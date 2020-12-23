In this article, I want to show you why I would love to invest in the company, but consider it to be a risk not worth taking - for now.

I currently hold no position in Amazon, but one of the most common questions I receive from my readers is how I think about the company.

Amazon is probably one of the most common exceptions to the "must-have-dividends"-rule, even among dividend growth investors. Many investors own stock in the company.

Amazon (AMZN).

You can't really write on this company without stirring all kinds of emotions in both bearish and bullish investors. I've not written on the company previously, because like with any non-dividend paying stock, I don't actually own any shares in it. I've toyed with the idea of buying some in dips, but ultimately I've not pulled the trigger on the company, nor on any other growth-oriented company like this.

There are a few reasons for this - if you read my articles, you'll have seen some of them. The most important one is that I want my fundamental portfolio of target value X to hold only dividend-paying stocks. Once the value is >X, then I've decided to diversify a bit more - not only into growth stocks but also into businesses with a different risk profile. Currently, X equals around $1 million - and the value is currently <X, though with everything staying somewhat safe and predictable, I should be able to reach this target in about a year or two.

However, one of the more common questions I get is my stance and my investments in companies like Amazon. So I thought out of the growth stocks that get asked about, Amazon seemed the most interesting to write an article on.

Please note that this reflects my current stance on the company - and that this may change when my investment horizons change.

So, let's look at Amazon.

Amazon - What does the company do?

Amazon describes itself as seeking to be the most costumer-centric company on earth, guided by customer obsession, passion for invention, operational excellence, and long-term thinking.

The company was incorporated back in 1994, unincorporated in 1996, and IPO'd in 1997. The stock has generated some of the best returns available on the market since that IPO and early investors, if they held initial stock, have become rich on that stock alone. At least, such a thing is not uncommon.

Amazon's head offices are located in Seattle, WA. The company serves customers through online and physical stores that focus on:

Selection

Price

Convenience

The stores, both online and otherwise, are designed to enable the sale of hundreds of millions of products to be sold both by the company itself and by third parties across hundreds of categories and sub-categories. Customers access the company through the ubiquitous website, mobile devices, Alexa services, streaming, and physical visits.

The company also manufactures its own products, including the Kindle, Fire Tablet, Fire TV, Echo, Alexa. Amazon also produces its own content and has forayed into its own game production and other things. The company has independent publishing through Kindle direct publishing, as well as Amazon publishing. The company also offers musicians, filmmakers, app developers, and others to publish and sell content.

Amazon operations are split into three reportable segments.

International

North America

Amazon Web Services ('AWS')

Amazon is a company that sells its own products, while also offering programs to enhance third-party sellers to grow their business through varieties of ways, including order fulfillment, while not being the seller of record for these third-party sellers. A big part of amazon's incomes are fixed fees, percentage of sales, and per-unit activity fees or a combination of these incomes through their seller programs.

Amazon employees number in the hundreds of thousands - around 800,000 in FY19, which will likely grow to over 1M going forward. The company leases a massive amount of space across the world, and that too is growing, both as a result of COVID-19 and as a result of the company growing.

I'm not going to go deeply into each segment or business - because frankly, they're too large and expansive for me to cover in a paltry article. Instead, I'm going to stick to the "surface" and look at overall trends in things, as well as the company's fundamentals. We can get an acceptable picture from this, and get an idea what we may expect from Amazon.

Looking at certain fundamentals, the company shows investors exactly what we might want to see in a business. Namely, sales are growing very well...

(Source: SimplySafeDiviends, Amazon Sales)

....total shares are relatively stable, as the company is managing dilution rather well compared to many companies...

(Source: SimplySafeDiviends, Amazon Shares outstanding)

...and some fundamentals are looking pretty good. Debt is low, the company has low interest coverage, and things insofar as this isn't bad.

At the same time, metrics like EPS growth and EPS are all over the place...

(Source: SimplySafeDiviends, Amazon EPS)

...reminding me more of Scandinavian basic materials/mining companies than anything else. We'll talk valuation more later in this article, but it hardly needs explaining that in the way of traditional valuation metrics, Amazon isn't exactly a stock that shows undervaluation the way I usually write about.

Amazon isn't a company that can be valued in the "traditional" way, which is also one of the reasons I avoid it. When looking at Amazon, even investors like me need to put on a different pair of glasses to see things differently.

Amazon and the future

The fact is, Amazon is likely to be one of the most important companies of the 2020s and perhaps beyond. The future is the reason most investors today are interested in the company, after all.

