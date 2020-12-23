When this article was written the share price as $13. When it was submitted the price was $15.

Sangamo spent three years building their genomic medicines platform, pipeline and in-house manufacturing capabilities while saying they were not interested in being acquired.

Gilead (GILD) announced a collaboration agreement with Sangamo (SGMO) in February 2018. When asked why they pursued a collaboration rather than an acquisition, CEO John Milligan replied that Sangamo was not interested in being acquired. Sangamo CEO Sandy Macrae - in response to analyst queries in 2018 and 2019 -confirmed that they were building a biopharma company and not looking to be acquired. A subtle shift occurred during the December Truist virtual conference: when asked if Sangamo was open to being acquired, Macrae replied: "Yes".

The previous comments led to vocal retail investor criticism. Whether the criticism was warranted or not, these comments clearly had the effect of eliminating any speculative buyout premium. My view is that Sangamo recognized the time required to build a valuable genomic medicines company. This value may yet be realized by an acquirer. My buyout investment thesis will be outlined in the remainder of this article as both speculation and an exercise for detailing their value creation timeline.

Modular Genomic Medicines Platform

Evercore ISI published their gene therapy M&A playbook in April 2019 entitled: Biotech 4.0 - Modularity In The Modality. They described three deal types expected in the gene therapy space: JVs (collaborations), Goldilocks, and Product + Platform.

Companies that can demonstrate a combination of (1) lead asset and (2) multiple clinical pipeline assets generated via the validated modular platform of the lead assets' can expect record premiums. Evercore ISI

Sangamo has spent the past decade building the modular components required for the genomic medicine modalities they are developing. Platform capabilities include: gene and cell therapy, ex vivo and in vivo editing and genome regulation. The comprehensive Genomic Medicines Platform utilizes specific modular components for platforms specific to each modality. The approach allows superior flexibility without recreating the technologies specific to it.

Protein design is based on ab initio or empirical calculations and aims to design proteins from scratch. However, in the protein design field, it is widely acknowledged that in order to reach an acceptable level of fitness, for example, in terms of binding affinity and specificity, it is at our current level of knowledge necessary to add directed evolution as a final optimization step. Nobel Prize in Chemistry for 2018 Directed Evolution of Enzymes and Binding Proteins.

Sangamo uses both adeno-associated virus or AAV and mRNA delivery approaches. Though the company has touted their gene regulation capabilities for almost ten years, critical hurdles remained in delivery sciences - specifically for central nervous system or CNS diseases. A three-year directed evolution research project was unveiled at the R&D day presentation in December 2019.

Just two months later, Biogen (BIIB) signed a broad collaboration agreement that anticipates up to 12 CNS targets.

A few months later, Novartis (NVS) signed a collaboration to pursue 3 CNS targets. Sangamo EVP Stephane Boissel stated that the AAV.SGMO delivery was particularly important to both.

Essentially, you perform targeted mutagenesis to create a library of barcoded viruses that you put into the brain. You can then use the barcode to track where each virus goes and select for the most effective ones. Do this enough times, and eventually (in theory) you will find an effective vector for delivery across the blood brain barrier. It is fascinating work and I believe David is on the threshold of succeeding with this approach. Sandy Macrae December 2020 interview

Pipeline

Goldilocks deals would eventually occur at record premiums when companies can demonstrate a combination of lead asset and multiple pipeline assets generated via a validated modular platform. Evercore ISI Report

Sangamo has developed a deep and broad pipeline to support the modular platform being validated with multiple collaboration partners:

Gene Therapy : Pfizer is running a phase 3 trial for hemophilia A gene therapy providing the proof of concept or POC for the gene therapy platform. Sangamo owns the Fabry program which is poised to move to phase 2 once the safety monitoring committee green lights it. PKU, the next owned program, progressed to preclinic a year ago with an IND due to be filed in 2021. There are at least two other gene therapy assets in discovery with a stated objective on one new IND each year going forward.

: Pfizer is running a phase 3 trial for hemophilia A gene therapy providing the proof of concept or POC for the gene therapy platform. Sangamo owns the Fabry program which is poised to move to phase 2 once the safety monitoring committee green lights it. PKU, the next owned program, progressed to preclinic a year ago with an IND due to be filed in 2021. There are at least two other gene therapy assets in discovery with a stated objective on one new IND each year going forward. Cell therapy: Gilead determined that Sangamo had the most efficient and comprehensive gene editing available which led to the collaboration in February 2018. They disclosed the lead POC program - KITE-037 - is expected to have an IND filed by the end of this year. T-regulatory cell therapy is an emerging therapeutic approach with substantial potential. Sangamo is expected to initiate their first regulatory T-cell therapy in 2021 with multiple programs expected to follow. Sanofi (SNY) is collaborating on hemoglobinopathies programs for beta thalassemia and sickle cell disease. Ex vivo editing is believed to be effective which adds to the 100 HIV patients treated safely with ex vivo edited autologous cell therapy.

