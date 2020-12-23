Amidst 5 years of stagnation I find the timing of a recent bolt-on deal quite odd, as I feel no need to be brave here.

TreeHouse Foods (THS) made a surprising move in November as it was making a bolt-on deal, perhaps a bit soon to the tune of some investors as M&A has long been the cause of a shadow on the shares.

It has been quite a long time since I last covered TreeHouse, in fact February 2018, when I last looked at the company and concluded that TreeHouse was a speculative buy even as 2018 was set to become another challenge. While I acquired small and cashed out after a big move higher in the meantime, reality is that TreeHouse has continued to struggle, with no immediate relief in sight.

A Recap

In February 2018 shares traded at $37 per share as I concluded that the company was a well-liked bolt-on M&A growth story between 2007 and 2015, a time period in which revenues tripled to $3 billion, pushing shares up a similar factor as well to $90 per share.

The strategy of bolt-on M&A changed as the company acquired the private brands business from ConAgra in a deal which doubled sales to $6 billion, yet the leverage incurred and pressure on that business is exactly what pushed up leverage ratios and created a real shadow on the share price from that moment on. This was quite disappointing as TreeHouse acquired the business for $2.7 billion, just over half the price paid by ConAgra a few years before when it acquired the company, so at the get go it seemed cheap, yet it was cheap for a reason.

Despite the premise of vastly higher earnings, it has been negative revision after negative revision, with adjusted earnings down to as much as $2.81 per share in 2017, far removed from pro-forma numbers promised when the ConAgra deal was announced. The company guided for adjusted earnings of $2.00-$2.40 per share in 2018 causing continued pressure.

Based on the outlook I pegged revenues at around $6 billion, adjusted EBITDA of around $581 million and adjusted earnings at $2.20 per share (at the midpoint). With net debt at $2.55 billion, leverage was high at more than 4 times, as at $37 per share the earnings multiple were largely in line with the market, although trends were negative, leverage was high and the earnings were very adjusted.

Despite this I was quite compelled to the shares although the situation was far from riskless. With operating margins of around 5% coming in far below to the historical average of 7-9%, that was the cause of all the concerns and earnings pressure. If the company could deliver on 9% margins by 2020 which it guided for at the time, I pegged earnings potential at $6 per share if the company could deliver on its promises, yet that was a big if. Nonetheless, such a valuation could easily warrant a $100 per share valuation in the future, as the $37 valuation at the time made me upbeat at the time.

Things Have Not Worked Out

While I acquired a small position at $37 in February 2018 the spoiler alert is that I sold out of the position at $55 less than a year later, cashing in on decent returns, with shares even hitting highs in the mid-sixties around that time.

In early 2019 the company reported its 2018 results with adjusted earnings of $2.20 per share in line with the expectations outlined at the start of the year, as the company guided for 2019 earnings at a midpoint of $2.55 per share. While sales had fallen to $5.8 billion, leverage has fallen a bit as the signs of stability made that shares traded around the $60 mark, with some growth in sight.

Later that year the company sold its ready-to-eat cereal business to Post Holdings (POST) in a deal shedding $260 million in sales, or more than 4% of pro-forma sales with no price announced at the time (although that deal got cancelled early in 2020). A fire sale followed in July with the company selling its Snack Division to Atlas in a deal valued at just $90 million, while $670 million in sales left the door!

This has been quite valued destructive as shares traded in the high-forties again early in 2020 when the 2019 results were released. The company earned $2.39 per share for the year and guided for another sluggish year with earnings seen at $2.40-$2.65 per share, far below the targets outlined for 2020 a few years ago after the terrible purchase of the private brands business. Sales are seen roughly stable at $4.1-$4.4 billion, in line with the $4.3 billion reported for 2019 after sales took a hit from the divestments.

While the divestitures resulted in a modest decline in net debt to $1.9 billion, the issue of leverage was not addressed with EBITDA down to levels just below the half a billion mark.

With Covid-19 set to be a blessing, that has only to a minor extent played out with revenues and earnings per share just modestly ahead of last year's numbers, as no big (positive) impact is seen from the pandemic.

After all, the full year guidance stood at $4.2-$4.4 billion in sales by the time of the third quarter results has been released with adjusted earnings of $2.70 per share up just modestly from the original guidance, as net debt has only modestly been cut to $1.85 billion.

A Surprising Move

Amidst the further stabilization in 2020 the situation is still highly uncertainty with adjusted earnings still very adjusted and flat for years in a row now, down substantially from the potential $6 per share number still guided for 2018! Despite the pandemic the company is not seeing a real jump from these conditions, hinting towards continued operational weakness as leverage remains high and amidst all of this I find it very concerning that the company is operating on the buy side from the M&A equation.

Right now equity of the company is valued at just $2.2 billion at $40 per share as net debt of $1.9 billion works down to a $4.1 billion valuation, or about 1 times sales and an EBITDA multiple in the high single digits. Even though the $242 million purchase of Ebro's Riviana Foods US branded pastas business is a bolt-on move, it sends the wrong signal. In essence there does not appear to be much wrong with the deal, which is set to add $200 million in annual sales and boost earnings by $0.20-$0.30 per share. The issue is that the company is buying while its track record is poor since the ConAgra deal and leverage is still not addressed, five years later.

A Final Word

After reviewing the events, it seems safe to say that I am no fan of the company here. Over the past nearly three years sales have fallen by a quarter, adjusted earnings are largely flat, and while leverage has been reduced a bit in absolute terms, the relative leverage ratios have not moved much lower.

Worse, is that the company is so far off from its 2020 targets as the company basically has been a continued disappointment since 2015, as I see no reason to bet upbeat, certainly not as I am not impressed with (recent) capital allocation decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.