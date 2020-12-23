Master Class In Cannabis Investing, Part 2 (Podcast)

Listen on the go! Subscribe to The Cannabis Investing Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.

A couple months ago we had two stalwart SA authors who cover cannabis on the show, James V. Baker and Julian Lin. It was such a terrifically insightful episode that we called it a MasterClass and today we're releasing Part 2. James is an experienced investor who has just had a huge success as an activist investor with Liberty Health's (OTCQX:LHSIF) recent deal with AYR Strategies (OTCQX:AYRWF). Julian, who is newer to the investing game, runs an SA Marketplace service, Best Of Breed.

We cover a number of compelling topics and I guarantee it will make you a better investor - and keep you entertained all along the way - just the way we like it.

Topics include: