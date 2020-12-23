The dividend is in a good spot after the cut earlier this year. While not yielding as much as its competitors, it is safer.

Inter Pipeline (OTCPK:IPPLF) is currently leading the field with its polypropylene project in Alberta. While pipeline companies are seeing a bit of a correction in the market, it is a good chance to take a look at exactly what Inter Pipeline is up to with this project. The dividend is currently in a good spot relative to its peers, and the stock is getting close to being a screaming buy.

**All $ are in CAD unless otherwise stated**

What Is Driving The Company?

For the purposes of this article, I am going to focus on the Heartland Petrochemical Complex (HPC). There is no doubt this is the company's current "flagship" growth project. It will be the largest organic growth project in the company's history.

"The Heartland Petrochemical Complex is an approximately $4.0 billion project designed to consume approximately 22,000 b/d of locally-sourced, low-cost propane to produce approximately 525 kilotonnes per annum of polypropylene, a high-value, easily transported plastic used in the manufacturing of a wide range of finished products."

Right now, Canada ships propane down to the States, where it gets turned into polypropylene, and then shipped back up to Canada at a higher cost. Inter Pipeline is looking to change that. Currently, there are facilities in the Oil Sands to remove liquids from off-gas, which is produced during the producer's bitumen upgrading processes. These liquids contain a blend of propane, butane, propylene, and other hydrocarbons that are transported via pipeline to the Redwater fractionation plant, which is where the propane gets separated. From there it will be turned into polypropylene. The process is so efficient that 12 KG of propane can be turned into 10 KG of polypropylene. Once turned into the polypropylene pellets, Inter Pipeline will ship them to Canadian companies via rail.

Looking below we can see just how much of a premium there is to what Inter Pipeline is doing. This project is expected to bring $450-500 million of long-term average annual EBITDA, which would go a long way to diversifying the company. Canada is currently importing 100% of its polypropylene, and that is about to change in a big way. As far as North American demand, Canada only accounts for about 7%. The bulk is obviously in the United States at 76%.

The Canadian market will be easy to take as not only will propane producers see higher netbacks due to the ratable demand that will be created for propane, but polypropylene buyers in Canada will be able to lock in a lower cost. Does this mean consumers will then save as well? Maybe. It's hard to tell if the polypropylene buyers would pass that on, but they will be either making larger profits or pass some of the savings onto consumers.

Inter Pipeline is targeting an in-service date of 2022 as of now. Roughly 70% of the $4 billion project is currently de-risked through lump-sum contracts, firm purchase orders, and substantially completed design and construction activities. There is no question this project is going to change the propane landscape. I think there are a lot of companies watching and waiting to see how successful this is. As of now, there is a large untapped market just waiting for Inter Pipeline.

What Are The Risks?

The largest risk is obviously the current pricing environment. Although somewhat unfair, they are still tied to it at the end of the day. Due to the fact that about 60% of EBITDA as of September 30th came from the ties to the oil sands in Alberta, they get hammered when the producers get hammered. Looking below we can see just how much of Inter Pipeline's business is actually directly tied to the commodity price.

The large majority (90%) of EBITDA is coming from cost-of-service and fee-based contracts. This really should not be impacted by the price of oil, at least not directly. Now the price does have an impact on the volumes Inter Pipeline gets to move. Looking at the conventional pipeline business, we can see that throughput was reduced to 160,000 barrels per day. This impacted midstream marketing activities. Funds from operation decreased $8 million year over year because of this change. One surprise was that the Oil Sands transportation sector saw a $3 million increase year over year, even with the current price environment.

This said, I do remain bullish on the price of oil. I do think the worst is over and we will fluctuate between US$45 and US$55 over the next year. I would love to see US$60, I am just not convinced it is possible until the world has gotten rid of COVID-19, which may take another year.

How Is The Dividend?

The largest concern that most energy investors have around their dividend-paying investments is the safety of the dividend. Inter Pipeline had a very solid track record of increasing the payout rather consistently and at a pretty impressive rate. And then the oil world was crippled with COVID-19. Yes, the dividend was slashed drastically, but I think this was the smart move. We have seen a few companies refuse to cut, and it is harming the bottom line. Inter Pipeline did what they had to in order to preserve the balance sheet as best as possible. The dividend will recover, as the company does. That I can assure you. With a yield of just under 4%, the dividend is still paying out at a very handsome clip.

Do competitors Pembina Pipeline (PBA) or Enbridge (ENB) offer better dividends? Yes, they are both yielding over 7% which is fantastic, and no doubt appetizing, but the payout ratios are concerning. Yes, they both have solid cash flow numbers and may not cut at all, but I would much rather invest in the company that has already cut and managed to keep its payout ratio at a manageable level. Is it possible both Pembina and Enbridge never cut, of course. But I think there is more room for not only capital appreciation, but greater dividend growth in Inter Pipeline because of the cut that took place earlier this year. Looking below, we can see Pembina's payout ratio on a quarterly basis versus Inter Pipeline's.

If it is safety and assurance you are after, Inter Pipeline is a clear choice here in my opinion. If you are feeling a little risky, then you may be better off in an Enbridge or Pembina. None of these companies are going bankrupt, and all will be successful, it just depends where you see more potential. For me, that is in Inter Pipeline at this current time. The increases will return when it is safe to do so.

What Does The Price Say?

Outside of all of the fundamentals and risks, I always like to consider valuation, and technicals when I make my buying and selling decisions. As mentioned, I am bullish on the Oil & Gas sector, which means I'm going to paint a bullish picture here. Starting with "fair value," which takes into account 10-year forward levered cash flows, we can see below that there is about 30% to make up for at this point. You can always challenge the accuracy of this, but we are still 80% below where we were in February. Obviously, the fundamental picture has changed, but that much? I do not think so.

Taking a look at the technical picture, I want to start with where I am looking to get in as I currently sit on the sidelines. Looking below, we can see the support level of ~$11.15. This would mean another 10% drop from the current point. Is it possible? Of course. It's also positive this is the low and I miss it. But we can see that this is a key level to hold. I would not feel comfortable buying the stock when there is a possibility I could get in 10% cheaper in a few days, or perhaps after the Christmas break. We have seen this level as resistance, no man's land, and support. If you are long, this is where my stop would be. Hopefully between the dividend and capital gains you have made some money at this point.

The next thing I want to look at is where the resistance on the way up will come from, and that answer lies with the 200-day moving average. Looking below we can see it has more so been a cap on the stock over the last couple of years. Currently, this sits around $14. The stock is well overdue for a good run at this average, and the next positive wave in energy stocks might just be enough to push through. I have no idea when that happens, but once it does, the stock will run, similar to what we have seen throughout the industry. This is why my short-term price target is $14 which is only a modest 12% from current levels, but there's no doubt that is a key level to get across.

Wrap-Up

As you can see, there is a lot to like about the future for Inter Pipeline. This is not a new project by any means and has been talked about for years, but we are getting very close to seeing it in action. If the price of oil can stabilize, Inter Pipeline is set up to have some very good years down the road. The dividend is a solid payment to wait for these results. I do think the company is undervalued at current levels and there is money to be made in the short term, but there is no doubt this is a longer-term play in my books.

Thank you for reading. I wish you a safe, and joyous holiday season. Best of luck in 2021.

