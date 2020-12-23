Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) recently increased its quarterly cash dividend to $0.235 per share of common stock. The modest increase of 2 cents on an annualized basis might not seem like much, especially with a forward yield of 1.2%; however, it does help the company achieve its third consecutive year of dividend growth. From an investor's perspective, it could be sending out the signal that normalcy is on the horizon and that the company's commitment to returning value to shareholders is at the top of its priorities list.

Thesis: That being said, I believe the stock poses a significant risk to new investors at this price. It is trading at a high relative valuation to its industry peers and there are ongoing headwinds that may not be resolved over the next few months. Existing investors can Hold the stock and wait for eventual recovery, which should ideally happen beyond 3Q21.

A Delicate Balance

Initial indications of normalcy came from the earnings call for 1Q21, but with ample warnings of caution moving into the winter months. To be specific, shipment levels in the foodservice segment were pegged at 80% or above the prior-year period, while retail shipments in Europe and other international markets were "approaching prior-year levels."

The cautionary aspect came from expectations that demand could soften due to colder weather and reduced outdoor dining. Further exacerbating that issue was the fact that last year's demand in the European market was already soft due to a relatively poor potato crop.

Any indication of a turnaround might have been considered a promising one if the stock were trading at a discount. However, the current stock price and associated relative valuation level indicate that any optimism for 2Q21 has already been priced in.

Data by YCharts

The forward earnings multiple of 32 is more than double those of its peers in the packaged foods and meats segment and more than 30% higher than the sector median of under 25.

The Multi-pronged Risk Element

The risk-reward profile of LW is now skewed heavily toward risk. Cold weather typically affects the foodservice industry, and that risk is even higher this winter because of the situation with COVID-19 vaccines.

First of all, the U.S. has access to far fewer doses of both COVID-19 vaccines than it needs. The initial orders for vaccines from Pfizer (PFE) and Moderna (MRNA) totaled 200 million doses, which is only sufficient for 100 million people.

Source: NYT

That's less than a third of a country where infections are rapidly approaching the 20-million mark. Moderna later committed to another 100 million doses by the end of June 2021. That only covers an additional 50 million people, leaving more than half the nation's population at risk for the foreseeable future.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is currently in negotiations with Pfizer for additional doses, but the company has only just made it known that it might be able to provide "tens of millions of additional doses of its Covid-19 vaccine for Americans in the first half of next year," which could fall far short of the 50 million that the FDA requested. Those are only likely to come in the second quarter of 2021 after Pfizer delivers the initial 100 million doses.

More to the point, by the end of 2020, only about 10 million doses will be shipped and administered. As of a December 21 report, only 556,000 people have received the first dose of the vaccine. The bulk of vaccinations will happen in the first two or three calendar quarters of 2021 but is likely to leave about half the country unvaccinated unless fresh supplies are made available. Other vaccines may be approved between then and now, and either Pfizer or Moderna - or both - may be able to deliver more vaccines to the U.S. population during that period. However, that's not a risk we can ignore at this point.

The scenario for foodservice is bleak this winter, and that could directly reflect on LW's next two quarters. A further hit could be seen in non-commercial and retail, both of which continue to experience soft demand.

The second risk factor is the seasonal softness in outdoor dining during the coldest months of the year. In a bid to create an indoor-like environment for guests in winter, full-service restaurants have attempted a number of innovative tactics to attract more traffic. These include outdoor heat lamps, tent-like structures, and even one-table igloos in some places.

The problem is, despite efforts to address the 'outdoor dining in winter' issue, states like California have implemented bans on outdoor dining as well as indoor service. Indoor dining restrictions have already ravaged the restaurant industry across the United States, and just when things were recovering during the final quarter, the restrictions seem to be starting up again. According to the National Restaurant Association's vice president of state and local affairs, Mike Whatley:

For many restaurants, outdoor dining was what was sustaining them through this crisis because they needed that revenue. But cold weather and especially the snow is a real challenge for the industry.

A third factor is a hesitance on the part of consumers to go out to eat, indicated by a shifting preference toward home-delivered or curbside pickup meals. Several restaurant chains, including Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) have seen a sharp increase in demand for curbside pickups, or what they call "off-premise" options. While this particular factor may not directly impact Lamb Weston in a negative way, general consumer trends point to the softer overall demand for dining out during winter months.

Investor's Angle

The combination of elevated risk and elevated valuations makes Lamb Weston a risky bet at the current as-of-writing price of $77.47. That view is somewhat corroborated by conflicting price targets from street analysts - CNN at $77; MarketBeat at $65.20; Yahoo Finance at $78.57; MarketWatch at $79.14. The mix of upside and downside predictions makes it clear that analysts are divided on which way the stock will move in the short term. However, based on the risk factors I've covered here, the prudent call would be to HOLD the stock and not add to your position at this point. But don't sell, either; a broader recovery is a definite possibility beyond the next two quarters.

Lamb Weston will grow in the future. There's no doubt about that. The company holds a leadership position in the market and has an enviable geographic spread. The company recorded $1.03 billion in cash and cash equivalents at the end of the first quarter, giving it adequate liquidity and a current ratio of 3.4. Debt is definitely on the high side, made higher by the recent $500 million note offering and a new term loan for $325 million. However, its current liquidity position gives it enough cash power to continue paying dividends and servicing its debt obligations for the foreseeable future. The only problem I see is that the elevated valuation could lead to a price correction, particularly if 2Q21 results aren't as strong as 1Q21's were - or, more importantly, are not perceived by investors as such.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.