While Qiwi (QIWI) reported decent results in Q3 and it will likely meet its Q4 guidance, its FY21 performance might disappoint lots of investors. Unlike the rest of the market, which recovered from its March lows, Qiwi’s stock has been steadily depreciating since August and there’s every reason to believe that its share price is not going to recover anytime soon. Considering this, we stick to our opinion that Qiwi’s stock has stalled and it’s better to avoid investing in the company even at the current depressed levels.

Strict Regulations Are on Their Way

Qiwi is a payment processing service with more than 20 million active virtual wallets, which are being used by people mostly from Russia and a number of other post-Soviet countries. In our previous article on the company, we said that Qiwi’s growth has stalled since it sold consumer lending unit SOVEST at a loss and closed its mobile bank Rocketbank, which was purchased a couple of years ago, as Qiwi was unable to successfully integrate it inside its own ecosystem. As a result, Qiwi’s stock has been depreciating since August.

Chart: Seeking Alpha

Despite the decline in share price, Qiwi had a decent performance in Q3. From July to September its revenues of $83.3 million were up 11% Y/Y, while its adjusted EBITDA of $50.4 million was up 60% Y/Y. The company’s non-GAAP EPS was $0.66, above the street consensus by $0.04, while its net profit for the period was $41.1 million, up 73% Y/Y. For FY20, Qiwi expects its revenues to be up 7% to 15% Y/Y, and it projects its net profit to be up 35% to 50% Y/Y. However, despite such an optimistic outlook, 2021 could be full of problems for Qiwi, as there’s every reason to believe that it will not be able to perform as well as in 2020.

The company’s growth in recent years was fueled by the growth of the betting industry inside Russia, which was initially legalized in 2014. Qiwi was able to strike favorable deals with the biggest gambling brands inside the country and it was making money by charging deposit and withdrawal fees from customers. By doing so, Qiwi was able to significantly improve its top-line performance and by the end of 2019, revenues from the betting industry accounted for more than third of its total revenues.

The problem is that now Qiwi has broad exposure to the betting industry, and that has its own downsides, as its business is now indirectly under an attack from the regulators. There is news that the Russian government wants to impose stricter regulations on the betting industry and prohibit bets on unofficial and non-sporting events. In addition, the Russian government wants to create a single betting entity, which will act as a regulator of the betting and gambling market. Its goal would be to prevent offshore betting platforms from operating inside the country without the official registration and to create a centralized ledger of bets to monitor every bet that has been placed on authorized platforms. The legislation to create a betting regulator has passed the first reading on December 8 and there’s every reason to believe that it will be approved after the New Year. When passed, the betting industry might lose a substantial portion of its revenues due to the stricter regulations and this will have a negative effect on Qiwi in the long-term.

In addition, two weeks ago, the Russian Central Bank prohibited Qiwi from executing transfers to foreign online shops and to the prepaid cards, since prepaid cards are anonymous most of the time, while foreign online shops could act as online casinos that can’t be regulated. Also, the Russian Central Bank fined Qiwi for RUB11 million after finding accounting violations during the period from July 2018 to September 2020. However, numerous Russian sources tell that the fine has to do with Qiwi’s involvement in the betting industry and that this might not be the last fine that it receives.

Considering all of this, S&P Global decided to downgrade Qiwi’s outlook from stable to negative last week. The risk of losing a significant and stable income stream alone makes it hard to justify a long position in Qiwi since it has no say in what the Russian government decides to do. While Qiwi was a reliable payment solution for gamblers and betting companies, the policy that the Russian government wants to adopt could make the company irrelevant in the new regulatory environment. The recent decline of its shares already forced a number of law firms to open class actions suits against Qiwi and more lawsuits from other firms might follow soon. For that reason, we continue to believe that it’s better to avoid Qiwi’s shares even at the current depressed prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.