However, its financial performance this year is not as rosy as the top and bottom line numbers may show, and its high leverage relative to peers may constrain its growth.

SunPower's (NASDAQ:SPWR) stock has had a fantastic run this year, having increased in value by over 220% in the last twelve months (LTM) ending December 20, 2020. Buoyed by market catalysts such as a green energy tax credit extension and the Biden win, shareholders have also responded positively to the company’s spin-off of its manufacturing arm, Maxeon. Although the firm certainly has a bright future, its high debt levels relative to competition and so-so historical performance should give investors some pause before investing.

Company Overview

SunPower is a downstream distributed generation solar energy company. Essentially, it provides residential and commercial customers with integrated solar energy systems that include SunPower OneRoof, a roof-integrated solar system, SunPower Equinox, a complete home solar solution, and SunVault, batteries that store backup power.

Most of SunPower’s revenues come from its Residential and Light Commercial “DevCo,” solar origination and installation operations that target the US and Canadian residential markets. In 2020, this segment generated 70% of total revenues (excluding intersegment revenues). Most of the remaining revenues come from its Commercial and Industrials “DevCo,” which serves the same but for larger corporate and government clients. The firm’s “PowerCo,” which operates in both segments outlined above, generates about 3% of revenues and is involved in post-system sale recurring services, such as asset management and operations and management (O&M).

Segmented Company Revenues (excluding intersegment revenue; Source: Ophelia Research Analysis)

SunPower’s Fundamentally Sound Operations Will Position It Well to Take Advantage of Solar Market Growth

SunPower has a significant presence in all markets it plays in. It has roughly 334,000 residential customers with little dealer concentration (the largest dealer generates only 4% of sales). It has also been the #1 commercial solar provider for the last three years and has an above 50% market share in new home solar installations.

The company’s integrated approach to residential homeowners has resulted in an exceptional reputation among clients. It has the highest customer reviews of all American competitors and an industry-leading 69 net promoter score. SunPower has also amassed quite a significant corporate portfolio, counting many household names such as Toyota (NYSE:TM), Walmart (NYSE:WMT), FedEx (NYSE:FDX), and UPS (NYSE:UPS) as clients.

SunPower Customer Ratings (Source: SunPower Investor Presentation)

The company’s solid presence and sterling reputation will enable it to capitalize on a massive wave of demand driven by several tailwinds. In the short term, the 2-year extension of the Solar Investment Tax Credit, essentially a government subsidy equal to 26% of the cost of solar installation, will spur significant residential and commercial demand. In the long term, several trends stand out in the residential space. First, solar panels and their associated storage units are becoming cheaper, making them an economical choice for more and more people. While this may result in margin compression and pricing pressure for solar panel and battery manufacturers, we see this as good news for SunPower. It will expand total demand for solar installations while placing comparatively less pricing pressure on the trimmed down SunPower than it would have if it had held on to its manufacturing division. Second, increased EV adoption will continue to stimulate demand. Research has shown that one in three EV owners has solar panels on their homes compared to 3% of the general population. Third, as more socially conscious millennials start moving into their own homes, demand for solar will likely increase even further as these new homeowners look for ways to reduce their carbon footprints. The confluence of these forces has resulted in some industry leaders making wild predictions.

Renewable Electricity Projections (Source: Forbes)

“If residential solar adoption is like air conditioning, where 50 years later they had 80 percent saturation, solar on buildings could follow a similar path.” – CEO, NEXTracker

On the corporate side, an increasing proportion of companies have committed to having net-zero emissions. The number of net-zero commitments has nearly doubled in the last year, with Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Ford (NYSE:F) and many other firms joining the pledge. Investing in renewable energy will be a crucial and high profile way for companies to achieve these results, spurring further solar demand.

In this light, SunPower’s transition to being a pure-play delivery company rather than a combined entity makes sense. It will benefit from demand tailwinds without suffering as much from competitive pressures in manufacturing what is becoming a reasonably commoditized good. Further, it seems like the 30-50% revenue growth the management team has projected looks reasonably realistic, especially given their increased ability to upsell with their software integrations.

Financial Performance Is Not As Strong As Top and Bottom Lines Would Suggest

Now that you've heard the bull case, let's discuss the bear case. First, it is essential to note that the firm's reported top line and bottom line do not tell the full story. According to the firm's 10-Q, SunPower's revenues are up 13.5% in the year-to-date (YTD) period ended September 30, 2020, relative to the same period last year. However, much of this increase was due to the restating of YTD 2019 revenues to comply with ASC 842 adoption. Total segment revenues (excluding intersegment revenues) are actually down -2.43%, primarily driven by a -4.84% decrease in Residential and Light Commercial "DevCo" revenues, partially offset by an 8% increase in Commercial and Industrial "DevCo" revenues and a 260% increase in the "PowerCo" segment. These results are certainly not uniformly negative. For example, PowerCo segment growth bodes very well for SunPower as it demonstrates a greater ability for the firm to generate recurring revenues from its customers through maintenance and management contracts. However, it's important to note that organic revenue growth trends are not as positive as the headline revenue growth figures have made them out to be.

Segmented Revenue Before Adjustments to GAAP (Source: SunPower 10-K)

A similar story exists when looking at net income trends. Net income is up 278% between the YTD periods ended September 30, 2020, and September 30, 2019. However, this is primarily due to the "other, net" line item, which consists of a $117.0 million realized gain in sales of Enphase stock, gains on early retirement of debt, and sales of joint solar projects. While these were moves that undoubtedly benefited the company, they are clearly transitory and do not indicate robust core operational profitability growth. In fact, gross margins are roughly the same year over year in the same period at ~11% of sales. While SunPower does have a bright future, it is important to read into the details of its latest financial results to get an accurate picture of the company's financial performance.

Consolidated Statement of Operations (Source: SunPower 10-K)

Debt to Capital Ratios are Higher Than Peers

Second, while SunPower’s balance sheet is not weak and its costs of capital are quite reasonable, it is still important to note that SunPower’s debt levels are significantly higher than competitive peers'. Analyzing the balance sheets of several competitors named in SunPower’s latest 10-K, we found that SunRun’s debt to capital ratio of 100.75% was more than twice the comparable set average of 45.63%.

Debt to Capital Ratios, SunPower vs. Comparable Companies (Source: CapitalIQ; Ophelia Research Analysis)

Overall, SunPower has fundamentally sound operations and looks like it will be able to capitalize on a wave of industry growth. However, its historical performance is not as strong as the “headline” numbers would lead one to believe, and its high debt load should be something that investors look into further and make sure that they are comfortable with.

