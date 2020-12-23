FANG Stocks: A Hopeless Quest For Outsized Returns

To paraphrase a classic from Howard Marks: "No asset is so good that it can't become a bad investment if bought at too high a price.".

In the case of "EVA Monsters", the primary pitfalls are that we either overpay for growth or that the forecasted growth does not materialize to the extent we expected.

Introduction

Adjacent to our deep-dive articles on Netflix (NFLX), Alphabet (GOOGL), and Facebook (FB), we decided to readdress the FANG stocks (thus extending the group with Amazon (AMZN) with a pronounced focus on valuation, relying on the EVA (Economic Value Added) framework. Simply put, EVA is an estimate of a firm's true economic profit, which is computed as net operating profit after taxes (NOPAT) less a charge for tying up balance sheet capital. In pursuit of maximizing total returns, two segments of the stock universe are of exceptional importance, which we refer to as "EVA Monsters" and "Fallen Angels", as illustrated below.

The members of the elite group of FANG stocks undoubtedly fall into the "EVA Monsters" category: these are high EVA-growth companies, where the majority of our total return stems from future growth in EVA. As a result, the leading narrative of capital allocation is pursuing lucrative, incremental EVA generating investment opportunities, coupled with occasional share buybacks, but no dividends in the case of FANG.

When it comes to "EVA Monsters", we want to buy companies that have lots of EVA growth left in the tank, at a reasonable entry price, and hold them for the long-run. The primary pitfalls are that we either overpay for growth or that the forecasted growth does not materialize to the extent we expected. Both scenarios would sink our total return potential. Thus, we have to leave a buffer in our purchase price in case some of the EVA growth we had anticipated does not materialize, which is painful in not one but two ways: the significantly dampened fundamental return, and the corresponding change in market sentiment (that affects the valuation component of the equation), to adjust for lower future growth.

Quality Snapshot

Value Creation: Is a wide-moat rating warranted?

We tend to prefer companies whose businesses are protected by large and enduring economic moats, as buying those companies at the right price generally leads to outperformance, as outlined in our research article. Judging from the quantitative perspective, in the EVA framework, the EVA Margin (EVA/Sales) serves as our ratio to define a company's moat. A 5% EVA Margin can be used as an indicator for a "good" company, whereas the persistence of a 5%+ EVA Margin for 10 years makes a company great and thus "moaty".

Just by taking a glimpse at the chart, it becomes readily apparent that all four companies have produced meaningfully positive EVA over the past decade. Facebook and Alphabet stand out from the crowd, sporting EVA Margins consistently in the double digits. Netflix is catching up quickly, joining the 10%+ club as of late, while Amazon's EVA Margin consistently hovers around the 5% mark. As a conclusion, a wide-moat rating seems warranted for all the FANG companies from a quantitative standpoint.

From a qualitative standpoint, Facebook, Amazon, and Alphabet possess an immense level of competitive advantage, stemming from undisputed dominance in their respective markets, underpinning the qualitative wide-moat thesis by allowing these businesses to retain their competitive position and outearn their WACC for decades to come. Netflix on the other hand is an outlier, as we believe there is a real possibility that increasing competition could erode its profitability in the future, as we feel that its "Originals" portfolio is far inferior to e.g. Disney's (DIS) plethora of immensely popular franchises. In conclusion, we argue that only a narrow moat rating seems warranted for Netflix from a qualitative standpoint, as the company will rely more extensively on creating its own portfolio of unique content going forward.

Valuation

Discounted EVA Model

Although definitely a far cry from a precise tool, a discounted EVA model can be useful as a "vaguely right" (rather than a "precisely wrong") indicator of the fair value of a company. It is especially effective in extreme cases when the share price and the fundamental performance of the underlying business are largely disconnected from each other.

The reason why we use EVA instead of free cash flow in our valuation model is because EVA better matches costs and benefits, making it a superior measure of corporate performance. It spreads the charge for using capital over the time periods when the investments are expected to contribute to profit and add to the value of a company, instead of concentrating the charge for capital in the one period that the investment is made, as cash flow does. In other words, free cash flow can be negative (caused by large CapEx figures) even if a firm is creating shareholder value, but EVA shows the underlying truth. That being said, the present value of a forecast for EVA is always mathematically identical to the net present value of discounted cash flow. Note that we are not trying to calculate precise values, as that is an almost impossible endeavor, given the model's pronounced sensitivity to a plethora of assumptions.

Total Return Forecast

When calculating the total return potential for a stock from any given price, we employ the 5-year explicit EVA forecast, our assumptions regarding the dividend and share buybacks, as well as a reasonable premium reflecting the growth characteristics of the underlying business. For the latter, our prime indicator in the EVA world is the Future Growth Reliance (FGR), which is the percent proportion of the firm's market value that is derived from, and depends on, growth in EVA. For example, an FGR ratio of 20% says that the firm's market value would tumble 20% if investors became convinced that it would never be able to increase EVA above its current level. A negative FGR ratio signals that the market is pricing in a decline from the current level of EVA generation, indicating an expectation for future headwinds. To sum up, a higher FGR ratio indicates higher expectations for future growth. In case of significant under/overvaluation, the sooner the FGR ratio returns to a reasonable range, the higher/lower the annualized total return of an investment.

