ICLN has almost tripled since March 2020. I expect it to grow further.

ICLN may be the best ETF to capture the growing renewable energy trend.

If you are seeking to build up your portfolio in the renewable energy space, your search is likely to come across the iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index ETF (ICLN). The sheer size of its asset base, lower expense ratio and impressive performance make ICLN a hands-down winner.

ICLN is one of those few clean technology ETFs that has outperformed many of its peers despite not having Tesla (TSLA) – a strong performer in the clean energy space with a YTD return of 730% - in its underlying holdings.

ICLN is a megatrend ETF that seeks to capture the long-term, transformative forces in the clean energy market such as solar, wind, biothermal as well as other auxiliary sectors developing technical know-how.

Launched in 2008, the fund tracks the S&P Global Clean Energy Index with nearly 30 holdings with over $3.07 billion AUM. The fund invests a minimum of 90% of its assets in the index's underlying stocks, while the remaining 10% in hedging instruments.

This article discusses why I think ICLN may be the best clean energy ETF to capture the burgeoning renewable energy trend and its growth potential - transitioning away from the current environmentally damaging energy market.

But before that, let me discuss how this fund lives up to the Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) tag that it carries. Among the ESG universe, ICLN falls in the ‘E’ segment as it deals with companies operating in the sustainable energy space. According to the MSCI Sustainability quotient, ICLN is rated an “A”.

Biden’s $2 Trillion Commitment To Green Energy

The widespread adoption of clean energy has been a cornerstone for the recent Presidential election and the broadly defined $45 trillion ESG market – with the S&P Global Clean Energy Index representing the renewable energy segment surging by 30% since early November amid Joe Biden’s ambitious plans for clean energy and infrastructure.

With the commitment to achieving zero-carbon energy and boosting electric vehicles adoption across the United States by 2035, the President-elect aims to invest $2 trillion over the next four years into building and incentivizing infrastructures such as charging stations, solar panels and wind turbines.

Cheaper Renewable Energy Will Boost ICLN

The cost of renewable energy has seen a continuous drop over the past couple of years, with U.S. renewable energy prices falling below the price of coal in 2018 and reaching new lows in 2019. Last year, corporates across the globe purchased agreements of record volumes of renewable energy power.

The price of solar photovoltaic (PV) energy dropped 82% between 2010 and 2019 to $68/MWh, while onshore and offshore wind energy declined 29% and 38.4%, respectively, during that period.

Additionally, a study highlighted by Our World In Data showed that a continuation of cheaper renewable electricity cost would be possible as capacity increases.

With ICLN's significant exposure to renewable energy companies, we can expect that it stands to benefit from the mass consumer adoption driven by lower electricity cost.

Impact Of COVID-19 On Clean Technology

The COVID-19 pandemic has intensified the need for strong policies regarding climate change to prevent another global crisis, which could be related to the environment. Almost all the nations in the world are gearing up for a post-pandemic stimulus package.

Rhodium Group’s analysis of the IMF data revealed that 20.2% of the European Union’s stimulus focuses on green, climate-related objectives, as against 1.1% of the US stimulus. However, under the Biden presidency, things could be different.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has thus urged countries across the globe to “put clean energy at the heart of stimulus plans to counter the coronavirus crisis.” Hopefully, countries will follow through and not lose track of the route to renewable energy when attempting to revive their economies.

ICLN Holdings On The Path To Expanding Their Green Energy Operations

Aligned with its objectives, ICLN has a near 37% of holdings in Renewable Electricity, 17% in Semiconductor Equipment, and 15% in Electric Utilities. The developments in clean technology are not just limited to the United States, with many countries across the globe taking the lead at a rapid pace like China.

ICLN is also not limited to a single geography and it has holdings from multiple geographies. While the US tops the list with over 40% exposure, China and New Zealand follow along with 11% and 7%, respectively.