The company has its paws in virtually everything, and its breadth is certainly growing.

Through Amazon Web Services, the company is the dominant player in a fast.-growing cloud computing market. The company had a 32% market share in this field in 2018, and it has grown Impressively year-over-year. There's little reason to doubt Amazon's dominance will be shifted in the near term. In fact, Amazon web services is the company's cash cow. While only 13-15% of annual revenues are generated in AWS, around 50% of the company's annual operating income is generated here. This can be seen in the pre-AWS operating margins, where Amazon often trended toward margins of 0-1% on the operating side of things. It's not a coincidence that Amazon became far more profitable - or profitable at all when AWS grew.

There's also little doubt that E-commerce, the company's other operation, will continue to grow, and the company's E-commerce, at the very least in the USA, will continue to grow. I don't see the same ease on an international market. Asia is developing its own e-commerce giants, and Amazon in Europe - while dominant - is facing some difficult choices in the future. The company also doesn't have the same market access in Europe that it has in the USA. It couldn't, for instance, easily go into pharmacy in Europe, or into alcohol. In Europe, we're talking about dozens of countries, each with different regulations on things. It just wouldn't work.

It's also not hard to find examples of complete failures in terms of Amazon's market - just look at China. When Amazon partially pulled out of the market, there were strong indications that the company's market share compared to Alibaba (BABA) was very small. With competitors springing up around the world, competition on this side is growing, and while Amazon still has absolute dominance in most core markets, this can change, and it also limits the company's possibility for growth.

I also think it important not to consider the current trends as any sort of new norm. While e-commerce will grow, 2020 results for Amazon won't be representative in the long term and when COVID-19 normalizes - at least not as I see things.

However, even with this said, it's clear that Amazon is going to be a crucial component of the market in the 2020s. It's also clear that just because Amazon fails in a geography like China, it won't fail in the US. Amazon has become entrenched in the American market, and will be hard for any one competitor - or several - to dislodge in some way. Even if the future tells us that Amazon may become more of an AWS-focused company, the e-commerce portion of the company is certainly here to stay - and thus far, this has been booming.

Amazon and the International market

However, everything certainly isn't rosy for this international monolith. Does anyone remember this particular line from the 2005 10-K?

We expect that, over time, our international segment will represent 50% or more of our consolidated net sales. (Source: Amazon, 2005 10-k)

Let's just say that the world isn't exactly playing ball, even though this particular line remained all the way to 2013 before it was removed. Currently, overseas business sales represent around a quarter of Amazon sales. That's worrying when we consider that the USA houses around 4.25%of the world's population, and the company has failed and faces challenges in several of its international markets.

Amazon's so-called dominance in Europe is also not really dominance across all sectors, on any basis. In western Europe, the company has just 8% of apparel and footwear, despite a 22% market share of the e-commerce market. This is after 20 years and considerable resources sunk into Europe. In fact, the company faces continual challenges with domestic legislators, particularly in France, Germany, and the EU as a whole. You must remember, Europe has very different union traditions, and even in France and Germany, Unions are very strong players.

In no small part, European legislation is seeking to control Amazon's relationships with third-party sellers. In short, I don't circumstances improving for Amazon, but rather getting worse, or at the very least not changing for the better. In terms of its core-non-AWS revenues, I don't see margins improving much for the company here.

But really, the core discussion here is about the company's challenges on the international scale. Amazon, as I see it, has failed to replicate the success it found in the USA. As I see it, it's probably too late for Amazon to now replicate this success in other geographies, particularly Asia, perhaps South America, and Europe facing challenges as well. In Europe, Amazon is facing a much more fragmented market with an absence of top "brands", and a market full of competitors with access to enough capital to out-compete Amazon even on the basis of pricing. While Europe is a similar size to the US, we're made up of unique nations, each with slightly different consumer preferences and buying patterns. These matter.

But looking for instance at fashion and apparel, competitors aren't exactly stumped, and Amazon isn't even the biggest footwear retailer in Western Europe or single nations like Germany. That place goes to Zalando (OTC:ZLDSF) and Otto Group respectively. In the UK, Amazon doesn't even crack the top 3. It also bears mentioning that Zalando launched later than Amazon. It wasn't even a real company before 2008, so it's not based on some sort of "First-arrival"-benefit.

Anecdotal evidence and sales evidence shows that Amazon has failed to convince shoppers to really shift their habits in many segments, and despite 20 years, the trends still look comparatively unfavorable when put next to the US market.

