In 2021, we expect that as shareholders realize this and COVID-19 quiets down it'll lead to multiple expansion.

Going forward, we expect AT&T to continue paying its dividends and restart share buybacks while improving its financial position.

The company performed admirably through 2020, much better than its original COVID-19 forecasts. That's a strong FCF yield.

AT&T has an impressive portfolio of assets. We've discussed the company numerous times before, but it has the potential to generate strong shareholder rewards.

AT&T (NYSE: T) was originally one of our top investment ideas in 2019 (read here), a year during which it outperformed the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY) by 50%. We remained a fan of it through 2020 (read here), however, COVID, and its unforeseen effects, especially on the TimeWarner division, caused the company's valuation to be pummeled.

However, despite that, AT&T's unique cash flow profile, numerous catalysts, and more than manageable debt make the company our top value pick for 2021.

AT&T - Government Technology

AT&T Cash Flow and Strength

AT&T has focused on strong cash flow and shareholder returns from that cash flow.

AT&T Cash Flow - AT&T Investor Presentation

AT&T has significantly improved its financial portfolio since the start of 2020. From a debt perspective the company has managed to paydown or delay $30+ billion worth of near-term maturities. That's more than 20% of the company's debt, and the company, throughout this entire time maintained more than enough post-divided FCF to handle debt maturities.

For most companies, that'd be considered common sense. However, with AT&T's debt making up nearly half of its enterprise value, being able to paydown its debt instead of rolling it over could mean strong equity returns in of itself. At the same time, the company has updated its 2020 FCF guidance to $26+ billion with a dividend payout ratio >7%.

AT&T Overall Growth Businesses and COVID-19

AT&T at the same time has seen some of its businesses significantly impacted by COVID-19 but it has other growth businesses.

AT&T Growth Businesses - AT&T Investor Presentation

AT&T saw a small initial dropdown in its postpaid phone subscribers. However, in the most recent quarter, it saw a spike, bumping up subscriptions by roughly 1%. This is significant because from 3Q 2019 to 1Q 2020, the company's subscriptions weren't growing by much. The company's 3Q 2020 success highlights the moves its 5G business and the company overall have made since the start of the pandemic.

The company has also managed to grow fiber subscribers significantly. Its fiber business earns $600 in annual revenue per subscriber, if not more, and has grown by ~33% YoY. It's managed to expand to new markets and increase the company's penetration in its existing markets. Its steady net adds show its overall strength here.

The company's HBO Max business has also continued to grow, well past its targets. The company has cut down premium TV losses showing an interest in bundling. The company has discussed selling DirecTV, a dying business, however, bids for $15 billion are well below the $67 billion the company paid counting assumed debt.

At that level, in the current environment, we don't expect AT&T to decide to sell DirecTV.

AT&T 3Q 2020 Cash Flow Potential

AT&T's has focused on generating FCF. The company is a cash flow powerhouse one that the market isn't properly valuing.

AT&T 3Q 2020 Cash Flow - AT&T Investor Presentation

AT&T watched its adjusted EPS decrease YoY, mainly on the back of a decrease in its margins. The company saw revenues for the quarter decline by 5% YoY, a modest decline but one that the company has been able to more than handle. The company has continued to spend heavily on capital expenditures spending $10s of billions annualized.

The company's COVID-19 impacts are temporary. As we discussed above the company is expecting a dividend payout ratio in the high 50s%. That leaves the $200 billion company with more than $10 billion in post dividend FCF. Counting dividends, that's a comfortable double-digit FCF yield. The company can use the post dividend FCF on whatever it wants and reward shareholders.

It's worth paying close attention to the fact that this is on top of the company's continued investments in its business. It still spends ~10% of its market capitalization annually on capital expenditures.

AT&T Financial Position

At the end of the day, investors invest in a company and what they get is a portion of that company. They get a proportional percentage of its FCF, obligations, and whatever the company chooses to spend that FCF on. And the price you pay, along with those numbers, defines the long-term earning potential for investors.

AT&T Financial Position - AT&T Investor Presentation

AT&T has significant net debt. The company's debt post TimeWarner acquisition was a massive $180 billion. Over the past several years it's decreased significantly. In 3Q 2020 it was $149 billion, although, due to adjusted EBITDA drops from COVID-19 its net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA was just under 2.7x.

Still, that's more than manageable for the company. The company has managed to massively cut its maturities due from 2020-2025 while taking advantage of low interests to cut its weighted average maturity to 17 years at 4.1% versus 13 years at 4.3%. The company's $10 billion cash balance alone covers all debt due until YE 2022.

The company has also announced $3 billion in asset sales to support its core position, something that'll continue. We don't like the company selling its core assets, but so far, it's had no issues.

AT&T 2021 Opportunities

AT&T has 3 major 2021 opportunities in our view. The first is the continued growth of its exciting businesses (HBO Max and AT&T Fiber). The second is continued shareholder rewards through dividends. The last is the relative valuation of its business.

The company's first catalyst for 2021 is the major growth in its core businesses HBO Max and AT&T Fiber. HBO Max has already passed its 2020 forecasts and with new shows should likely to continue growing significantly in upcoming years. AT&T Fiber has been expanding its penetration and potential customers also increasing revenue.

The company's second catalyst is its continued commitment to shareholder rewards. The company has a reliable dividend of more than 7% which it can steadily increase going forward. The company can also buyback shares, something it announced originally but halted because of COVID-19. Both of these things show high single-digit shareholder rewards.

Lastly is the relative valuation of the company's business. The company, in the middle of the 2020 COVID-19 related downturn, is trading at a ~13% FCF yield. Using normal year FCF that becomes more like 15%. That's an incredibly high yield given the company's reliable business. When investors realize that, and markets return to normal we expect it to see multiple expansions.

Any one of these three things have the potential to make the company a rewarding investment in 2021.

AT&T Risk

In our view, AT&T's largest risk is competition in its core businesses. For example, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is now the second largest telecommunication company. AT&T has expanded and diversified but its cellular communications business is still its core. If its postpaid subscribers no longer continue growing, its cash flow and ability to reward shareholders have significant risk.

Conclusion

AT&T has the ability to generate value long-term shareholder rewards. The company has an impressive portfolio of assets and has managed to more than maintain its cash flow throughout the downturn. Maintaining that cash flow has allowed the company to continue to pay down debt and pay out its substantial dividend yield.

Long-term 2021 is a big year for the company. It's the year that the company will continue generating strong FCF, FCF that'll enable it to paydown dividends and highlight its overall financial position. The company has pushed out its debt maturities significantly, which it'll keep paying down, and have extra FCF. Low interest rates continue to help it.

Create a High Yield Energy Portfolio - 2 Week Free Trial! The Energy Forum can help you generate high-yield income from a portfolio of quality energy companies. Worldwide energy demand is growing and you can be a part of this exciting trend. Also read about our newly launched "Income Portfolio", a non sector specific income portfolio. The Energy Forum provides: Managed model portfolios to generate high-yield returns.

Deep-dive research reports about quality investment opportunities.



Macroeconomic market overviews. Click for a 2-week free trial, with an unconditional money back guarantee and 47% off of our popular annual plan! There's nothing to lose and everything to gain!

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.