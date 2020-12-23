Apartment REITs remain one of my favorite asset classes, given the recession-resilient nature of the business model. While the larger REITs in this sector get most of the attention, in this article, I’m focused on the much smaller and lesser known BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT). BRT has rebounded rather well since earlier this year, with a 33% return over the past 6 months. I evaluate whether if BRT makes for an attractive buy at present, so let’s get started.

A Look Into BRT Apartments

BRT Apartments relatively small, internally-managed REIT that is focused on owning, development, and leasing multifamily properties in the Southeastern U.S. and Texas. As of November, 2020, BRT owns or has an interest in 39 properties encompassing 11,042 units. BRT has a somewhat unique operating model in that it forms joint venture partnerships with owner operators who have local market expertise, and who are capable of investing at least 20% of the equity for each project. This helps to reduce risk for BRT, in ensuring that its partners have sufficient skin in the game, thereby creating an alignment of interest.

BRT has continued to perform well in the current operating environment, with AFFO/share improving by 7.7% YoY, from $0.26 in Q3’19, to $0.28 in Q3’20. Occupancy remained relatively flat, with just a 50 bps decrease YoY, to 94.1% in the latest quarter, and same-store NOI increased by 3.4% YoY. Rental rates on renewals increased by 2.2% YoY, and rental rates on new leases increased by 0.2% YoY. I see this as a sign of continued favorable supply and demand dynamics in BRT’s core markets.

Looking forward, I see BRT as continuing to do well in the current environment and beyond. This is supported by the relative attractiveness of its Sun Belt markets. As seen below, BRT’s core markets have seen a faster employment growth in the years 2014-2020, compared to that of the overall U.S., and gateway markets. These same markets are also projected to see population growth ranging from the mid-single digit to low-double digits over the next five years, which is more than the mid-single digit projected growth of the overall U.S. and gateway markets.

In addition, management expects acquisition activity and property renovations to pick back up in 2021. BRT has a track record of value creation, through acquiring properties with relatively high cap rates, renovating the units, and in some cases, reselling them for a profit. Since 2015, BRT has sold 21 properties at a 21.7% average IRR (internal rate of return). However, I don’t expect value creation to be realized in the near-term, since management hit the pause button on acquisitions and value-creation activities due to uncertainties around the pandemic. Therefore, investors may need to be patient in waiting for a meaningful restart of this strategy.

Turning to the balance sheet, BRT operates somewhat differently compared to its multifamily peers, in that it uses mortgage debt (secured debt) as its primary source of debt financing on its unconsolidated portfolio (properties held in the JV). As seen below, BRT’s share of the mortgage debt is $527M, while its JV partners are responsible for $299M.

While use of secured debt may be of concern to some investors, I’m not too concerned by it, since BRT generally owns 65%-80% equity interest in its JV properties, thereby representing significant residual value for the company, should BRT simply hand back the keys to the lender.

Turning to valuation, I find the shares to be fairly valued, at the current price of $14.91 and a forward P/FFO of 16.4. This is considering forward FFO/share estimates, which, as seen below, show virtually no growth over the next two years. Given the overall complexity of BRT’s operating model, through the use of joint ventures, and the cloudy growth estimates, I believe a P/FFO of below 15.0 would be a more reasonable entry point on the stock. In addition, the 5.9% dividend yield has a rather tight payout ratio of 96%. As such, I see the shares as being a Hold at the moment.

Investor Takeaway

BRT Apartments has been resilient in the current environment, with increases in rental rates and stable occupancy. Its properties are also located in markets that have seen strong employment growth over the past several years, with strong projected population growth over the next five years. BRT also has a differentiated strategy through its use of joint ventures, and through its value-creation strategy of buying, renovating, and reselling properties.

Given the slowdown of the aforementioned activities during the pandemic, I believe investors will need to be patient in waiting for a meaningful restart of its value creation strategy. As discussed in the valuation section, I see the shares as being fairly valued at present, and would not recommend layering in new investment at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

