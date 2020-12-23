Hotel REITs: Winter Is Coming, So Is Airbnb

Every hotel REIT slashed its dividend and it may take a half-decade or longer to return to pre-pandemic levels. Suburban-focused and leisure-oriented properties will bounce far faster than urban business-focused hotels.

Too far too fast? After this vaccine-driven rebound, hotel REITs are no longer "cheap." In fact, hotels are now the most expensive property sector based on consensus 2021 FFO multiples.

It was poised to be a dark winter for the hotel industry, which has experienced a "double-dip" in occupancy over the last month amid the "second wave" of the outbreak.

REIT Rankings: Hotels

Hotel REIT Sector Overview

It was poised to be a dark winter for the hotel industry, which has experienced a "double-dip" in occupancy over the last month amid the "second wave" of the coronavirus outbreak. The faster-than-expected approval of a series of coronavirus vaccines, however, has thrown a much-needed lifeline to the struggling Hotel REIT sector, which has surged more than 50% over the last quarter. Within the Hoya Capital Hotel REIT Index, we track the 18 largest hotel REITs, which account for roughly $25 billion in market value.

In our last hotel report in late September, we concluded that hotel REITs were "a more pure-play on the success of a vaccine than even the pharmaceuticals themselves," and theorized that the "balance of risks may be skewed to the upside for the better-capitalized REITs with dozens of vaccines in the pipeline." Hotel investors - and humanity at large - got their prayers answered over the last two months as vaccines from both Pfizer (PFE) and Moderna (MRNA) have proven to be highly-effective in immunizing against COVID-19 and the current production rate suggests a "return to normalcy" by mid-2021.

More than any other property sector, Hotel REITs ultimately remain at the mercy of the pandemic - and now the success of these vaccines - and as we'll discuss throughout this report, after their stellar rebound over the past quarter, hotel REITs are no longer "cheap." According to data from STR, hotel occupancy bottomed out at just 24.5% in April but has recovered to a peak of 50% in the final week of October before being pressured in recent months by seasonal headwinds and amid the reacceleration of the pandemic. Suburban-focused and leisure-oriented properties have outperformed urban hotels that cater more towards the more affected business-oriented segments.

Unfortunately, hotel REITs tend to be "overweight" in the most affected segment of the lodging industry: corporate travel, group bookings, and international tourism. Adding insult to injury, hotel REITs are also overweight the urban-focused hotels that will be most acutely affected by Airbnb (ABNB). Demand from these segments is closely correlated with domestic air travel, which has exhibited a slow recovery from its lows in April according to TSA Checkpoint data. Airline travel bottomed in early April at just 4% of its prior-year, and after recording to over 40% by late-November, December has seen a "double-dip" amid the reacceleration of the pandemic.

Hotel REIT earnings reports have been downright ugly since the start of the pandemic with sharp declines in occupancy and RevPAR reported across the board. After averaging under 15% occupancy in Q2, hotel REITs reported a mild recovery to 30.1% in Q3 led by the limited service and midscale hotels which saw occupancy rates recover to 40%. Upscale and Resort-focused REITs, on the other hand, reported just 5% occupancy rates in Q2 and remained below 20% in Q3. RevPAR is still lower by more than 70% from the prior year while average daily room rates ("ADR") are lower by about 25%.

While leisure demand should bounce back relatively quickly when the pandemic subsides, lasting damage has been done to business and group demand. Much like the work-from-home trends we discussed in our recent Office REIT report, personal habits and corporate budgets have shifted and we believe that it will take up to a half-decade or longer to fully recover to pre-pandemic levels of occupancy. STR recently upgraded their outlook on vaccine news, but still projects that a return to pre-pandemic RevPAR ("Revenue Per Available Room") levels won't occur until "the close of 2024." Also of note, STR projects that while the industry will recapture 80% of demand by the end of 2021, RevPAR will still be one-third lower in 2021 than in 2019.

It's tough to pay dividends if hotels are sitting empty. Generally speaking, 40-50% occupancy is needed to "keep the lights on" for hotel REITs. Access to capital - aided by emergency stimulus programs by the federal government and Federal Reserve - has helped equity holders avoid an outright catastrophe, at least for the time being. Nevertheless, the pandemic has forced every hotel REIT to slash its dividend and we believe that hotel REITs will be among the last REITs to restore their dividends to pre-pandemic levels.

Even if the hotel industry recovers faster-than-expected, hotel REITs will need to delever their balance sheets before thinking about paying out their precious cash flow to investors. 13 of the 18 REITs operate at Debt Ratios above 60%, according to NAREIT, while 6 hotel REITs operate at levels over 80%. As discussed in "REITs: A Tale of Two Crises," while most commercial equity REITs entered the COVID-19 crisis on a solid footing following a decade of conservative decision-making and prudent balance sheet management, a handful of the small-cap hotel REITs were an exception to the rule.

Hotel REIT Recovery Is Too Far, Too Fast

Hotel REITs - along with the global leisure and tourism industry - were decimated in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, but have delivered a strong vaccine-driven recovery over the last month. At the lows in late-March, hotel REITs were lower by a mind-boggling 65% in 2020. Lifted by a 50% rally over the last month, hotel REITs are now lower by "just" 29.8% in 2020 compared to the 8.5% decline on the broad-based Equity REIT ETF (VNQ) and the 14.3% gain on the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY).

