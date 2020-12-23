Summary

The impact of the digital-first consumer on nearly every one of the 10 pillars that define our connected economy - and the efforts of companies large and small to capture their attention and their business.

In the space of nine months, nearly half of the U.S. adult population has made digital-first a way of life in some way. Even more compelling is that 83 percent of these digital shifters say they will stick with some or all of those digital-first habits - even when they are able to interact in the physical world without the fear of COVID-19.

Large-scale efforts to challenge Apple's position on allowing anyone other than Apple access to the NFC chip haven't gotten much media bandwidth. That may not be the case for long.

Not having access to the NFC chip has likely prevented innovators from investing time and money in developing the innovations that could have made the in-store POS experience better for iPhone users.