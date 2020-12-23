LULU is a top brand and I would rate the stock a long term buy with a FY23 PE ratio of ~30x.

LULU's Q3 FY20 results reported last week suggest the company is on track to surpass its growth plan despite the pandemic hiccup.

Back in 2019, Lululemon set out the 'Power of Three' strategic plan to accelerate growth from FY18 to FY23.

Lululemon (LULU) is an athletic apparel retailer with 515 operating stores around the world. The company is known for producing athleisure clothing, allowing customers to wear LULU products during athletic activities and other casual occasions. The versatility offered LULU’s products allowed revenue to remain intact during the pandemic due strong demand for comfortable work-from-home clothing.

In April 2019, CEO Calvin McDonald set out an ambitious plan to accelerate growth, notably to quadruple international revenue and maintain double digit revenue and EPS growth in the next 5 years. Despite the shake-up in the preceding two quarters, I will explain why Lululemon remains attractive in today's market and is on track to achieve their growth plan before 2023.

Background

What is the “ Power of Three” ("the Plan") strategic plan laid out by the CEO?

The Power of Three strategic plan highlights the company’s three priorities to drive revenue growth over the next five years are:

Product Innovation – to more than double its men’s revenues by 2023.

Omni guest experiences – to more than double its digital revenues by 2023.

Market expansion – to quadruple its international revenues by 2023.

The Plan suggests Lululemon would explore new product categories such as its membership program currently under development, as the Company further leverages its position as lifestyle and experience brand for its customers across channels.

The company's Q3 results show that all priorities' key metrics met their growth target. Men's revenue grew 14% (5 year CAGR target of 14.9%), digital revenue grew 93% (5 year CAGR of 14.9%) and international revenue grew 45% (5 year CAGR of 38.0%).

Let's understand the company's strategic initiatives to drive growth in these three priorities.

Product Innovation

As seen in the chart below, Lululemon is keen to bolster its “Other categories” and “Men’s product” to complement its core revenue from Women’s product, currently comprising ~71% of total revenue.

The company’s key metric for product innovation in the Plan is Men’s revenue, however it is the “Other” category that would boost revenue growth in the coming years. Over the medium term, I am expecting the top three contributors of non-women's revenue to be men’s product, the Mirror personal trainer and a new footwear range.

Men’s product

Despite a reasonable 14.4% YoY increase in net revenue for Q3 FY20, men’s revenue was playing catch up and will likely end FY20 flat YoY.

LULU enjoyed a 34.4% growth in men’s revenue from FY18 to FY19. I believe LULU will achieve faster growth in the male category going forward with increased product offerings to capture this lucrative addressable market.

MIRROR

The Mirror is a digital full-body mirror optimised for personal workouts at the convenience of your home. The Mirror company was acquired by Lululemon in June 2020 in a $500 million cash deal as LULU looks to other revenue streams to complement its core apparel products.

A digital Mirror offered by Lululemon would set a customer back by $1,495. This up-front cost is usually a barrier to entry for many customers, and LULU addressed this concern by offering a subscription-based model in a move to match Peloton's subscription based home workout equipment.

The acquisition of Mirror would take LULU’s brand and vision to the next level to compete with the likes of Peloton and other competitors in the home-workout space, which is expected to grow at a 32.6% CAGR to a total addressable market of $27.4 billion by 2022 (according to Lucintel research).

On the surface, this deal may appear to be questionable as it may not form part of LULU’s core business model. This is also LULU’s first acquisition and only time will tell whether synergies will be generated from this deal. However, with Mirror sales expected to surpass $150 million this year, the acquisition does not appear to be pricey at all.

Footwear

The company announced in the 2019 analyst day their intention to expand beyond sports apparel into the footwear market by 2021-2022. This is a tough market to compete with due to sheer margin pressure from top footwear makers in the industry. However, I do believe LULU’s footwear business would contribute positively to the company’s growth story by 2023.

Should LULU’s footwear business run smoothly, it is not unreasonable for LULU to contribute $600 million in revenue by 2023, which is ~3% of Nike’s FY20 global footwear revenue.

LULU’s continuous product innovation to increase revenue streams will ensure that the company exceeds its annual revenue growth target for many years to come.

Omni guest experiences

LULU is striving to be a lifestyle company, offering more than just athletic apparels to their customers.

Without a doubt, a small proportion of customers substituted to online shopping to avoid brick-and-mortar stores. However, with almost all company-operated stores open in Q3 FY20, LULU's digital revenue (Direct to consumer) growth in Q3 FY20 was 93% YoY, meaning the company is on track to comfortably double digital revenue by 2023. As mentioned in the Analyst Day:

Lululemon continues to offer an integrated guest experience across channels which are intended to inspire, provoke and celebrate guests who live a healthy and mindful lifestyle across multiple experiences.

LULU would regularly host exercise events in partnership with well-known companies and instructors to encourage togetherness and a sense of belonging amongst participants. I believe this is an effective form of marketing to improve LULU’s brand awareness which will ultimately lead to increased revenue across all categories (company-operated stores, DTC and other).

Market Expansion

This is by far LULU’s most ambitious growth plan – to quadruple international revenues by 2023. In annualised terms, LULU is expecting a 5-year CAGR of 38.0% in revenue generated outside of North America.

LULU’s revenue growth outside of North America was 44.6% for Q3 FY20, recovering spectacularly from the first two quarters of FY20.

