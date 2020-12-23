WEX Inc (WEX) has finally announced the closing of the eNett/Optal acquisition for a cut-price $577.5 million in cash – the final consideration is almost one-third the $1.7 billion agreed upon pre-COVID-19. The price alone makes the deal a positive, but I am neutral on WEX shares, as the strong rally following the announcement has likely priced in much of the bull case (including the longer-term fleet card penetration story). Additionally, with shares now trading at a premium to its closest peer Fleetcor (FLT), despite a lower ROIC profile and a riskier balance sheet, I would exercise caution at these levels.

A Closer Look at the Updated Deal Terms

As specified in the accompanying press release, WEX is paying a total consideration of $577.5 million in cash, significantly below the initial $1.7 billion price tag when the transaction was first announced pre-COVID-19. Considering the original deal, at a significantly higher price, was guided to be accretive to adjusted net income within the first 12 months, with run-rate synergies of $25 million within 24 months, the outcome appears to be very favorable.

Source: WEX eNett/Optal Acquisition Presentation Slides (January 2020)

However, the economics appear to have changed amid the pandemic – the deal is now expected to be immaterial to adj net income through 2021. Management did caveat that "visibility remains limited due to COVID-19," which could imply upside in 2022 or so, once COVID-19 headwinds fade. Nonetheless, the fact that the company and former shareholders of eNett/Optal have now agreed to settle ongoing proceedings will come as a relief for shareholders fearing a dilutive outcome.

A Sound Strategic Rationale

Strategically, the eNett/Optal deal offers investors plenty to be bullish about. As eNett/Optal are B2B payment solution providers serving the global travel market, the acquisition reinforces WEX's dominance in travel virtual card payments. Considering the limited overlap, the deal also comes with limited dis-synergies and is complementary from a product, customer base, and geographical perspective. For example, while WEX has a strong position in the US market, it lacks a strong presence overseas. That should change with the acquisition, which extends the reach of WEX's travel business into Asia and Europe as well – c. 40% of eNett volumes are in Asia and c. 60% are in Europe. Also worth noting is that as part of the transition, Anthony Hynes (former CEO of eNett) will join as President of the Travel division, which should help the integration.

Source: WEX eNett/Optal Acquisition Presentation Slides (January 2020)

Still a Financially Attractive Deal

The fact that the deal closed for roughly one-third of the original purchase price is a major win financially, reflecting management's success in right-sizing the value of the deal, in turn, limiting the additional debt burden. Importantly, the debt load looks manageable should an EBITDA recovery materialize as the economy reopens. In a testament to its cash generation, WEX sustained over $100 million in EBITDA and over 30% EBITDA margins through the worst of the pandemic, and therefore, is positioned to drive a return to 40+% margins as travel recovers.

FQ3 '19 FQ4 '19 FQ1 '20 FQ2 '20 FQ3 '20 EBITDA(Adjusted) 194.6 192.7 150.0 105.7 135.1 EBITDA Margin 42.3% 43.8% 34.7% 30.5% 35.4%

Source: Company Data

Furthermore, management expects an immaterial impact on its adjusted net income in 2021, which might seem pessimistic at first glance. However, with travel volumes almost 70% below pre-COVID-19 levels and a full recovery only likely in 2022 or so, the net neutral impact is impressive. Additionally, WEX's expense discipline is worth noting – considering the prior cost synergies target of $25 million, eNett/Optal earnings could get an operating leverage boost when volumes rebound.

Source: WEX eNett/Optal Acquisition Presentation Slides (January 2020)

The Path Forward Implies Limited Room for Near-Term M&A

With the integration of eNett/Optal back on the agenda, in addition to the push to capitalize on a rebound as the economy reopens in fiscal 2021, WEX looks to have its hands full in 2021. Beyond that, it seems unclear where we go from here. Management has offered little insight into its appetite for future acquisitions, other than that it remains on the lookout for bolt-ons that enhance its growth and deliver a sufficient return. While an expansion into corporate payments via M&A could make some sense strategically, for example, the latter return target is a hurdle considering the lack of profitability at most upstarts.

Coupled with the need to de-lever post-acquisition (the leverage ratio stood at 5.2x in FQ3 '20), my base case is for limited M&A near-term, although longer-term, I do expect inorganic growth will contribute to WEX's earnings trajectory.

FQ3 '19 FQ4 '19 FQ1 '20 FQ2 '20 FQ3 '20 Long Term Debt 2,897 2,935 2,820 2,773 3,007 Leverage Ratio 4.5x 4.3x 4.0x 4.3x 5.2x

Source: Company Data

Walking the Growth/Margin Tightrope

The COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent recovery also present challenges to management's longer-term 10-15% revenue growth target, along with its 15-20% earnings growth target. The fact that earnings growth is projected to outpace revenue implies some positive operating leverage over time, which makes sense considering the company's expense discipline.

Source: WEX Investor Day Presentation Slides

However, in the near-term at least, management has a lot on its plate – it needs to deliver a revenue recovery to pre-COVID-19 levels while also tackling addressable markets for each of its business segments to ensure the longer-term growth outlook remains intact. While management has stated that it will continue to manage costs as needed, balancing a near-term recovery, longer-term top-line growth, and margins could prove challenging in the next few years (to say the least) and is something investors will need to keep an eye on.

Final Take

Overall, I view the eNett/Optal announcement as a positive. It lifts a major overhang on shares, easing prior concerns of a significant upfront EPS dilution, and adds to the upside potential in a travel recovery scenario post-COVID-19. However, I am neutral on WEX shares, as I believe much of the positives (including the longer-term fleet cards penetration story) are well-understood and priced into the shares following the recent rally. As such, I believe WEX should trade at a relative discount (instead of the current valuation premium) to its closest peer FLT, considering its current and lower ROIC profile through the cycles and its riskier balance sheet.

Data by YCharts

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.