We also need to mention other challenges and failures when Amazon seeks to be a new entrant to a fresh market. The most recent example of this is actually my home nation, Sweden. It's very clear from the Sweden launch, that what Amazon seeks to do is to cut costs to the bone when it comes to preparing for a launch like this.

How do I know this?

When Amazon launched in Sweden, product titles, descriptions, and texts were translated to an embarrassingly poor standard. The company offered a "massiv kuk" - where the word for cock/rooster in Swedish only means the male sex organ...

(Source: Amazon.se)

...fish lures for rapists (våldtäkt)...

(Source: Amazon.se)

...Baking forms for fecal matter as well as completely nonsensical wording (goose water?)...

(Source: Amazon.se)

...and many, many more. You might call this funny, or think that I've picked out some singular products, or that it's only translation errors from third parties. This is not the case. There are thousands of examples of product categorizations, such as Frying pans being a "for women" product. To this day, I can visit Amazon.se, pick a product from the first page, and find completely nonsensical translations and wording. No, this isn't third-party vendor products exclusively, and no, these are not singular cases. We're talking errors that not even google translate is making anymore.

What this does is showcase the challenge of running a sales platform with a multitude of languages.

Sweden was supposed to be the company's entry into Scandinavia - and Swedish is actually the easiest language to translate to.

Can you imagine the errors made by translation services (not human translators) into languages not easily translatable electronically, like Finnish? Let me give you a sample translation of an airbrush compressor, made with google translate.

Fengda FD-186 Airbrush-kompressori, jossa on ilmatankki / painesäiliö / 4 bar / automaattinen pysäytys

I've waited for Amazon to enter Sweden for a long time. As it stands and currently, I've not yet ordered a single product from the site. In part this is due to pricing - Amazon isn't actually cheaper in Sweden, or if they are, that much cheaper. But it's also because I have to decipher, to some degree, the specifics of what it is I'm buying. It's easier for me to order it elsewhere, and I have excellent relationships with those vendors I'm unwilling to shift for a few bucks.

This highlights further problems in Amazon's supposed plans wherein an international portion of Amazon will achieve similar results to the domestic operations in the US. This of course isn't a problem when we look at the US market, but as Amazon does seek international expansion, it's certainly an important thing to consider.

Amazon - What is the valuation?

Valuing a company like Amazon is a science in itself, given the sorts of trends, businesses, and operations you're trying to estimate.

How do you value a company that produces its own tv shows, but also sells its own women's undergarments, or power cables, as well as spices?

Some choose to make sum-of-the-parts valuations for each of the business units. These types of valuations, where you introduce DCF models, will quickly show you that the company's advertising operations and AWS are being severely underestimated (at least potentially), and are probably what's "worth" the most money in the long run. The reason for this are the considerably higher margins, compared to the extremely low margins of selling products like electronics and clothes. Some valuation models suggest AWS as the company's most relevant cash flow contributor going forward, with significant margin expansion potential.

What most agree on is that the physical stores are fairly irrelevant when put into context net to the company's online channels. They are a compliment, no more, and will act more as prime membership lures and potential monetization opportunities. Morningstar has made an extensive attempt at a breakup analysis to try and estimate what the company could be worth, reaching the following conclusions.

What is completely without a doubt for me is that Amazon will continue to gain at least NA market share during a recessionary environment. The simplicity and advantages in the US market for the company here, as well as key EU markets, are significant. As long as we're in COVID-19, things will look up. Valuation for the company in these scenarios is varied - some going as high as valuing Amazon as a $1.2 trillion company, even on a break-up basis if the firm was forced to disband and split up.

Amazon does not make sense in a P/E-world, but this is, of course, not unique. In terms of P/E, Amazon currently trades at a 92.04X multiple with an earnings yield of around 1.09%. While not the most insane multiple on the market, it's up there. Things make more sense if you start looking at cash flow multiples or revenues.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Cash flow is how I would value the company if pressed to do so. We find established valuation trends and ones that make sense based on how the company has been able to grow its cash flow over the past few years. What also becomes clear is that the company is currently valued well below its historical multiple of around 26.05X, at almost 30X. Remember, in order for the company to continue trading like this, they would have to over the medium term, at least maintain this level of overall growth.

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

High growth is where this company is comfortable. Even before COVID-19, the company grew its earnings at 24% in FY19, so 39% during the pandemic is actually quite likely. Beyond this, if the company were to meet its target, and considering a historically-established and earnings-based multiple of around 24.5X, we find ourselves at a potential 12.06% annual RoR in 2022. Not bad at all, truth be told.