Too far too fast? After this vaccine-driven rebound hotel REITs are no longer "cheap." In fact, hotels are now the most expensive property sector based on consensus 2021 FFO multiples as share prices have surged while consensus FFO estimates have been revised sharply lower. With a highly uncertain outlook, value-seeking investors should be wary of equating recent price declines with true "value." Hotel ownership is a tough, capital-intensive business even in the best of times and unsurprisingly these REITs have delivered the weakest rate of FFO growth since the start of 2014.

There haven't been many places to hide within the sector, as all eighteen REITs are lower by at least 20% this year. The larger and more well-capitalized REITs, including Apple Hospitality (APLE), Host Hotels (HST), and Sunstone Hotel (SHO), have been spared the worst of the declines faced by the small-cap and higher-levered names, including Ashford Hospitality (AHT), Condor Hospitality (CDOR), and Sotherly Hotels (SOHO). Absent a miracle, 2020 will mark the fourth-straight year that hotel REITs have underperformed the NAREIT All Equity REIT Index.

While normally a relative "safe haven" for investors during drawdowns, investors using the "preferred route" haven't fared much better in 2020. On average, hotel REIT preferreds are lower by 26% in 2020, the second-worst performer behind mall REITs. Three of the nine REITs have suspended their preferred distribution: Ashford (AHT.PF, AHT.PG, AHT.PH, AHT.PI), and Sotherly (SOHOO, SOHOB, SOHON), and Hersha (HT.PC, HT.PD, HT.PE). Besides the convertible issue from RLJ, all of the issues are standard cumulative redeemable preferred securities, so all missed payouts must be paid to preferred stockholders before any common dividends are paid.

Hotel REIT Dividends

As noted above, once one of the highest-yielding REIT sectors, all eighteen hotel REITs slashed their dividends this year, and the sector is now in the basement of the yield tables. Hotel REITs pay an average yield of just 0.1% compared to the REIT sector average of 3.4%. Naturally, hotel REITs have recorded the weakest average dividend growth rate among major property sectors since the start of 2014.

Service Properties (SVC), RLJ Lodging (RLJ), and Pebblebrook (PEB) continue to pay a nominal $0.01 quarterly dividend. While many of the 67 equity REITs that suspended or reduced their dividend since the start of the pandemic may resume payouts by the end of 2020, we believe that hotel REITs will be among the last to reinstate distributions.

Deeper Dive: Hotel REIT Fundamentals

There are roughly 5 million hotel rooms across 50,000 individual hotel properties in the United States, and the hotel ownership business is a highly fragmented industry, with hotel REITs owning less than 5% of all hotels across the United States. The companies that are ubiquitous with the hotel business - Marriott International (MAR), Hilton Worldwide (HLT), Hyatt Hotels (H), Choice Hotels (CHH), and Extended Stay America (STAY) - don't actually own hotels but simply manage the hotel for the property owners.

In contrast to these hotel operators, hotel REITs operate under a relatively asset-heavy model and operate at considerably lower margins. We estimate that during "normal" times, hotel REITs operate at adjusted NOI margins of just 10-20%, the lowest in the REIT sector. Because of this operating profile, they assume a high degree of operating leverage and are highly sensitive to marginal changes in supply and demand conditions. Hotel REITs tend to be less nimble and have slower growth rates than C-corp hotel operators, but have historically paid a sizable dividend yield to investors.

Perhaps the only silver lining of the pandemic, the hotel development pipeline is finally showing signs of cooling after a half-decade of above-trend growth, and if the past recession is any indication, developers will be slow to resume activity even after the dust settles. Over the past several years, supply growth was most acute in the middle- and upper-quality segments, the segments most commonly owned by hotel REITs. On the other hand, supply growth has been nearly non-existent in the limited-service and economy segment, which have been two of the outperforming categories over the past several years.

Impact of Airbnb on Hotel REITs

While traditional supply growth may be cooling, hotel operators have battled another growing source of "shadow supply" in recent years: short-term home rentals. Airbnb surged in its public market amid an IPO frenzy that lifted its valuation to nearly $100 billion, a value roughly on par with the combined value of the entire publicly-traded hotel industry. We're highly skeptical of these valuations given the mounting competition from other "online travel agencies" including Expedia (EXPE) and Booking Holdings (BKNG) and the obvious outstanding headwinds pressuring global tourism.

While we're skeptical of Airbnb's economic moat, we are believers in the growing utilization of short-term home rentals and believe that it will be yet another tailwind for the U.S. housing industry and yet another headwind for hotel REITs, particularly those in urban markets. Studies from STR and the BLS have found that short-term home rentals affect urban hotels most acutely, representing a source of "liquid supply" that compromise pricing power on critical compression nights. While short-term rentals represent less than 10% of available room nights on an average night, supply growth tends to swell considerably in response to high demand, keeping a cap on market ADR.

Key Takeaway: Risks Again Skewed To The Downside

It was poised to be a dark winter for the hotel industry before the approval of the vaccines, which have thrown a much-needed lifeline to the struggling Hotel REIT sector. After this vaccine-driven rebound, however, hotel REITs are no longer "cheap." In fact, hotels are now the most expensive property sector based on consensus 2021 FFO multiples. After noting that risks were skewed to the upside in our last report before the 50% rebound, we now believe that risks are skewed to the downside for not only hotel REITs, but also other COVID-sensitive property sectors that may have recovered too far, too fast.

As it relates to Airbnb, we reiterate that we're believers in the overall trends in the short-term home rental industry, but believe that the economic gains will accrue most reliably to "derivative plays" on these trends including home improvement retailers and property technology firms. We see the growing STR business as yet another tailwind for the U.S. housing industry through its positive impact on home values and apartment rents, and yet another headwind for urban-focused hotel owners.

