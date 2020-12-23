Source: StarTribune 3M Masks

3M (MMM) offers strong investment appeal as a result of the company's stable consumer defensive business, mild growth prospects, attractive valuation, and strong financial characteristics. With annual revenues exceeding $31 billion, MMM is a stalwart in the manufacturing conglomerates space, producing a vast array of recognizable products ranging from Post It Notes, 3M Tape, Scotch-Brite Cleaning Products, and Nexcare medical products. MMM has rewarded shareholders with an astounding 60+ years of consecutive dividend increases and formidable capital appreciation over time. This article delineates my bullish investment thesis on MMM discussing business strengths, growth vectors, financials, and the stock's present valuation.

Investment Thesis

MMM operates as a globally diversified industrial conglomerate, manufacturing over 55,000 different products across a wide array of operating markets. The company boasts substantial revenue diversification, sourcing revenues from a vast array of operating markets. MMM derives 59% of total revenues from international markets and 41% from the company's US market; MMM is truly a global play on the diversified industrials space. The company operates in four distinct operating markets ranging from safety & industrial, transportation and electronics, healthcare, and consumer discretionary.

In 3M's safety and industrial segment, the company manufactures personal safety equipment including disposable and reusable respirators, headphones, fall protection equipment, personal protective equipment, roadside reflective apparel, head and face protection, non-woven and bonded abrasives, adhesives, and industrial adhesives and tapes. MMM's safety and industrial segment comprises 36% of 2020 operating revenues totaling $11.6 billion. MMM's growth outlook in the safety and industrial segment remains strong, MMM's Q3 revenues were up 7% year over year even amidst the pandemic. As the economy rebounds increased construction activity in residential, commercial, and municipal segments will boost revenues. US housing starts rebounded slightly in September as construction firms struggled to satisfy booming demand from new home buyers. The housing market has been one of the few glimmers of hope in the US economy as it struggles with the world's worst pandemic. Resurgence in residential, municipal, and state infrastructure construction will precipitate elevated demand over coming quarters as demand restabilizes back to pre-COVID levels. 3M will also benefit from enduring performance in the company's N-95 mask and respirator segments; 3M has quadrupled monthly N-95 respirator output to 100 million units a month and even with drastic production increases 3M is struggling to keep up with unrelenting demand for masks. State, business, and national governmental mask mandates ensure inelastic demand for 3M's masks, respirators, and face coverings. Even amidst a vaccine rollout, experts indicate that mask use will continue long into 2021. Global demand continues to exceed supply capacity ensuring enduring revenue tailwinds from MMM's mask segment.

In the transportation and electronics business, 3M manufactures components and products that are used in the manufacture, repair, and maintenance of automotive, aircraft, marine, and specialty vehicle segments. 3M's electrical solutions segment creates distinct products for five market segments, including products for computer monitors, televisions, handheld devices, notebook PCs, and automotive displays. MMM's electronics business comprises 29.9% of 2020 revenues totaling $9.6 billion. While MMM's transportation and electronics operating segment experienced a 7% year-over-year revenue decline, deteriorations in this segment were to be expected. Demand in the automotive and aerospace markets was heavily depressed amidst the height of the pandemic. As travel restrictions relax in future quarters of 2021, we'll witness incremental improvement in this sector. Although I don't anticipate strong future performance in MMM's transportation and electronics business, demand is restabilizing, auto sales are up in the low single digits but the airline segment is not expected to rebound for at least another few years.

In 3M's medical solutions segment, the company supplies a wide array of medical tapes, dressings, wound closure products, and orthopedic casting materials, in addition to acute wound care, skin integrity, and disinfecting products. 3M also markets a variety of surgical drapes, masks, preps, electrodes, stethoscopes, as well as sterilization assurance equipment. MMM derives 23% of operating revenues from its medical solutions segment totaling $7.4 billion. MMM's sizable exposure to the medical and healthcare segment exacts significant advantages as it assures further revenue stability. MMM's operating revenues are tied to fundamental and non-cyclical healthcare and medical industries assuring revenue stability even amidst broader market calamities or negative economic externalities. Amidst the COVID pandemic, sales within MMM's medical solutions segment were up a significant 25% in the third quarter. I anticipate continued outperformance in MMM's medical service segment as personal protective medical equipment, disposable medical supplies ranging from masks, wipes, surgical equipment, and other medical supplies are subject to elevated demand amidst increased COVID related hospitalizations as well as increasing elective medical procedures ranging from dental work, checkups, plastic surgery, and surgical work.

