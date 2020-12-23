However, I see a light at the end of the tunnel, and WRE could benefit from increasing tech company presence in the area.

Value is getting harder to come by in the overall expensive market. Judging by the performance of the S&P 500 (SPY), with a 14% return since the start of the year, it almost seems as if the market has been emboldened by the massive amount of government stimulus measures that have been introduced this year. However, I do see pockets of value in the market, with Washington REIT (WRE) being one of them. While it continues to experience headwinds in the current environment, I do see a light at the end of the tunnel. In this article, I evaluate what makes WRE a buy at present, so let’s get started.

A Look Into WRE

Washington REIT is a diversified real estate landlord that focuses on owning and acquiring properties in the Washington D.C. metro area. As of October, 2020, WRE’s portfolio consists of 45 properties, of which 22 are multifamily properties, 15 office properties, and 8 retail centers. In 2019, WRE generated $309M of total revenue. As seen below, half of WRE’s NOI comes from multifamily, 44% from office, and 6% from retail. The majority (80%) of the multifamily properties are in Northern Virginia, and the commercial properties are about evenly split, between Northern VA and D.C., with 6% exposure in Maryland.

Washington REIT has experienced a number of headwinds in the current economic climate. This is demonstrated by the Q3’20 Core FFO/share of $0.36, which represents both a -7.7% decline on a sequential QoQ basis, from $0.39 in Q2’20, and a -12% decline on a YoY basis, from $0.41 in Q3’19. This was driven by weakness in both the multifamily and office segments.

Multifamily and office same-store NOI decreased by -3.8% YoY, and -4.9% YoY, respectively. Multifamily was negatively impacted by an average decline of -1.7% on new and renewal leases, while the office segment was negatively impacted by lower parking income, known tenant move-outs, and an increase in bad debt expenses related to COVID-19.

On the bright side, WRE’s cash rent collection has remained solid, with multifamily and office rent collection rates holding steady since the second quarter, at 99% and 97%, respectively. Plus, I’m encouraged to see that retail rent collection has improved on a QoQ basis, from 72% in the second quarter, to 88% in the latest quarter. Plus, WRE’s suburban multifamily properties are benefiting from a flight from urban centers, as their new and renewal lease rates increased by 1% YoY.

In addition, the Washington D.C. metro area’s economy has been rather resilient this year, given its heavy weighting towards the more stable federal government sector. As of September 30, 2020, Washington Metro’s unemployment rate was 5.7%, which was lower than the average U.S. employment rate of 6.4%. Furthermore, as seen below, the Washington Metro area has seen less office jobs, with a -2% decrease for the month of September, compared to the -4% decrease in the U.S. overall. As such, I see WRE as being in better position for an eventual recovery, after an easing of the pandemic.

Looking forward, I’m encouraged by WRE’s future development pipeline of 767 multifamily units at Riverside, which is proximate to Amazon’s (AMZN) HQ2 headquarters, among several other major employers. Plus, I see WRE benefiting from increased demand for office space in a post-pandemic landscape. This is supported by increasingly bigger role that tech companies are playing in the office space sector, especially in the WRE’s core market. This was noted by management during the last conference call:

Northern Virginia has mission-critical cyber and technology jobs as government programs continue to grow and an inbound market of technology jobs compared to more expensive markets which are losing technology jobs during the pandemic. CBRE released its annual Tech-30 market report earlier this month, which ranks the nation's top tech markets in terms of resilience and potential for growth. The Washington Metro ranked second in the nation based on the presence of the best-performing large-cap tech companies and the best combination of moderate office rents with a growing high-tech labor pool. Tech sector leasing activity in Northern Virginia is expected to increase in the coming quarters with more than 1.5 million square feet of active requirements in the pipeline according to CBRE.

Meanwhile, WRE has a sound balance sheet, with zero secured debt, and BBB/Baa2 credit ratings from S&P and Moody’s. I calculated the net debt-to-EBITDA ratio to be 6.7x for the trailing 12-months, based on the net debt of $1.1B and EBITDA of $163.6M. This is somewhat higher than the 6.0x level that I generally prefer to see for REITs, but it is not unreasonably high. It’s also lower than the 7.5x level from back in 2018.

As such, I find the 5.6% dividend yield to be reasonably safe, at an 83% payout ratio, based on the midpoint of 2020 FFO/share guidance of $1.45 per share. It should be noted that WRE has had no dividend growth over the past decade, and this is something that I’d like to see change, when the company returns to growth mode.

Risks to Consider

As with all REITs, WRE is subject to interest rate risks, as an increase in rates could put a damper on WRE’s development plans. In addition, it remains too early to be seen what type of long-term effect that the current work-from-home trends will have on future needs for office space, which represents 44% of WRE’s NOI. Lastly, given the recent surge in the pandemic, operating metrics for WRE’s urban multifamily and vehicle parking properties could get worse before they get better. These are risks worth monitoring.

Investor Takeaway

Washington REIT has been no stranger to headwinds in the current environment. However, I do see a light at the end of the tunnel, especially given the recent rollout of the vaccine, and the relatively strong job market in the D.C. area. Looking ahead, I see potential for WRE to benefit from a higher tech company presence in the Washington D.C. metro area, especially with the presence of Amazon HQ2 there.

The current share price of $21.51 sits well below the $23-$30 range during 2019. Plus, the current blended P/FFO of 14.7 sits well below the normal P/FFO of 16.0 over the past decade. As such, I see upside potential for the share price, given an eventual easing of the pandemic, and the aforementioned tailwinds. Meanwhile, investors get paid a 5.6% dividend yield to wait. Buy for income and potential share price appreciation.

