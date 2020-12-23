Congress has approved a much smaller Paycheck Protection Program amount than before; hence, the net impact of the program on loan growth will be negative.

Provision expense will likely decline as economic activity picks-up pace. FMBI’s credit risk was already substantially down at the end of the last quarter.

Earnings of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FMBI) will likely increase next year compared to 2020 due to lower provision expense. The substantial decline in credit risk as the economy reopens will likely keep provisioning low. Further, low interest rates will likely continue to drive demand for mortgage loans, which will support earnings. On the other hand, the forgiveness of existing Paycheck Protection Program loans (“PPP”) will constrain loan growth. The new PPP budget passed by the U.S. Congress is much smaller in size than the old program under the CARES Act; therefore, PPP will likely have a net negative impact on loan growth. Additionally, net interest margin compression will likely constrain earnings growth. Overall, I’m expecting FMBI to report earnings of around $1.03 per share in 2021, up 4% from my estimated earnings of $0.99 per share for 2020. The December 2021 target price suggests a high upside from the current market price; hence, I’m bullish on FMBI.

Lower Credit Risk to Lead Provision Expense Down

FMBI’s provision expense declined to $16 million in the third quarter from $33 million in the second quarter of 2020. Further, FMBI’s credit risk substantially declined during the quarter as loans requiring deferrals made up just 3% of total loans in the second round, down from 15% of total loans in the first 90-day round of deferral, as mentioned in the third quarter’s investor presentation. I’m expecting deferrals to decline further as economic activity picks up the pace and the operating cash flow of borrowers improves. In an interview with Good Morning America, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said he expects COVID-19 vaccines to become available to the general population starting in late March or early April. The vaccination process of the general population, which could take several months, will help the economy revive next year.

I’m expecting FMBI’s provision expense to sequentially decline in the coming quarters due to lower credit risk. The direct one-time payment of $600 to low-earning members of the population, as part of the new COVID relief bill, will also help consumers service their debt; however, the amount is too little to have much of an impact. Overall, I’m expecting FMBI to report a provision expense of $40 million in 2021, down from an expected provision expense of $98 million in 2020.

Despite the substantial decline, the credit risk is not yet back to normal because of the ongoing pandemic and FMBI’s exposure to pandemic-sensitive industries. In case the COVID-19 pandemic worsens beyond expectations, then these industries can magnify the pandemic’s impact on FMBI’s profitability. The following table presents details on exposure to sensitive loan segments.

Loan Growth Likely to be Lower than Previous Years

FMBI’s loans declined by 1.9% sequentially in the third quarter as strength in the mortgage market was unable to compensate for lagging commercial demand, as mentioned in the third quarter’s conference call. The company’s loans will likely grow next year as low interest rates will keep demand for residential mortgage loans elevated. Further, I’m expecting the demand for commercial loans to improve as economic activity continues to pick up the pace.

However, the upcoming forgiveness of existing Paycheck Protection Program loans (“PPP”) will likely constrain loan growth. As mentioned in the third quarter’s 10-Q filing, FMBI had $1,196.5 million of PPP loans outstanding at the end of the last quarter. The management mentioned in the conference call that it expects the forgiveness of most PPP loans to get completed in the fourth quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021. The U.S. Congress approved on December 21, 2020, fresh funding for PPP as part of the COVID relief and government spending package, which will partly offset the impact of the forgiveness of existing PPP loans. However, as mentioned in news reports, the new funding is worth just $284 billion, less than half of the $659 billion funding under the CARES Act that was passed in March 2020. There is a possibility of another stimulus package once the new administration takes office in January; however, in order to be prudent, I’m not assuming any further packages to determine my loan estimates for next year. Due to the reduction in government funding for PPP, I’m expecting the program to have a net negative impact on the total loan portfolio.

Considering the factors mentioned above, I’m expecting FMBI’s loans to grow by 4% by the end of 2021, from the end of 2020. The expected growth rate is much lower than FMBI’s historical growth trend, as shown below. The following table also shows my estimates for other balance sheet items.

Net Interest Income Likely to Trend Down Due to Average Yield Decline

The management mentioned in the conference call that as part of its balance sheet repositioning initiatives, it has deployed excess liquidity into higher-yielding assets and terminated some interest rate swaps. The management expects the balance sheet optimization to add $5 million annually to the net interest income, as mentioned in the conference call.

On the other hand, average portfolio yields will likely continue to decline, which will undermine the impact of loan growth and balance sheet repositioning. Average yields will likely continue to decline as some securities and fixed-rate loans will mature and new assets will originate at lower rates. Meanwhile, the average funding cost has limited room to decrease as it was already at a low rate of 0.35% in the third quarter of 2020, as mentioned in the 10-Q filing.

Considering the factors mentioned above, I’m expecting FMBI’s net interest income to decline by 7% from my estimated net interest income for 2020.

Expecting Earnings of $1.03 per Share in 2021

The expected lower provision expense and low loan growth will likely drive earnings next year. On the other hand, a decline in average yields on earning assets will likely limit earnings growth. Overall, I’m expecting FMBI to report earnings of $1.03 per share, up 4% from my expected earnings of $0.99 per share in 2020. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the timing and efficacy of mass COVID-19 immunization.

High Potential Price Upside Makes FMBI Attractive

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book multiple (“P/TB”) to value FMBI. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 1.32 in 2019 and the first nine months of 2020. The following chart shows the historical P/TB multiple.

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple of 1.32 with the forecast tangible book value per share of $14.2 gives a target price of $18.7 for the end of next year. This price target implies a 23.6% upside from the December 22 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

Apart from the attractive potential price upside, FMBI is offering a dividend yield of 3.7%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.14 per share. There is little threat of a dividend cut because the earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 48% for 2021, which is sustainable.

The sum of the potential price upside and forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 27% for next year. Consequently, I’m adopting a bullish rating on FMBI. I like the company because its riskiness has declined and its bottom-line is set to grow on the back of lower provision expense and loan book expansion.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.