There’s no reason why that can’t be 50/50 in the years to come.

In an interview with Financial Times, CEO Calvin McDonald suggested that international revenue should trend towards 50% of total sales in the coming years, implying tremendous revenue growth upside as revenue in North America continues to grow at a reasonable rate.

I believe growth outside of North America remains a billion-dollar opportunity for LULU, with international revenue driving growth for the 9 months to November 2020, currently representing only 15.5% of total revenue. By comparison, Nike (NKE) generates 60.1% of revenue outside of North America and Adidas generates 69.8% of revenue outside of Europe.

My View on the Valuation

First, I have assessed LULU’s financial progress based on its full financial year ended 2 February 2020 (FY19) vs 3 February 2019 (FY18) to understand if LULU delivered on the first year of the 5-year plan.

Indeed, LULU beat all metrics in FY19 set out by the financial plan.

Annual revenue growth was 21%

Gross margin expanded by 0.6% to 55.9%

Operating income margin grew by 0.9% to 22.3%

EPS growth of 36.6% exceeded operating income and revenue growth

Anunal CAPEX was 7.1% of revenues

Annual store count increased by 11.6%.

Now that we have established that LULU is on track to deliver on growth plans, I have analysed the company’s FY23 financials based on a set of assumptions below to understand LULU's financials in the scenario where the Plan was a success:

North America revenue to grow at a 14.9% CAGR to FY23

International revenue to grow at a 38.0% CAGR to FY23

Operating income margin improved by 0.9% in FY19 and continues at the same YoY rate to FY23.

Tax rate of 28.1% remains flat.

Average shares outstanding reduce at the FY19 rate by 2.3% YoY.

Consolidated Income Statement: February 2, 2024 (FY23) Growth from FY19 to FY23 Assumed YoY % February 3, 2020 (FY19) YoY % February 2, 2019 (FY18) USA $ 4,969,736 74.1% 14.9% $ 2,854,364 20.8% $ 2,363,374 Canada $ 1,130,173 74.1% 14.9% $ 649,114 14.9% $ 565,105 Rest of World $ 1,724,316 262.4% 38.0% $ 475,818 32.2% $ 359,840 Net revenue $ 7,824,226 96.6% $ 3,979,296 21.0% $ 3,288,319 Op Inc M % 25.9% 3.6% 0.9% 22.3% 21.5% Income before income tax expense $ 2,023,126 $ 897,393 $ 715,250 Income tax expense 567,663 251,797 231,449 Tax rate 28.1% 0.0% 28.1% 32.4% Net income $ 1,455,463 125.4% $ 645,596 $ 483,801 Diluted W-A no. of shares outstanding 119,555 -8.7% -2.3% 130,955 133,971 Diluted EPS $ 12.17 $ 4.93 $ 3.61

Based on the model above, total revenue is expected to grow by 96.6% and diluted EPS to grow by 146.9% in the next four financial years. We have arrived at LULU’s FY23 forecasted EPS of $12.17 based on FY19 figures excluding contribution from the potential footwear and Mirror product lines. At today’s price of $374 per share, LULU is valued at FY23 PE ~30x.

LULU’s current PE ratio of ~80 is the highest in recent times. However, the company’s valuation may seem attractive if it is on track to deliver its Power of Three growth plan.

LULU shareholders enjoyed a total return of ~613%, or a CAGR of 48.1% over the 5-year period to date for holding on to the stock since 1 December 2015 at a PE ratio of ~31.6 (market price of $52.47 with FY15 EPS of $1.66). Should LULU trade at PE ~80 on 1 December 2015, total returns would significantly reduce to ~182%, however this is still an impressive CAGR of 23.0% over the same 5-year period.

I do not have a position in LULU due to its current vs historical PE valuation. Although, having tracked the stock price performance of LULU and other top brands in the retail space for the past two years, my key takeaway is that excellent brands come with a valuation premium. Therefore, any pullback in stock price from all-time highs without negative press release should be a reasonable opportunity to own the stock.

Risks

LULU has been able to grow organically in North America and International territories. LULU made its first acquisition of Mirror earlier in the year, therefore management may not have the know-how to achieve promised synergies and the resulting cash investment could go to waste.

LULU’s digital revenue growth has been impressive and acts as the main driver of total revenue growth this year. This could be due to an expansion in customer base, or it could simply be due to a large proportion of existing customers substituting in-store shopping with online shopping.

The pandemic uncertainty will continue to pose a threat on the demand for LULU’s core products. Fitness centres and training classes are partially closed around the world as COVID-cases climb to all-time-highs. LULU must ensure that they offer the right balance of products to their customers all over the world, with consumer behaviour changing rapidly across different parts of the world depending on each region’s management of the pandemic.

Conclusion

Lululemon is a fantastic growth story looking to achieve moat-status in the athletic apparel retail sector. The company is building a cult-like following stronger than ever despite controversies in the past decade during the reign of ousted founder Chip Wilson.

The price to pay for a LULU stock today may offer reduced upside, however I believe the company is on track to deliver on its Power of Three growth plan to generate positive returns to its shareholders in the long run. LULU currently trades at FY23 PE ~30x, which is a premium valuation to pay due to its strong brand. I rate LULU a BUY on any weakness and a HOLD for existing shareholders in the next few months.

