in the next few years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in IHRT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.