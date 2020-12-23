Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) is an Indian solar power utility. Renewables companies have generally performed extremely well in the market this year ever since the pandemic resulted in oil prices plummeting due to demand destruction. However, foreign companies have often not performed as well as American ones have for a variety of reasons. Azure Power is an exception however as the stock is up a remarkable 182.75% over the past year, nearly all of which came in the second half of this year. While the stock performance has been very impressive and the growth prospects of solar power certainly should not be ignored, Azure Power might not be appealing to traditional utilities investors due to the company's current lack of a dividend. It is quite possible that the company will institute a dividend at some point though, so it might still be worth having a look at.

About Azure Power Global

As already mentioned, Azure Power Global is an Indian solar power utility. This differentiates it a great deal from many other utilities in that Azure Power is exclusively focused on solar power; the company does not have any other form of generation like wind and fossil fuel-powered plants. The company currently has 1.834 gigawatts of generation capacity in operation, which makes it a fairly sizable operator in this industry but what is more impressive is its growth potential. Azure Power has 1.281 gigawatts under construction and another 4.000 gigawatts that is in the planning stages. Thus, we can clearly see that once all of these projects are complete, Azure Power should enjoy much higher revenues than the company generates today.

Source: Azure Power Global

One thing that we can see here is that Azure Power's portfolio includes both of the types of solar generation that the industry is focused on. These are rooftop solar and utility-scale solar. Rooftop solar generation is relatively small-scale generation that is intended to provide power only to a single building. A utility-scale power plant is a much larger facility that is intended to act much like a traditional power plant in that it produces energy for a large number of buildings within a given geographic area. The majority of Azure Power's facilities are utility-scale power plants.

As is the case with electric generation companies in the United States or in many other regions of the world, Azure Power sells the electricity that it generates under power purchasing agreements. This is an agreement between the power producer and a power buyer (usually a utility or some large consumer of electricity like a datacenter) that specifies a certain amount of power to be purchased at a specified price over an extended period, usually 5-20 years or more. These agreements can be critical when it comes to financing renewable projects and making them financially viable because of the intermittent nature of their generation ability. Currently all of Azure Power's generation capacity is covered by these contracts, which should be a nice thing for the stability of the company's revenues over time. This is the sort of thing that we like from a utility.

While these contracts should provide us with some reassurance with regards to the company's stability, they are still not without risk. After all, a contract does not mean particularly much if the counterparty is not able to make good on its obligations under it. Thus, we do want to have a look at the profiles of Azure Power's counterparties to determine what the risk of this might be. Fortunately, Azure Power looks very well-positioned here:

Source: Azure Power Global

As we can see, 95% of Azure Power's agreements are with investment-grade counterparties. This is very nice to see since companies that have investment-grade ratings tend to have strong balance sheets that should allow them to weather fairly well through times of economic difficulty as well as boast a well-earned reputation for honoring their agreements. Thus, it seems somewhat unlikely that these customers will default on their agreements with Azure Power as they will wish to protect their reputations. We can also see above that 85% of the company's contracts are with government-backed entities. This should provide us with even more confidence because it is highly unlikely that the Indian government will default on a contract with an electricity supplier, especially because electricity is generally considered to be a necessity. Admittedly, it is not surprising to see that such a large percentage of the company's contracts are with government-backed entities. Governments in aggregate have been more aggressive about promoting the development of renewable power than private entities have and one way that they are doing this is by purchasing renewably-generated electricity to power the nation's infrastructure such as railways.

The contracts that the company has with its customers are not limited to the projects that it currently has in operation. As already shown, the company's generation portfolio consists of a total of 7.115 gigawatts of projects at various stages of development. Azure Power has in fact already secured power purchasing agreements for the entirety of this capacity. This is a very nice thing to see because it ensures that the company will not be spending a great deal of money to construct infrastructure that is not needed. It also ensures that Azure Power knows in advance how much revenue a project will produce and can thus ensure that it is viable. It also means that we can ensure that the projects will result in growth. In fact, this growth should be quite strong as Azure Power should see its revenue grow by 165% over the trailing twelve-month period:

Source: Azure Power Global

As we can see above, this is merely a continuation of the steady revenue growth that Azure Power has delivered since its initial public offering in 2016. However, revenue growth is one thing. As investors, we are interested in profits and this is admittedly an area in which renewable companies have historically struggled. Fortunately, Azure Power does not have this problem. As we can see here, the company has managed to generate positive margins off of its electricity generation operations and has thus consistently grown its adjusted EBITDA over time:

Source: Azure Power Global

The contracts that the company sells its power under are a great deal of help in generating positive margins here. As already mentioned, it is very difficult to make renewable projects viable without these agreements due in part to the intermittent nature of their generation. We can reasonably expect that Azure Power will be able to continue this track record as it brings its new projects online and thus we should continue to see the company's adjusted EBITDA grow fairly substantially going forward over the next few years.

