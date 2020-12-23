Markets are at all-time highs, so it would be smart to increase the weight of bonds in your portfolio while selling overvalued stocks.

Article Thesis

Markets are valued at crazy levels after the robust rally in the last couple of months. Stagnated company earnings due to the pandemic and cheap money created this frenzy. Looking at the historical charts of the Shiller PE ratio and The Buffett Indicator, we can see the picture clearly. Although the bullish trend can last a little longer, it is best to consider shifting a portion of your investments to less risky assets. US Treasury yields are at historically low levels, but Emerging Markets Government Bonds can be a lucrative alternative with an exceptional yield and a bright future, thanks to the weak USD outlook.

Introduction

Other than a few setbacks, markets have been going up for the last 11 years. It is very probable that anyone who is younger than 30-35 years old remembers only the good times of the markets. As a result of the long-lasting bull market, most people left the old rules like the 60/40 rule and increased their stock exposure. Many under 35 don't invest in bonds anymore. Still, I cannot blame these people for not holding US Treasuries when 10-year rates are below 1%, which is lower than the expected inflation. It just does not make sense to hold debt instruments that you would end up losing money. However, the picture is pretty different when it comes to Emerging Markets. You can easily get a 3%-7% yield with Emerging Market Government Bonds if you are willing to take a little more risk. As an individual investor, it would be a hassle to get a Eurobond issued by an Emerging Country since you will need a broker and bear high transaction costs. Yet, you can easily invest in a basket of these bonds nominated in US dollars issued by numerous EM nations by simply owning Vanguard Emerging Markets ETF (VWOB).

Details of VWOB

VWOB holds Emerging Markets bonds nominated in US dollars. The fund tracks the performance of Bloomberg Barclays USD Emerging Markets Government RIC Capped Index. We can say that it is pretty diversified, as it holds bonds from 75 different emerging countries.

Currently, 42.8% of the holdings are below Baa grade, but it should not scare investors, as the fund is highly diversified.

VWOB's 52.3% of holdings are in these top 10 countries. From the top ten, Brazil and Turkey are non-investment grade countries. Despite their non-investment grades, both of these countries are safer investments than they look. They have a proven track record as debtors, and they are not likely to default anytime soon. Vanguard managers should be thinking the same as they are heavily invested in Brazil and Turkey.

Further, it has an expense ratio of only 0.25%, a remarkably low number relative to its peers. It is not an easy job to hold bonds from 75 different countries. Also, it has a proven track record since 2013 with consistent gains for its investors.

Source: VWOB

Risky Market Environment

Markets are rising faster than ever with the help of expansionary monetary and fiscal policies, despite the disastrous effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy. First NASDAQ, then S&P 500 recorded new all-time highs, while most companies' earnings stagnated, if not fell. The pandemic will indeed end eventually, and we already have a couple of working vaccines, but this setback will have a significant negative impact on the economy that will take time to recover.

Eventually, markets will wake up, and we will see a correction. History showed us that corrections occur after stellar valuations. Despite many people, I do not think we will experience a black swan event similar to the Tech Bubble if markets correct soon. In my opinion, it will be more identical to the Tech Sell-Off in 2018. Still, there is a significant downside risk for overvalued growth stocks.

Data by YCharts

Be Fearful When Others Are Greedy and Greedy When Others Are Fearful - Warren Buffett

I know many readers are bored with reading this quote repeatedly in various articles. Yet, it is crucial to remind ourselves when to be fearful in order not to make disastrous mistakes.

Source: gurufocus

Why VWOB

We are in a bull market since 2009, and mindblowing gains of tech stocks led many investors to put more of their savings into stocks while neglecting bonds. Of course, it is smart for anyone under 50 years old to have an investment portfolio dominated by stocks over bonds, but I see that most people are neglecting bonds blinded by the sky-rocketing NASDAQ.

Many people like Kevin O'Leary prefer stocks over bonds due to the low yield environment. There is no logical explanation for investing in US Treasuries now and losing money due to higher inflation. However, there are good opportunities in the market if you are willing to take a little risk. VWOB offers a unique opportunity here with a current 3.5% yield and averaged 4.88% annual gains since the ETF's inception.

Data by YCharts

VWOB took a massive hit due to the Emerging Market bond sell-off with the first panic of COVID-19, but it outperformed nearly all of the major bond ETFs in the last six months, and it looks like the upward momentum is continuing. The movement's primary catalyst is the weak dollar outlook due to massive monetary expansion and expected stimulus package. Weakening US dollar can sound like a problem as these bonds are nominated in USD instead of countries' local currencies, but if you are already a dollar investor, you would not be worse off from this effect. On the contrary, with a weak US dollar, EM countries will have an easier time paying their colossal debt burden in US dollars. It will positively affect their balance sheet, decreasing their CDS levels and increasing the value of their issued Eurobonds. Thus, VWOB will appreciate in value.

Data by YCharts

Down below, you can see the 5-year CDS trend of some of the top holdings of the fund.

Turkey

Mexico

Brazil

Source: Worldgovernmentbonds

None of these countries have managed to lower their CDS rates to pre-COVID-19 levels yet. However, the declining trend is continuing in all of these countries, and it is increasing the value of their issued bonds. If the current environment continues, VWOB is likely to outperform developed market bonds in the foreseeable future.

Risks

The main risk would be losing the primary catalyst, the weak US dollar outlook. At this point, it looks certain that US dollar will have a tough time in the short run, yet Fed can intercept quicker than thought if we can see a fast recovery from the COVID-19 with the effect of vaccines. However, this possibility does not seem likely, as markets are already too optimistic about economic recovery. The full immunization process is likely to take a longer time than markets expect. Thus Fed will not be changing its policy anytime soon.

Conclusion

To sum up, stocks are at historically high levels, and it is smart for risk-averse individuals to expand their bond portfolio while selling a portion of the overvalued stocks they hold. Since it is getting harder to find a pleasing yield in bonds, searching for more exotic alternatives is the only solution, and emerging markets government bonds is a spectacular play with the weak USD outlook.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not offering financial advice but only my personal opinion. Investors may take further aspects and their own due diligence into consideration before making a decision.