However.Let's remember what we're saying here.

We're saying that once the pandemic is over, which will likely be in 2021 given how vaccinations are going, Amazon will still be able to manage a 26% growth from 2020, pandemic numbers.Forecast analytics are wrong around 25% of the time with a 10% margin of error, and misses can be large here.

Let's instead estimate that 2021 earnings actually would be in line with 2020. Remember this wouldn't actually be a bad thing for Amazon, to be able to achieve pandemic-level earnings during a time when the pandemic disappears. Let's in fact give them a 5% growth rate in 2021, followed by a 10-15% growth rate in every subsequent year until 2025. You may call me too conservative here, but so be it.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Even if the company were to trade at 22.5X P/OFC, which is below current levels, you'd still only make a 7% annual RoR. How likely is this development?

That question raises considerations of how well-established Amazon is in its respective markets, and how much room there is to grow further. It raises questions of how likely people are to retain their current consumer patterns when society normalizes more. It raises questions of legislation, both on a domestic basis and an international basis against and for a company like Amazon.

When I look at these questions and how I would personally answer them, I don't see much positive for these in Amazon, from the current valuation. I view Amazon's EU market as very well-established, and even managing future growth here, as well as some in the US, would find it hard to maintain a 40% annual OCF growth rate.

So, all in all, and on a valuation basis, I see it as a challenge going forward to make as much money on Amazon - at least more of a challenge than it has been previously. Even FactSet analysts believe in all their positivity, that Amazon's growth will be more muted, at around 18-26% rather than over 40% annually.

Other analysts, such as S&P Global, tell us this about Amazon with regards to their price targets.

Now, my interpretation of these price targets is that they're extremely short-term, based on the simple fact that only six months ago, the mean target was around $1500/share less than it currently is. I don't argue with the fact that Amazon, for 2020, will be able to really hit it out of the park in terms of earnings, but the question is how maintainable this trend becomes in the long run.

Remember, current pricing when compared to current cash flow multiples, if we view this as an acceptable measurement, assumes continued extreme growth in cash flow. Amazon has certain things that may grow at an excessive pace, but this doesn't mean that the entire company will do so. It also assumes either a remarkable passivity on the part of other companies or an extreme, competitive outperformance on the part of Amazon.

I wouldn't have an issue with that if we were looking at a far lower valuation multiple - as there would be some downtrend safety to be had here. But the company currently trades above even its own excessive expectations, which makes this problematic. What I can say is that I certainly wouldn't buy Amazon here for a long-term investment, based on the risk that Amazon's growth fails to materialize to the same degree that it has previously. In the end, it all seems to come down to at what pace you believe Amazon to be likely to grow going forward, and the corresponding multiple to this.

Amazon - Bulls & Bears

The company's bearish thesis is easy to find support for when you start looking and analyzing the company's current position. Any time a company finds itself in this sort of position, competition, and threats are bound to arise.

In Amazon's case, we're looking at things like:

Growth concerns: With a 2019 performance that was rather lackluster, and a 2020 "saved" by COVID-19, how will the company fare in a non-pandemic world? Remember, 3Q19 actually missed profit expectations, and the threat to amazon's high valuation is of course a dilution of the company's forward growth. While AWS gives the company growth pathways which aren't as limited as e-commerce, the space is certainly not without competitors, from both Google (GOOG), Microsoft (MSFT), and others. Amazon has also taken some major blows, such as losing the JEDI contract. Amazon's position is not in any way secure - not in e-commerce and not in the cloud. The problem with being number 1, juggling all of the balls they're doing, and having all of these growth expectations is that once and if you do drop the ball, the fall/drop is going to be as spectacular as the rise - and history is full of quite spectacular falls from grace.

Litigation concerns: Of course Amazon isn't unique in facing legal issues, including Antitrust and others. The problem which is unique to Amazon is that it's not simply limited to certain things, but its entire marketplace and relationship with third-party sellers and how the company competes here. An unfavorable ruling, either from a non-US or a US source, could seriously derail the company over the long term.

Technology Concerns: With technology growing and advancing, is Amazon as a marketplace growing obsolete? Improvements in these sorts of tech could mean that customers would have an easier time finding their products even outside of Amazon, and many sellers may switch to an outside-amazon model as their primary sales channel, as they no longer would have to pay a fee to Amazon. In addition, relying on third-party sellers is a problem in some ways. As it stands, most of Amazon's sales were third-party sellers, which not only come with problems such as counterfeiting and seriously unsafe products but if they were to drop off or get a more favorable deal, that exodus from Amazon could seriously affect the company.