Facebook

In the table below, you can see the historical EVA performance of Facebook from its IPO in 2012, along with the consensus EVA estimates through 2025.

In our discounted EVA valuation model, we use a somewhat more conservative 12% EVA CAGR, rather than the 5-year consensus estimate of 14.5%, tapering off to 6% for the period of 2026-2030. We assume a terminal growth rate of 0% since no company can forever increase its EVA, as opposed to free cash flow, EBITDA, earnings, or any other conventional accounting measure. That is because the number of additional projects where a firm can outearn its true cost of capital (hence increase EVA) is always finite. As a discount rate, we use Facebook's 5-year average WACC of 8.5%. The resulting fair value estimate arrives at $224.

Turning to our total return forecast, we are factoring in a 1% annual reduction in diluted shares outstanding thanks to the repurchase activity. We are using the consensus EVA estimates (as presented above) as a measure of fundamental performance. Based on these assumptions, our realistic 5-year annualized total return falls in the ballpark of a middling ~8% from the current price of $273 (with the shaded band representing an FGR range of 20-40% around the midpoint value, derived from historical averages).

Amazon

In the table below, you can see the EVA performance of Amazon over the past decade, along with the consensus EVA estimates through 2025.

In our discounted EVA valuation model, we use a more conservative scenario than the 5-year consensus EVA CAGR estimate of 24.4%, factoring in a 17% annualized growth rate in 2021-2025, tapering off to 10% in the period of 2026-2030. We assume a terminal growth rate of 0%, and as a discount rate, we use Amazon's 5-year average WACC of 6.7%. The resulting fair value estimate arrives at $2063, almost 35% less than the current price of $3206.

Turning to our total return forecast, we are factoring in a more conservative (yet still respectable) 7% EVA Margin going forward, as we believe the consensus EVA forecast is overly optimistic in this regard. We also consider no dividends for the period, along with no share repurchases. Based on these assumptions, our realistic 5-year annualized total return estimate falls in the range of a jolting ~2% from the current price of $3206 (with the shaded band representing an FGR range of 30% to 50% around the midpoint value, derived from historical averages and a realistic future growth potential).

Netflix

In the table below, you can see the EVA performance of Netflix over the past decade, along with the consensus EVA estimates through 2025.

In our discounted EVA valuation model, we use an explicit EVA CAGR of 13% in 2021-2025, followed by a more conservative 8% in the period of 2026-2030. We assume a terminal growth rate of 0%, and as a discount rate, we use Netflix's 5-year average WACC of 6.3%. The resulting fair value estimate arrives at $213, meaning that today's price of $528 is wildly disconnected from fundamentals and assumes an outrageous annual growth rate of 23% for the next decade, which may not be attainable in the face of intensified competition in the streaming sector.

Turning to our total return forecast, we are using the consensus EVA estimates (as presented above) as a measure of fundamental performance. Based on these assumptions, despite a 22% forecasted annual growth in EVA, our realistic 5-year annualized total return falls in the range of a miserable -2% from the current price of $528 (with the shaded band representing an FGR range of 20% to 40% around the midpoint value, derived from historical averages).

Alphabet

In the table below, you can see the EVA performance of Alphabet over the past decade, along with the consensus EVA estimates through 2025.

In our discounted EVA valuation model, we use an explicit EVA CAGR of 12% in 2021-2025 (somewhat more conservative than the forecast of 15%), followed by 9% in the period of 2026-2030. We assume a terminal growth rate of 0%, and as a discount rate, we use Alphabet's 5-year average WACC of 8.4%. The resulting fair value estimate arrives at $1346.

Turning to our total return forecast, we are factoring in a 1% annual reduction in diluted shares outstanding over the period. We are using the consensus EVA estimates (as presented above) as a measure of fundamental performance. Based on these assumptions, our realistic 5-year annualized total return falls in the range of a sobering ~3% from the current price of $1734 (with the shaded band representing an FGR range of 15% to 30% around the midpoint value, derived from historical averages).

Summary

As we have seen, the exquisite FANG group represents a collection of high-quality companies with exceptional, double-digit EVA growth characteristics, rightfully earning the "EVA Monster" title. While these stocks can form the cornerstone of any investment portfolio geared for outperformance, the current valuation levels warrant caution, as overpaying for growth would sink our total return potential tremendously. Thus, at this stage, patience is key, while we closely monitor the companies at the top of our "EVA Monsters" watchlist, waiting for any hiccups causing them to approach our outlined target prices. That being said, if this exuberant market sentiment remains, these stocks could continue to produce double-digit returns in 2021. Since whether the former will turn out to be true or not is pure speculation, disciplined value investors like ourselves should err on the side of caution.

One more thing

