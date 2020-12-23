A+ Top Quant Rated Healthcare Stocks For Value, Growth, And Profitability

Quant ratings alone need supplementation; the stories underlying each of these stocks help to round out a decision of whether or not to invest.

The data underlying the value, growth, and profitability tabs runs a significant gamut of the information properly considered in performing due diligence on a stock.

This article mines Seeking Alpha's healthcare stock quant rating service to find any with prime A+ ratings for value, growth, and profitability. This screen on 12/22/20 yielded three stocks, Quidel (QDEL), Co-Diagnostics (CODX), and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX). I threw the quant rating "momentum" and "revision" tabs to the floor. As a prospective investor, rather than a trader, I am agnostic on both of these points.

Not so for value, growth, and profitability. These are the mother's milk of quality investments. In this article, I will briefly discuss the businesses behind the three stocks to evaluate final investment appeal.

Value, growth, and profitability evaluate key issues making up an investible business

The quant ratings screener offers an invaluable resource for selecting quality businesses in which to invest. For this article, I have limited my search to healthcare stocks. From my review of the 880 stocks included in quant ratings healthcare coverage, I noted a wide variety of businesses.

These include everything from pharmaceutical companies to health insurers, to pharma distribution companies, to pharmacy benefit managers, to testing companies, to medical device companies, et cetera. Appropriately, the three companies that came out on the top of my screen are very different companies.

Catalyst and Co-Diagnostics border on being micro-caps. Catalyst bills itself as a biopharmaceutical company focusing on drugs for rare diseases, Co-Diagnostics as a low price disruptive molecular diagnostics services company. Quidel is a larger, mid-cap, advanced medical diagnostics company.

Seeking Alpha recently posted an interview with its quant rating system's founder, Steven Cress. This Cress interview is available as a video with a complete transcript for those who, like myself, prefer to read rather than to listen. This interview describes how the quant rating system works, which is really quite intuitive.

The considerations for value, growth, and profitability are routine. The extra sauce is the computer power behind the system that uses complex algorithms to compare thousands of stocks on a daily basis. Accordingly, when I found three healthcare stocks with A+ ratings for the stated factors, updated to 12/22/20, the date I was writing (significantly, grades are subject to change as the system updates), I determined the situation merited detailed investigation.

The first step requires review of the quant system. There are dropdown menus for each of value, growth, and profitability explaining how each is calculated. The dropdowns explain each stock's grade standing for specified metrics against other stocks in the sector (for our three stocks, the healthcare sector).

Each stock's overall grade, whether it be its value, growth, or profitability grade, is based on the aggregate of the underlying metrics rather than averaging the grades given for each metric.

Each stock's available data for its value, growth, and profitability grades is voluminous

Available data for each stock in the quant system follows the same approach. For purposes of this discussion, I will be using Catalyst as an example. The backup data supporting Catalyst's A+ value grade consists of comparing a variety of its ratios to sector medians. To help visualize this, I set out the introduction and the headings for the first few rows for Catalyst's 12/21/20 value table below:

The full table includes ratios for diverse P/E (2), EV (3), and entries comparing price to such values as sales, book, and cash flow (both TTM and FWD in all instances).

For those who shudder at acronyms and ratios, there are drop downs defining most of the ratios. For example, the drop down for P/E GAAP (FWD) reads:

The fourth column is the important "percentage differential to" column. For Catalyst, the percentages range from >86% for GAAP PE on both forward and trailing twelve months bases to <50% (not shown in the excerpt above). This lowest differential of <50% appears in the column opposite price/book (TTM). The drop down for this column defines it as:

Last close price divided by the book value per share. Book Value is a firm's assets minus its liabilities, divided by the total number of shares over the trailing twelve months.

Turning now to the underlying support for Catalyst's A+ in growth, we find a similar set up. There is a list of 19 growth metrics with the same six columns reporting the growth percentage for that metric. Of the 19 metrics, 10 are completed with the first four columns filled in with data. As was the case for value, the fifth and sixth columns for five-year data report NM.

The dropdowns for the growth metrics are particularly helpful. For example, the dropdown for the first growth metric, revenue growth (YoY) is:

The dropdown for the more specific (EPS diluted growth (YoY)) is suitably descriptive:

The final profitability grade is supported by an analogous, albeit less voluminous set of analytic tools. I set Catalyst's profitability table out in its entirety below:

Again, there are dropdowns for many of the profitability metrics. For example, the levered FCF margin (TTM) dropdown provides:

Notwithstanding a stock's grade, investors are prudent to investigate the company's business; Catalyst has an interesting, somewhat controversial story

Our three chosen stocks have passed their quant grading test with flying colors. Now, I will add to the picture with brief reviews of each company's activities. Catalyst has a particularly interesting story.

Catalyst's history area of its website tells it rather well. I will shorten it by skipping to the seminal event screenshot below:

Catalyst branded amifampridine as FIRDAPSE. Launched in 2019, its revenues for 2019 were $102 million. Its 2019 revenue growth over 2018 revenues of $0.5 million was astronomical. Revenues for 2020 were guided to be in a range of $135-150 million. So far for 2020, actual revenues have come out at ~$30 million per quarter reflecting pandemic-related difficulties.