Of course, the bullish case can be equally convincing. Essentially, we look at how Amazon has historically been able to handle things, their absolute dominance in the around $100B cloud market (around 33%, with Azure at 18%), and expected growth in e-commerce with Amazon's again, absolute dominance in the space in most respects.

It's not hard to see how Amazon could potentially trade much higher, above even levels of $4000/share, if the growth doesn't abate from here on out. The last quarter was an absolutely fantastic quarter on almost every possible metric, and this is expected to continue into 4Q20 as well. I would go so far as to say that we can expect for it to continue even going into 2021, and as long as COVID-19 persists as it currently is.

Thesis

This is a very difficult article on a couple of levels. First of all, valuing a company like this is in itself a very difficult thing when it consists of dozens of various sub-segments, each delivering P&L and each essentially at the mercy of the various market characteristics (Streaming to streaming trends, etc). What we can look at is at what pace the cash flow numbers grow year-over-year, and what we can, on a realistic basis, expect the company to achieve going forward.

The very real problem here for me is of course the lack of a dividend. 100 shares of Amazon are, without splits/etc, still 100 shares of Amazon. The monetary value of these shares may indeed be very different today than 5-10 years ago, but it doesn't change the money you have in your pocket as a result of Amazon. Shares in the bank are not money in your wallet - not unless you liquidate them.

If you want to buy a gallon of milk, you can't pull out your phone and pay by showing that you own Amazon shares - and I'm not a fan of selling my shares to realize profits - instead I prefer companies paying a dividend, preferably one that grows over time, as this gives me both capital appreciation as well as money to use for either reinvestment as well as other things.

In a purely theoretical world, it's of course superior for a company to reinvest every cent of profit into the business as opposed to paying shareholders. There is no argument against this, not even from a DGR investor like myself. But we don't live in a theoretical world, and we can't live on theory. The fact is, whether you want to realize it or not, we need money, and growth companies don't "automatically" give you money.

This isn't unique to Amazon. Any growth stock works like this while they don't pay a dividend. But it's why I prefer that a core portfolio of dividend stocks should be the rule for every investor who is interested in financial freedom.

That, however, doesn't mean that growth investing is uninteresting, or that Amazon is a bad investment. Amazon is a truly amazing investment. The company's record speaks for itself. For me, however, I won't invest in any growth company or non-dividend-paying company until my fundamental goals are fulfilled, however.

So, in the end, it all comes down to valuation. What would I give for Amazon's cash flows, and what growth can I realistically expect out of the company at this juncture? I think that based on current expectations and trends, Amazon will certainly continue to average double-digit YoY growth in cash flow for some time yet. Because of this, I view the company's historically averaged valuation of around 25X P/OFC as somewhat acceptable - at the very least a good indicator for long-term valuation. Based on this, I would pay around ~$2660/share for this year's P/OFC, and around $3348/share if we assume an average forward growth rate of double digits, close to 20%. At such valuations, if the company continued to grow at similar, double-digit percentages YoY, we would have a competitive potential upside, as well as some downside protection in the case of OFC growth rates of 8-15%. If we assume a more modest cash flow growth rate beginning next year, of around 10-15%, the latter average number for 3-years becomes $2905/share This gives the company either an overvaluation of 15% based on this year's estimate, 7% based on the conservative 3-year forward estimate, and an undervaluation of around 6% if you assume an 18-30% average cash flow growth rate beyond 2020.

In short, it's very possible to see both undervaluation, fair valuation, and overvaluation here, without too much stretching of potential scenarios. I don't view it as unlikely that the company may indeed grow as much as 18-30% in terms of cash flow, but I also see several key risks that would hinder such growth (see the Bulls & Bears Section), and some things that could really disappoint bullish investors here.

Because I tend toward conservative scenarios, I stick to firstly my own $2660 price target, but I also consider my second, conservative growth target to be valid. If Amazon were to drop below $2900/share, and I was in the market for growth investing, I would probably start slowly loading up at that price. I however consider Amazon richly valued today, and priced for the essential continuation of a COVID-19 sales trend, which I don't see as the new normal.

I'm sure this article differs somewhat from standard growth company articles - it's essentially my first. I hope that I've been able to convey how I would view the company if investing in it today and that you can take something of value from this piece.

Please let me know if the article was enjoyable for you, or what I can do to improve articles like this, if anything.

Thank you kindly for reading this rather extensive piece.

