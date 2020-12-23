With California and Texas starting to seriously consider legalizing sports betting, Roundhill founder Will Hershey joins the podcast to explain why he thinks massive growth lies ahead.

One of the pandemic's biggest winners has been the online sports betting and iGaming space, with people forced find ways of entertaining themselves from the safety of their own homes.

The Coronavirus economy has created a clear dividing line between winners and losers, resulting in wildly divergent market returns for different sectors in 2020.

By Jonathan Liss

So much for a sophomore slump. After the relatively successful launch of their maiden ETF - the $70M Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports & Digital Entertainment ETF (NERD) in June 2019 - Will Hershey and the team at Roundhill Investments set their sites on another up and coming entertainment and leisure niche, the rapidly growing sports betting and iGaming space. The result was one of this year's top performing ETF launches: The Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (BETZ). From BETZ's June 4, 2020 NYSE listing through yesterday's close, the fund is up an eye-popping 66%, powered by tailwinds from a global pandemic that has forced people to find ways of entertaining themselves from the safety of their own homes. As a result, BETZ is just below $200M in assets just six months after its launch.

The fund is comprised of companies in the sports betting and iGaming space. In the sports betting realm, BETZ includes everything from relatively new fantasy sports sites like DraftKings (DKNG) and FanDuel, which is owned by Flutter Entertainment (OTCPK:PDYPY) (OTCPK:PDYPF) to more traditional sports books like William Hill (OTCPK:WIMHY) (OTCPK:WIMHF). On the iGaming side of the ledger, popular sites like PokerStars (also owned by Flutter Entertainment) sit alongside physical gaming and horse racing companies like top holding Penn National Gaming (PENN). Finally, BETZ's holdings include the auxiliary companies that power the technology underlying the digital gambling space such as Kambi Inc. (KAMBI) (OTCPK:KMBIF), which supplies software and hardware to digital sports-betting sites, allowing them to outsource the second-by-second odds calculations necessary to run a sports book.

The unifying theme of BETZ is the pivot towards online and digital gambling of all stripes - whether it be on sports or table games. With 23 states now offering legal sports betting in the U.S., there are clear catalysts on the horizon to continue powering the incredible growth seen in 2020 as a result of the pandemic.

The best direct comparison to BETZ is the VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (BJK). And while BJK has also had a strong 2020, it's performance pales in comparison to BETZ. Wile BJK has a more traditional mix of casino stocks - which have yet to recover to their pre-pandemic highs - and digital gambling sites in it's underlying index, BETZ is focused almost exclusively on the accelerating shift to online and digital - a strategy that has resulted in more than 30% outperformance versus BJK since it's launch:

While acknowledging that the fund is likely due for some sort of pullback, Hershey believes that we're still in the early-innings of a sea-change in societal attitudes towards gambling. With states like California and Texas yet to legalize sports betting - but definite signs of movement in that direction - there are clear catalysts for continued massive growth in the coming decade.

Show Notes

5:00 - The coverage universe: Defining the sports betting and iGaming spaces

11:00 - The current pandemic as a tailwind for BETZ

15:30 - How much is the long term outlook for this space predicated on additional legalization in states like California and Texas?

19:30 - A demographic breakdown of sports betting and iGaming

23:30 - Will the end of the pandemic negatively impact this industry?

28:45 - Under the hood: Ensuring pure-play exposure

32:00 - Index rules

35:30 - A deeper dive into BETZ's holdings: PointsBet Holdings (OTCQX:PBTHF)

39:00 - What do investors need to know about global conglomerate Flutter (OTCPK:PDYPF)?

45:00 - The outlook for DraftKings (DKNG)

48:00 - BETZ vs. BJK: A head-to-head comparison

52:45 - One more name in the portfolio investors are unlikely to know about - but should: Kambi Inc. (KAMBI) (OTCPK:KMBIF)