Catalyst's pipeline is unremarkable with no near-term revenue drivers as per its website pipeline graphic below:

Accordingly, its near-term prospects seem tethered to its FIRDAPSE in treatment of LEMS. It recently received approval in Canada and has a Canadian marketing partner. It is also in talks to pursue licensure in Japan with potential for a near-term partnership in Japan.

Japan is a significant market but substantially less than the US as per the following response to a Q3, 2020 earnings call question:

Japan again represents about a 40% market size to U.S. We think there are about 1,200 LEMS patients in Japan. There's some epidemiology data that we think supports that opportunity. We also recognize that pricing in Japan is much different than in the U.S. They use a sort of a basket approach using other countries several EU countries, Canada and U.S. to get to the pricing. So pricing has not been established in Japan at this point. And it will likely be certainly less than U.S. pricing for Firdapse.

As for pricing, there is pricing controversy lurking behind FIRDAPSE including a related lawsuit. The situation is beyond the scope of this article. I will leave Catalyst at this point as a biotech with a market cap of ~$0.36 billion and a revenue stream that will likely approach this market cap over the next several years.

Co-Diagnostics, the other small fry in this group, is riding a wave of COVID-19 testing success

Co-Diagnostics seems to have just blossomed with FDA grant of an EUA for its COVID-19 test. Its Q3, 2020 (p. 25) 10-Q includes the following:

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS The Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Compared to the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Revenue For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, we generated $47,407,555 of revenue compared to revenue of $106,408 in the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The increase in revenue of $47,301,147 was primarily due to sales of our LogixSmart COVID-19 test developed in response to the current COVID-19 pandemic. Of the total revenue, $3,239,471 was from the sale of third party manufactured equipment and supplies that we sourced and sold to customers to facilitate usage of our test. $63,800 of the revenue in 2019 was the result of sales of equipment and tests to mosquito abatement districts and the remainder was sales of our test reagents.

This is indeed a notable growth story, revenues increasing by >99%. Is it a growth story that inspires investment? Take a look at its challenges as framed by its latest 10-K (p. 12):

Competition The molecular diagnostics industry is extremely competitive. There are many firms that provide some or all of the products we provide and provide many diagnostic tests that we have yet to develop. Many of these competitors are larger than us and have significantly greater financial resources. Because we are not established, many of our competitors have a competitive advantage in the diagnostic testing industry because they also have other lines of business in the pharmaceutical industry from which they derive revenues and for which they are well known and respected in the medical profession. We will need to overcome the disadvantage of being a start up with no history of success and no respect of the medical and testing professionals. In the diagnostic testing industry, we compete with such companies as Roche, BioMerieux, Siemens, Qiagen, and Cepheid and with such pharmaceutical companies as Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Johnson and Johnson.

Quidel is the senior group member in terms of corporate history and market cap

Founded (slide 3) in 1979 as a pregnancy and strep diagnostics company, Quidel has taken the long path to becoming a diagnostics company with a broad product portfolio and recurring revenues. As is the case for Co-Diagnostics, its COVID-19 testing capabilities have turbo-charged its growth.

Quidel benefits from the scale it brings to the table as it builds COVID-19 testing capabilities into its broad suite of diagnostic testing platforms. Its slide 43 from its 11/12/20 investor's day slide deck illustrates the situation.

Quidel has already netted some success in its efforts. On 12/21/20, it earned a EUA for a QuickVue SARS Antigen rapid point-of-care test for COVID-19 detection.

Conclusion

The A+ ratings screen has introduced three stocks that stand out on the listed metrics. It has not produced three stocks that scream out for unquestioning investment. It has revealed three stocks that merit further consideration.

Of the three, I consider Catalyst as the most likely to reward its shareholders with capital appreciation. Its FIRDAPSE revenues coupled with its modest market cap make it a tasty bet in the high risk universe of small biotech stocks.

Co-Diagnostics has played the COVID-19 diagnostics game with great skill. Its 3/30/20 10-K (p. 17) states:

On January 23, 2020, we announced the completion of the principle design work for a PCR screening test for new coronavirus, COVID-19, intended to address potential need for detection of the virus. An outbreak of respiratory illness caused by the pneumonia-like COVID-19 has spread rapidly over past few months, after first being discovered in the Chinese city of Wuhan on December 31, 2019. China confirmed human-to-human transmission of the virus and the United States announced the first infection in this country, detected in a traveler returning from Wuhan. Our COVID-19 test features the Company's patented CoPrimer™ technology, and was designed using our proprietary software system, following the guidelines published by the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control.

It was early in the game and played it well generating >$47 million so far in 2020 as noted above.

Quidel and Co-Diagnostics are both in the clover with their COVID-19 diagnostics test. How they will likely fare in a changed COVID-19 environment is a question mark for both that their stellar report cards don't answer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may buy or sell shares in any of the stocks mentioned over the next 72 hours.