It is possible that we will see the company's growth slow down going forward compared to what it delivered since its initial public offering. This is due to the timetable of when its growth projects are scheduled to come online. Over the 2016-2020 period, Azure Power grew its generation capacity at a 40% compound annual growth rate. However, this rate will only be 30% over the 2021 to 2025 period:

Source: Azure Power Global

As Azure Power earns its revenue by charging a fee for each unit of power that it generates, the fact that its generation capacity will not be growing as quickly going forward implies that the company will see its revenue growth rate slow down somewhat. This might not be the case though if it also manages to secure things such as price increases but again there is no guarantee of this. Regardless, a 30% growth rate is certainly better than what most utilities can deliver so Azure Power certainly has the potential to please investors.

Solar Power Potential

It is unlikely to be a surprise to anyone reading this that the renewable energy sector is poised for fairly strong growth going forward. This is one of the reasons why it has delivered such strong performance over the course of this year. The International Energy Agency confirms this thesis. As we can see here, the agency expects that the consumption of renewably-generated energy will increase by 83% over the next twenty years, greatly outstripping any other form of energy:

Source: International Energy Agency, Kinder Morgan (KMI)

There are many forms of renewable energy, however. For example, there is geothermal, hydroelectric, wind, and solar electricity among many other forms. These are not all created equal as various factors will result in some of these delivering stronger growth than others. Fortunately, the agency expects that solar energy will see the strongest growth in usage over the time period:

Source: International Energy Agency

This could bode well for Azure Power's long-term growth potential as the company's expertise and focus on this source of power exclusively could give it a competitive advantage when it comes to things such as bidding on new projects. However, as of right now, Azure Power only operates in India and the company has not disclosed whether or not it intends to expand beyond this market. All of the charts above show the expected growth of solar power worldwide and we do not know specifically whether or not India in particular will see significant growth in its solar sector. Fortunately, there are indications that it will.

According to the International Energy Agency, India will see its electricity consumption increase more than any other nation or region of the world over the next ten years:

Source: International Energy Agency

There is reason to expect that a reasonably large portion of this expected consumption growth will be provided by solar energy. This is partly due to the Indian climate. The Indian subcontinent is one of the most irradiated regions of the world, surpassing the United States, Spain, and Australia:

Source: Azure Power Global

This makes India ideal for the deployment of solar power. After all, the more sunlight a region receives, the more effective solar panels are at producing electricity. It appears that the nation's electric utilities are well aware of this too as India's installed solar generation capacity has grown at a 60% compound annual growth rate over the past five years. There is little reason to expect that the development of new solar power capacity will slow down anytime soon given the region's growing demand, climate suitability, and the increasing desire of governments globally to promote renewable energy sources. Thus, it seems likely that Azure Power will have even more growth projects than what it has now over the next several years.

Financial Considerations

One characteristic of utilities is that they tend to have fairly high levels of debt. This is largely due to the fact that they are active in a very capital-intensive industry as it is very expensive to construct things such as power plants and other infrastructure, which is typically financed via the issuance of debt. As utilities are typically fairly stable entities, this is not normally a problem but bankruptcies are certainly not unheard of in the sector so a high debt load is still very much a risk. As such then, we should still examine the company's balance sheet to see how big of a risk the debt poses.

First, let us have a look at how the company finances itself. This is usually done by comparing the company's net debt with its equity. A high ratio here could indicate that the company is relying too much on debt to finance itself. As of September 30, 2020, Azure Power had a net debt of $1.1124 billion compared to $1.4943 billion in shareowners' equity. This gives the company a net debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. As a general rule, I am fairly comfortable with a company's financial structure if this ratio is below 1.0 and that is certainly the case here. Therefore, we can see that Azure Power does not appear to be overleveraged at this time, which is nice to see.

Another thing that we want to look at is the company's debt maturity schedule. This is because debt must be repaid when it matures. While this can be accomplished through the use of cash, it is most often done with a debt refinancing (issuing new debt to pay off the maturing debt). If the company has too much debt maturing at any given time though, it is possible that neither one of these options will prove possible, especially if the market is not particularly amenable for whatever reason. Here we can see the company's debt maturity profile over the next few years:

Source: Azure Power Global

As we can see, the company does not have any debt maturing over the near-term, although it does have a fairly significant amount during the 2023 fiscal year (which runs from the second quarter of 2022 until March 2023). The company will thus have to come up with a fairly substantial amount of money by that time. It is doubtful that this will be a problem, however. The market will probably continue to be reasonably friendly towards companies in the solar space for quite some time due both to the overall concern of many market participants with regards to climate change as well as the potential that the sector has for growth. Thus, it seems likely that Azure Power will have difficulty rolling over this debt.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Azure Power Global offers a rather interesting opportunity in the solar space. The company operates in India, which has one of the best climates for solar deployment in the world and the solar sector alone is positioned for more growth worldwide than any other source of energy over the next twenty years. Azure Power itself has a track record of delivering growth and has a very strong pipeline for forward growth. The company does appear to be pretty well financed for a solar company and even though the stock has already delivered a strong performance this year, it may still have more room to run.