ICLN constituents consist of mid-cap and small-cap clean energy companies. Currently, the fund’s top three holdings are US-based Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) and Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH), New Zealand’s Meridian Energy as well as Austria’s largest electricity provider, Verbund AG (OTCPK:OEZVF) (OTCPK:OEZVY).

Plug Power has rallied 686.4% since the beginning of this year. On 30th November, the company and Gaussin announced their plans to bring in a commercial suite of hydrogen-powered Gaussin transportation vehicles in 2021. With a 5.53% weightage in the portfolio, PLUG’s ambitious business plans will play a major role in ICLN’s success.

Meanwhile, Enphase Energy soared nearly 400% since the beginning of 2020. With a 4.97% weight in the fund, Enphase is the world’s leading supplier of micro inverter-based solar-plus-storage systems. The company recently announced a partnership with Philippines-based MSpectrum, to distribute its products to residential and commercial installers in the country.

Around the same time, Verbund AG entered into a five-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with a German railway operator, Deutsche Bahn, to supply almost 440GW hours of green electricity from 2023.

The above illustrates the constituents are on the route to expansion and poised to deliver satisfactory returns in the future. However, the second-largest holding, Meridian Energy, has landed in hot water recently with The Electricity Authority in New Zealand for spilling excess water from its hydro dams in a bid to hike electricity prices.

While manipulating market prices goes against the theme of socially responsible investing, it might be something that the ESG conscious investors have to put up with from time to time.

ICLN Has Almost Tripled Since March 2020

Following a near 38.5% plunge in March as COVID-19 made headlines in the western world, ICLN has since recovered and railed to a new high alongside the S&P 500 at 230%.

With an astounding 124% returns on a YTD basis, this fund has even outperformed the S&P 500. The SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) returned 14.7% to the investors year-to-date.

Over the past year, the fund has seen net inflows of $1.8 billion - with the highest flow of $312.36 million coming in mid-October 2020. It is worth noting that the fund flow picked up remarkably after August 2020. When compared against its peers, the Invesco Solar Portfolio ETF (TAN) and the ALPS Clean Energy ETF (ACES), ICLN stood out among the top three alternative energy ETFs.

Cheapest Clean Energy ETF And Highest Dividend Yield

The most intriguing part of ICLN is its expense ratio of 0.46%. While it is slightly on the higher side considering it is a passive fund, it is still the lowest when compared to its peers, the Invesco Global Clean Energy Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD), the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW), and the VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) - which have an expense ratio in the range of 0.62% to 0.75%.

Moreover, with an AUM of $3.07 billion which is at least 10 times higher than its peers at $220 million, $18 million, and $236.5 million, respectively, it has managed to drive down its expense ratio.

In terms of dividend yield, ICLN has the highest yield with a 5-year-average of 2% compared to PBD at 1.63% and SMOG at 0.89%. PBW does not pay dividends.

Risks And Caveats

One of the reasons behind the increased adoption of renewable energy is its low cost. However, the four-year-long solar tariffs imposed in 2018 aimed to boost US manufacturing sectors and reduce imports from China have shown to be counterproductive - resulting in higher cost of solar module, racking, and wiring.

In October, President Trump revoked the bifacial solar panel exemption and raised the tariff rates for 2021 to 18% from the original rate of 15%.

As a result, the supply of low-cost panels available to the developers in the US has slowed and impacted residential projects. Declining demand from bigger projects is weighing on solar companies. ICLN has quite a few solar companies like First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) and SolarEdge (NASDAQ:SEDG) in its holdings whose businesses are likely to suffer in absence of large-scale solar projects.

Additionally, ICLN is exposed to currency fluctuation risks due to its international holdings.

Bottom Line

The growth prospects of clean energy are promising at this juncture, to say the least, and the ICLN ETF is strategically positioned to reap the benefits. Its underlying companies are the market leaders in their respective sectors and are poised to capture the growth potential over the long term.

Investors who are bullish on renewable energy as an ESG conscious investment theme are most likely to benefit from ICLN. Since its price has more than doubled since the dip in March 2020, some levels of correction may occur. But that would only make it more attractive for long-term investors.

