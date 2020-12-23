Finally, given current dollar movement, it makes sense to invest in the J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Market Bonds ETF, both as an equity diversifier and for currency hedging.

In this case and contrarily to what some may believe, there are investment risks with bonds too.

Now, given that the U.S equity asset class, especially tech is richly valued, it is better to choose emerging markets.

For those who have made impressive gains and have become allergic to the market's daily ups and downs, investing in monotonous bonds makes perfect sense.

Everyone knows that interest rates both in the United States and Europe are extremely low. They are likely to remain so for a long time, which makes buying shares more attractive despite the higher valuations.

However, after having benefited from capital appreciation as a result of investing in equities, some are now having daily panic attacks after going through the market fluctuations.

Others already know the importance of diversification, namely in bonds but have little knowledge about how to proceed. They are using simple rules on thumb to make investments, originating from an era when bond yields were much higher than they are now.

However, safe havens like investment grade corporate bonds are not what they used to be as even government bonds have shown negative performances in Europe due to contention on interest rates at the beginning of the pandemic.

Also, in addition to COVID-19 wreaking havoc on the stock market, it also severely pressured the corporate debt market and it took decisive action by the Fed to help resuscitate the bond market. Therefore, just like with equities, bond investors can rely on the Fed's actions to avert some worst-case scenario.

As a result despite underperforming equities, losses were less severe at the worst moment when the World Health Organization declared COVID as a pandemic. Here, equity investors used to double-digit gains will notice that gains which are possible through corporate and sovereign debt investment instruments are much lower but the main objective is to get insulated against steep volatility.

Figure 1: Comparing the iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) with SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY).

Data by YCharts

At the same time, an investment in bonds offers opportunities for savers looking for a good risk/return ratio, provided they properly measure the dangers attached to each bond segment.

Exploring further, according to a report by JP Morgan, there is more confidence in emerging markets in general as in the post-COVID world, these countries will benefit from the revival of tourism and the prices of raw materials. The investment bank is also diversifying credit exposure by moving emerging market debt to over weight.

Now, for retail investors, EMB invests predominantly in the sovereign debts of emerging markets with 541 holdings.

Figure 2: Holdings as at November 30, 2020.

Source: SeekingAlpha

Perusing further, emerging bond markets are now more popular and mature enough to withstand geopolitical disturbances, as in recent years the asset class has gained strength, with an international investor base less inclined to exit the market, alarmed by every negative local news.

Additionally, domestic institutional players, like pension funds particularly in Asia and the Middle East where the ETF has most asset allocation, have brought in stability by increasing asset allocation to their local markets, which represent a viable alternative to the lower bond yields of developed markets.

Looking deeper, some investors would have noticed that EMB's first ten holdings tends to give it a tilt towards oil-producing economies which have been impacted (some severely) by a fall in both demand and price for energy.

However, while low oil pricing remains problematic for some countries which depend mainly on dollar revenues from commodities, this is far from being the case for everyone else. Hence, falling energy prices should be a relief for countries which, in recent years, have suffered from rising imported inflation. For example, while countries like Qatar and Russia are likely to suffer from a barrel price of less than $50 a barrel, others like Turkey and China are already taking advantage of the situation.

Figure 3: Exposure breakdown per country.

Source: Chart built from data on iShares.com

Also, we need to take into consideration other catalysts, namely the fall in both the value of the dollar and interest rates globally.

Since peaking in March, the dollar index has fallen more than 10% despite some upwards movements seen in October. This is explained by failure of the US government to effectively contain the coronavirus and earlier social unrest, as well as growing public debt. Additionally, despite political clouds having been cleared, the downwards dollar trend continues, mostly explained by rate cuts having eroded the differentials between the U.S. economy and other developed economies.

Hence, the dollar should continue to depreciate against emerging currencies. This trend does not justify preferred debt denominated in hard currency (USD) compared to local currency.

Also, the selectivity of securities to meet credit standards by international rating agencies within this universe will be all the more important in 2021.

Figure 4: Credit quality.

EMB has over 56% of bond assets with investment grade rating.

Making a comparison with the iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (CEMB), the latter offers even more investment grade exposure at 60%. On the other hand, the sovereign bonds issuers offer higher AA credit quality at over 8% compared to less than 4% for CEMB.

This said, emerging market corporate bonds also exhibit lower sensitivity to interest rates compared to emerging sovereign bonds and the one and three years performance are better.

One the other hand, sovereigns seem to be picking up faster as evidenced by the two and four weeks return.

Figure 5: Comparing EMB with iShares Emerging Markets Corporate Bond ETF.

Source: etfdb.com

Far from considering these two bond funds as rivals, a wise approach would be to take advantage of the two investment options helped by the fact that dividend yields approach the 4% mark.

Hence, for investors, looking for diversification away from equities, it is worthwhile to consider emerging market corporate bonds in addition to sovereign bonds, in a proportion which makes sense to their individual portfolios.

Also, country-wise exposure to higher growth possible than in the U.S., Europe and Japan is also crucial.

They will be re-assured to learn that, contrarily to the financial crisis of 2008, the coranavirus has impacted countries in various ways and even if some sectors in a country is penalized by a specific factor, it is possible that others remain in a favorable situation.

Conclusion

Fund managers are considering emerging countries as their favorite investment for 2021 and there have been a real influx of capital to emerging markets recently after a continuous outflow between March and September of this year. The positive news about the vaccine may have served as a motivating factor for investors to rediscover the potential of this undervalued asset class.

Bonds from emerging countries also continue to be appealing with a preference for bonds in local currencies, which have become cheaper due to the crisis due to the fact that the U.S. dollar, viewed as a safe haven appreciated.

Now, with a falling dollar, as measured by the Deutsche Bank Long U.S. Dollar Index, the opposite is happening and EMB is rising.

Figure 6: Comparing performance with dollar index.

Effectively, an un-hedged foreign-bond fund is a bet against the U.S. dollar, which is one of the main drivers of its returns, particularly in the short term. If you are owning one of those funds, that's unhedged, those will actually benefit quite nicely from a declining dollar.

For that matter, one hedged foreign bond which is the iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMBH). The ETF seeks to mitigate the interest rate risk of a portfolio composed of U.S. dollar-denominated, emerging market bonds.

Figure 6: Comparing U.S. dollar trend with un-hedged

Data by YCharts

Also, I would not recommend trading bond funds in the same way as equity ones unless you can "pull it off" with some other lower fees bond funds like the Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX).

Figure 7: Comparing the total returns.

Data by YCharts

However, in case you have missed the "favorable moments" to trade and have been left holding BNDX, this ETF under-performs both of the iShares by a full percentage point during the last year peer despite charging only peanuts (expense ratio of 0.08%).

Finally, with exposure to U.S. dollar-denominated government bonds issued by emerging market countries, EMB can be used as an investment vehicle for diversification against U.S. stocks as an asset class to which it is completely unrelated.

With an average daily traded volume of over 4 million, the iShares bond fund has a spread of only 0.01%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is an investment thesis and is intended for informational purposes. Investors are kindly requested to do additional research before investing.