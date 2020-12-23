Africa Oil Corporation (OTCMKTS: OTCPK:AOIFF) is a small oil company with a market capitalization of just over $400 million. Despite this small size, the company acts as an oil holding company with a well-distributed portfolio of energy assets. The company managed to have strong cash flow through 2020 as a result of its well-hedged production, and as we'll see, has significant cash flow potential in the upcoming years.

Africa Oil Corporation Nigeria

Africa Oil Corporation's prime asset is in Nigeria.

Africa Oil Nigeria - Africa Oil Investor Presentation

The company has a 50% shareholding in POGBV with 3 of the top 5 oil-producing fields in West Africa. The fields together had 420 thousand barrels/day in aggregate in 1H 2020 gross oil production with incredibly low operating expenditures of $5.1/barrel. The net production attributable to the company is just a hair under 39 thousand barrels/day.

That's significant for a $400-million company. The company managed to handle 2020 with a peer leading hedging position. Through 1H 2021, the company has 70% of its production hedged or sold forward at $60/barrel Brent. That means, as the markets suffer from COVID-19, the company has seen its cash flow remain equally strong.

In 1H 2021, the company will see 10 cargoes sold for roughly 9.5 million barrels (4.75 million barrels attributable to Africa Oil Corporation). It's worth noting that in this regard, while operating expenditures don't normally paint the entire picture, they're incredibly important here. That's because most of the capital expenditures were paid before the acquisition.

Africa Oil Corporation Kenya

Another major aspect of Africa Oil Corporation is its Kenyan assets.

Africa Oil Corporation Kenya - Africa Oil Corporation Investor Presentation

Africa Oil's key long-term asset is Kenya. However, the company has continued to struggle behind the high capital costs of the project, with a multi-billion dollar capital investment. It's started minor production at a few thousand barrels/day, which it's currently been trucking to sell, but of course it comes with much higher costs.

COVID-19 and the resulting collapse in oil prices have done the company no favors in terms of raising capital for these projects. However, the company has managed to at least eke out an extension on its exploration licenses until 2021. In the immediate term that'll help support the company. If it can build the asset, that means strong cash flow until the 2030s and 2040s.

The company's Kenyan assets represent a multi-decade path for the company to drive strong shareholder returns.

Africa Oil Corporation Diversified Portfolio

Outside of Kenya and Nigeria, the company has a valuable diversified portfolio of assets.

Africa Oil Corporation Diversified Portfolio - Africa Oil Corporation Investor Presentation

Africa Oil Corporation had 4 wells drilled - 4 new discoveries in 2019-2020. Going into 2021, the company has significant catalysts. Specifically, the company has 2-3 high impact exploration wells in the next 12 months. The most exciting of these are in Guyana, where Eco Atlantic had disappointing results from heavier oil than expected.

A significant part of Africa Oil Corporation is its stakes in various oil exploration companies. These are worth more than $100 million and the company has generated strong returns since investing. However, its real long-term potential is based off of these exploration wells. The company has done a good job of diversifying its portfolio to maximize potential.

Africa Oil Corporation FCF and Debt

We've spent plenty of time discussing Africa Oil Corporation's potential future assets along with its Nigerian assets, but the important part is to tie this back to the company's cash flow potential.

Africa Oil Corporation Financial Position - Africa Oil Corporation Investor Presentation

Africa Oil Corporation continues to get cash flow from the assets it sells. The company withdrew the BTG loan to acquire POGBV, and plans to use its recent proceeds to pay down debt. The company's BTG loan is now down to $141 million, and the company expects to fully repay this loan (44% repaid in 2020) before the January 2022 maturity date.

POGBV itself also has a reserve-based loan facility (RBL) that was heavily withdrawn since the start of the acquisition. That RBL had more than $700 million in debt attributable to Africa Oil Corporation, an incredibly significant amount. It's since been paid down to $522 million, a several hundred million dollar repayment.

The company's hedging program means that going into mid-2021, it should be able to take the net debt attributable to the company from ~$1 billion at the start of 2020 to ~$650 million currently to ~$400 million. Realistically, if prices recover, by YE 2023, the company could reduce this debt down to effectively $0, a massive reduction.

That reduction also highlights the company's cash flow strength and its potential post debt paydown. The company has a $400 million market capitalization and it'll be able to redirect subsequent cash flow into shareholder rewards. Post debt paydown, the company will have a 50+% annual FCF yield highlighting the company's strength.

Africa Oil Corporation Risk

Africa Oil Corporation's risk of course is that prices remain low post its hedging program. The company has an incredibly strong netback with incredibly low operating expenditures. Current Brent crude prices are more than $50/barrel, a level at which the company can generate strong FCF. However, the company remains beholden to oil prices and what happens to them.

Conclusion

Africa Oil Corporation has an impressive portfolio of assets. The company made the, in retrospect, brilliant move of hedging its POGBV production through the oil collapse and into 2021. With oil prices already seeing a significant recovery, it seems likely that the company's hedging will have protected it from the worst.

At the same time, the company has managed to successfully extend its exploration license in Kenya. It has access to significant capital for the downturn. It's exciting to see what 2021-2022 will hold for the company, especially as it pays down debt and moves towards shareholder returns. We recommend investing in the company for the long run.