3M's consumer business serves global consumers and consists of home improvement, stationery and office supplies, home care, and consumer health care. This segment also includes certain retail auto care product lines including Scotch Magic Tape, Scotch Glue Stick and Scotch Cushioned Mailer; Post-it Products, such as Post-it Flags, Post-it Extreme Notes, Post-it Note Pads, Post-it Labeling & Cover-up Tape, and Post-it. MMM's consumer business segment comprises a good portion of total revenues at 15.8%, totaling $5 billion in annual revenues. MMM's consumer business is highly stable as it is a business that primarily sells tape, glue, and stationery products that are indispensable to everyday existence. The consumer durables segment does not bring about the returns and disruption of the technology space, but it ensures stable revenue expansion and highly entrenched products across various retail stores. MMM manufactures Scotch Tape, Post It Notes, Dry Erase Markers, Pens & Highlighters, Glues, Adhesives, Mounting & Hanging Products, First Aid gear, masks, respirators, braces, as well as a wide assortment of cleaning products. The company's stationery and cleaning segments will continue to experience healthy growth amidst strong demand as employees begin returning to work, schools eventually reopen, and sterilization cleaning practices continue during the COVID pandemic. MMM consumer business revenues are up 6% year over year.

Growth & Revenue Trajectory

MMM exhibits an encouraging past and future growth trajectory. MMM demonstrates strong economic versatility, the company has witnessed revenue expansion for more than 40 years. Even amidst recessions, MMM has fared well, revenues remained steady experiencing only marginal contractions less than 10% as compared to other companies posting 30-40% plus revenue declines. MMM has exhibited very healthy margins with sizable gross margins of 47% and net margins of 15% that have held steady over time. The company has also exhibited exceptional executive oversight demonstrating a cash return on capital invested of 20%, nearly double that of the S&P 500 collective average.

Dividend & Investment Characteristics

MMM exhibits a number of very attractive investment characteristics. The stock offers an unparalleled commitment to shareholder returns. MMM has overseen dividend payments for over 100 years and consecutively increased dividends for an astounding 61 years. MMM's dividend track record demonstrates the rugged, defensive nature of MMM's business as the company was able to sustain and increase dividend payments for decades even amidst recessions, wars, and geopolitical disruption. MMM has also generated consistent increases in free cash flow for decades and the company's free cash flow is very impressive at $6.3 billion per year. MMM also offers a very attractive dividend yield of 3.33% helping to bolster shareholder returns over time. MMM's stock price performance has also sustained significant share price appreciation over time; however, the stock's overvaluation prompted a drastic reduction in stock price, bringing MMM's present valuation to very favorable levels.

MMM Financial Assessment

MMM exhibits a stable financial positioning. The company has witnessed steady asset expansion over time and MMM has amassed sizable liquidity reserves of $4.5 billion. Although debt levels have risen significantly over time, MMM's $19.6 billion in outstanding debt obligations is well covered by operating cash flow at 40% coverage, implying MMM will have no issues paying down debt with the company's impressive free cash flows. MMM has a debt to equity ratio of 1.6:1, which is fairly reasonable in today's overleveraged economic environment. From a valuation standpoint, MMM appears to be fairly valued based on the stock's historical trading range. The company has a P/E ratio of 20x earnings which is right in line with the S&P 500 average and stands in line with the stock's normalized 50-year historical P/E average. MMM's PEG ratio of 16 and price to book ratio of 8.5, although comparatively high, also stands in line with historical levels. Based on a discounted cash flow valuation MMM appears moderately undervalued; MMM's current share price of $176.42 is well below the future cash flow value of $209.97, implying an undervaluation of 16%. MMM is also considerably undervalued based on price to free cash flow as the company's price to free cash flow of 16x is well below comparable S&P 500 stocks.

Final Determination

MMM provides a phenomenal investment for long-term investors; MMM offers investors a formidable consumer defensive investment vehicle that assures capital protection, elevated dividends, and continued capital appreciation over time. MMM is presently undervalued providing an excellent entry or addition point on both a short and long-term basis.