There is a lot of work going on between us and Sanofi that we cannot speak about. We have no worries about ZFNs and the editing capability. We see how well they edit, very similar levels to what CRISPR (CRSP) has described. And we think that the focus is around the whole process of apheresing the patient, looking after the cells, making sure that we grow up the cells appropriately and then the conditioning regime afterwards. So there is a whole range of things you can do to maximize the chance that the patients get as much of the edited cells as possible. There is no question in my mind this is not a problem with editing. Sandy Macrae November Barclays Conference

Gene regulation: A first-in-class gene regulation platform has been selected by multiple pharma companies, including Biogen, Pfizer and Takeda (TAK) for allele-specific regulation, and Novartis for gene expression enhancement. Delivery has gone from an obstacle to an advantage. CNS diseases - historically intractable - are blue sky therapeutics. This is the platform that will likely be the most valued once validation is proven or believed.

Gene editing remains a work in progress. The first human in vivo editing provided evidence of editing which was insufficient to be efficacious. Sangamo has said that they will provide an update on next steps in 2021. This has enormous potential but is unlikely to provide platform or program POC before 2024.

Zinc Fingers are the optimal gene editing platform Gilead CEO John Milligan Sangamo steps will basically be the same for any product for off the shelf. But also looking at the possibility of other types of engineering to enable best in class products. Jason Fontenot Sangamo October 2020 Meeting on the Mesa.

Patent Estate

Sangamo has prioritized intellectual property as an essential component of their business. They have a dominant proprietary patent estate for zinc fingers design and methods. They also own more CRISPR patents than CRISRP (CRSP), Editas (EDIT) and Intellia (NTLA) combined. The 2019 CRISPR 10k states they own approximately 25 granted patents worldwide, relying primarily on in-licensing which is clouded by ongoing patent litigation.

Manufacturing

When I look at the value of companies in the gene therapy space, the highest value is to companies that have their own manufacturing. Sandy Macrae December 2019 R&D day

Manufacturing is expected to be a constraint for genomic medicines in the future. Just a few days after Novartis sold their healthcare franchise to GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) for $13 billion, they announced the purchase of AveXis for $8.7 billion. As can be seen in the Novartis press release, they emphasized the multi-billion peak sales potential of AVXS-101, the gene therapy platform and scalable manufacturing as key attributes of the deal. The value of manufacturing as a core attraction of this acquisition was confirmed by the top AveXis scientist.

Sangamo has spent the past three years building their Tech Ops and in-house manufacturing capabilities. During R&D Day in December 2019, Sangamo disclosed that approximately one third of all employees were for these functions. They have added approximately 20-25 new Tech Ops hires each quarter in 2020 bringing their total to close to 200 for these functions. The last few years served to inform Sangamo of the need to create internal capacity, process, analytics, bioinformatics, assays, and supply chain as broad and deep as their pipeline. The fact that Sangamo is investing in each of the modalities referenced earlier and are three years into their delivery sciences capabilities have created a valuable advantage over competitors.

Summary

Good companies are bought, not sold. Sandy Macrae 2018 annual meeting

Genomic medicines are the future. The pharma deals are now coming with more frequency but have trended toward skinny pipelines with single modality platforms. Sangamo has a first-in-class genomic medicines platform - being validated by lead programs partnered with leading pharmaceutical companies - to be leveraged by a deep pipeline of follow-on programs. Their advantage in CNS gene regulation is emerging just as big pharma appears ready to reinstate neuroscience drug discovery research spending.

It should come as no surprise that Sangamo now is at least open to an acquisition: their foundation is virtually complete. Even better is that big pharma is positioning themselves for this next biotech era by restructuring their businesses and freeing up capital for new M&A and collaborations.

Clinical data is needed to achieve POC validation. Assuming positive data at the end of 2021 or in 2022, Sangamo could become the first Goldilocks acquisition at a compelling valuation.

Fair value: A willing buyer and a receptive seller both having access to relevant facts.

Premium value: Multiple buyers and a receptive selling all having access to relevant facts.

Compelling value: Multiple buyers seeing leverageable opportunity and a reluctant seller all having access to relevant facts.

The gene for a ZFP-TF is small enough to fit inside an AAV. We can use it to increase the production of a large gene in someone who still has one intact copy of the gene. This dramatically expands the range of diseases that we can potentially target with gene therapy because many diseases are caused by the loss of a single copy of the gene. Ricardo Dolmetsch Novartis Head of Neuroscience

