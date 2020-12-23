Quad/Graphics (QUAD) (Print & Related Services) remains down approximately 34% from its pre-March highs. Incidentally, we wrote about QUAD back in February and stated that the company needed robust earnings growth to get itself out of the hole it found itself in. Once the pandemic hit, the market was unforgiving in the latter part of February as well as March as the firm lost well over 50% of its market-cap. Management acted quickly by withdrawing guidance and also suspending the dividend back in April. This steadied the ship and in fact, share-price performance finally became more encouraging in recent months. In fact, price is up roughly $1 per share (40%+) since the end of October. This momentum has led to a crossover of the MACD indicator on the long-term chart which is noteworthy.

Why is this potential buy signal significant? Well firstly, it appears on the long-term chart. Suffice it to say a long-term signal is far more significant that a short-term MACD crossover signal as the former is dealing with much more information. Secondly, we like using this indicator as it is a good read on momentum and trend (combination f two indicators), Furthermore, the further away the crossover takes place rom the “zero” line, the better the buy signal usually is (more oversold). As we can see from the chart above, shares of QUAD have not been this oversold for almost a decade. The potential is definitely there.

Management stated on its recent third quarter earnings call that it will continue to double-down on opportunities which provide the most potential. Top-line sales for example came in at $679.3 million in the third quarter which was a 28% drop over Q3-2019. However, SG&A of $75.1 million in Q3 this year was a full $24.5 million below the SG&A number of Q3-2019. This led to an increase in the adjusted EBITDA margin of 8.4% last year to almost 9% in the third quarter this year.

Suffice it to say, Quad/Graphics at roughly $3.40 a share has come back down to our buy-zone due to the price of the shares as well as its options market. Followers of our work will know that we favour low-priced stocks for one particular strategy (with associated derivatives so we can write covered calls) if the fundamentals stack up (limited downside). Although EBIT in Quad/Graphics has dropped by 15%+ on average per year over the past three years, recent cost-cutting and asset sales may have pivoted the firm to finally start growing from here.

The trends in the financials can give us sound insights on whether the conditions are changing internally in the company. On the balance sheet, we see that assets as well as debts continue to fall. Due to recent sales of manufacturing facilities in Martinsburg & Fairfield, total assets came in at $2.1 billion in the most recent third quarter. Total liabilities for the same period came in at $1.93 billion. Shareholder equity came in at $164 million which was almost a $10 million rise over the second quarter.

Bears will point to the fact that the company continues to get significantly smaller but we see some green shoots in how long-term debt has been coming down and also the small increase in book-value.

The sustained reduction of debt on the balance sheet will continue to reduce the interest-expense on the income-statement. Management is committed to using the lion’s share of its cash to keep on bringing down the debt-load. This tail-wind along with the SG&A tailwind alluded to earlier are all bullish for earnings growth going forward especially if gross margins can remain above the 20% mark like we witnessed in Q3.

On the cash-flow side, we see the company continuing to generate positive free cash-flow. This is due to capex being significantly reduced (almost 50% lower in Q3 of this year). Furthermore, cash has been saved by the suspensions of the dividend as well as the ceasing of any share-buybacks. QUAD generated $139 million of free cash-flow in the fourth quarter of last year so it is expected that Q4 this year will also be a robust quarter with respect to free cash-flow generation

Source : Company Presentation

To sum up, QUAD at present is undergoing a strategic transformation where it is doubling down on areas where it believes it has the most potential. Despite the downsizing of the company in recent times through significant asset sales, the firm's top-line sales still come in at $3.156 billion over the past four quarters. This means shares are presently trading with a sales multiple of 0.06 which is light-years behind the average in this sector (1.36). Although sales will decline in the fourth quarter once more, we should see another strong sequential uptick to keep the momentum going. Let's see what the fourth quarter brings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in QUAD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.