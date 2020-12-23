Master Class In Cannabis Investing, Part 2 (Podcast)
Summary
- Our Master Class returns with two terrific SA authors and investors in the cannabis space: James V. Baker and Julian Lin.
- We cover the US cannabis space and why P/E multiples don't make any sense; out of whack valuations.
- Coming soon: 100 bagger stocks; issuing debt vs selling stock. Cannabis investors need to be better educated. the absurdity of 280E.
- Covering MSOS, derivatives and options and a basket approach to cannabis investing.
A couple months ago we had two stalwart SA authors who cover cannabis on the show, James V. Baker and Julian Lin. It was such a terrifically insightful episode that we called it a MasterClass and today we're releasing Part 2. James is an experienced investor who has just had a huge success as an activist investor with Liberty Health's (OTCQX:LHSIF) recent deal with AYR Strategies (OTCQX:AYRWF). Julian, who is newer to the investing game, runs an SA Marketplace service, Best Of Breed.
We cover a number of compelling topics and I guarantee it will make you a better investor - and keep you entertained all along the way - just the way we like it.
Topics include:
- US MSOs and general cannabis picture in the US - seems likely that a split Congress will happen, the big 4 will benefit from a gridlock period. If it had been a Blue sweep like people thought it would have been a quicker but smaller payoff long-term. Julian still thinks stocks are cheap - even stocks like Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF), trading around 30-40x earnings when they've grown top line triple digits - unheard of value and growth combination. We're still just beginning - MSOS has gone in 2 months from $5 million funding to $165 million and in 6 months-a year could be $1 billion. If Georgia goes Democrat, watch out.
- Because it will be a state by state process, the bigger MSOs have a real advantage over any big CPG, alcohol, pharma company coming in and getting the big payoffs. Trulieve and Liberty Health are both very undervalued. GrowGeneration (GRWG) gives us an idea of where these stocks can go because it's one of a few stocks that institutional investors can get into easily - selling at 126x earnings and it just doubled its capital structure.
- Issuing debt vs selling stock. James upset that Trulieve sold stock instead of issuing debt. The big disagreement between Julian and James is on this point. Julian feels have to look past just growing bottom line to seek higher valuations. Big premium on Canopy Growth (CGC), but they trade on the biggest valuation because of their balance sheet. If US MSOs had more cash it would help with valuation even if it's not as accretive to bottom line.
- Differences between Canada market and US market. Diversifying across states. Comparing US cannabis space to REITs. Valuations. Why Florida isn't a 'normal' state and likelihood of adult-use going legal in 2022.
- James an activist shareholder in Liberty Health - [and look what happened since he began - Liberty has since done a deal with AYR Strategies (OTCQX:AYRWF)], which James had mentioned to them on the phone as a great idea for AYR!
- Julian's bearishness on GrowGeneration. Doesn't believe in their story and feels they're currently overvalued.
- Discussion of IIPR (Julian's bearish; James is bullish).
- James' 3 portfolio picks for all cannabis investors.
- MSOS and the cannabis ETF space.
