We are bullish on InfuSystem (INFU) shares and believe that the company is in the early stages of an accelerated growth phase, judging by a strong growth sequence this year and capitalization of COVID-related tailwinds YTD. We believe that INFU's strong 3rd quarter and upgraded guidance serve as a solid indicator of expected performance across FY2021, where we feel that the cadence of double-digit growth at the top is not an unreasonable expectation.

INFU has several growth levers in place that reflect strengths in the core oncology and pumps segments, with additional drivers in pain management and wound care yet to be realized due to pandemic-induced pressures. Backing out the COVID-related tailwinds to infusion pump sales this year, the company is still adequately positioned to widen their capital allocation, and adhere to the growth vision, that includes unlocking value by permeating patient care away from the clinic and into the home environment. As such, management are keen to expend on the high margin, profitable businesses within the portfolio. Here, we summarize all of the moving parts within the investment debate, to assist investors in their own reasoning.

Q3 Walkthrough Serves As Good Indicator of 2021 Expected Performance

Q3 revenues came in strong at $25 million, a ~17% YoY increase, that included a ~8%-12% COVID-related tailwind that carried through from Q2. The growth here was helped by growth in the ITS segment (which includes pain management), which posted ~$2 million to the top, whilst DME services expanded by ~$1.5 million for the quarter. The strength came through the income statement, converting $7.5 million in adjusted EBITDA, a 46% YoY increase. Given the strengths seen in the core oncology business, the company remained immunized from the effects of COVID-19 on adjacent markets, posting strong volumes sequentially throughout the quarter. This builds on similar strengths in Q2, and the company continues to service ~2,100 oncology clients to date, meaning this wide exposure delivers key insulators to operations that underline the growth pattern.

The pumps segment has been equally as strong in the face of COVID-19 this year, with resultant tailwinds from the same. For the 3rd quarter, the DME segment came in strong with an 18% sequential growth pattern, driven by the high number of rentals in the field that have been tucked-in with COVID-19 treatments. In fact, the majority of the pumps sent into the field during the initial waves of the pandemic remain in situ, generating a decent tail of asset returns via revenues for usage. We would expect this above-market demand to begin to normalize as the pandemic begins to diminish. Operating cash flow came in strong also, reaching ~$8.5 million for the quarter, a ~60% YoY increase, and an almost 100% YoY increase when slotting OCF from the 2nd quarter into the equation also. The company also claimed to convert 34% of revenues to FCF this quarter, stating they generated ~$8.5 million of free cash in Q3. Calculating FCF from NOPAT, which gives a cleaner view of FCF, we arrive at a figure closer to $4.7 million or ~19% conversion, which is still a decent margin.

Although there were several COVID-related tailwinds in the DME and oncology businesses, much of the overall growth pattern was distinguished by INFU's focus on permeating at-home care. National home infusion service providers were able to contribute to this transition over the course of this year, and the company continues to add new offerings into the portfolio mix, via collaborations such as the agreement with Cardinal (NYSE:CAH), for instance. With this agreement, the company has already added their enteral pumps to the fleet, meaning INFU may begin to book revenues from the same from either Q4 2020 or Q1 2021. In view of these developments, the company shipped ~30% more devices in the back end of Q3 compared to the same time last year. The growth narrative is bolstered by the fact that hospitals will likely continue to perform elective procedures even in the case of a major resurgence in COVID-19 cases, because they are much better prepared. We've confirmed as much through our conversations with hospital executives in the back end of this year. Therefore, patient turnover and procedure volumes are likely to normalize towards pre-pandemic utilization, and we can expect INFU to benefit on the back of this also.

The Other Business Segments Continue To Hold Up, And May Thrive Ex-COVID

Management have continued to build on the growth vision that includes a focus on at home care, and we can see evidence of this in the roll out of the case management service across this year. This segment serves to improve clinic efficiencies, and most importantly provides a clear runway of billing and paperwork for reimbursements. This reduces the reimbursement risks and ensures that cash conversion remains at a fair cadence, as more services are rolled out by the company. INFU has ~500 customers live on the platform in the oncology segment, and believe that benefits here will carry through to the top-line over the coming periods.

Pain management has also held up quite well, although has underperformed in respect to other segments in the portfolio mix. There was a strong sequential growth pattern of ~100% from Q2 in pain management for INFU in Q3, that was marked primarily from the rebound in procedure deferrals and pent up demand that pulled through from earlier periods YTD. Comps are difficult YoY due to the pandemic, although we would see some normalization as the pandemic begins to settle in respects of hospital workflow. Additionally, the company did manage to deploy more pumps for planned surgeries in any other month since the program began. Given the ~$2 million in revenues seen this quarter, approximately 8% of total sales, we would expect INFU to remain focused on driving additional exposure here, especially as pain management continues to be an FDA priority coming into 2021.

Debt Remains Well Managed, Guidance Is Upgraded

CAPEX came in weak this quarter, ~$7 million behind the previous year, but this was largely strategic, and reflected a higher purchase ratio of devices earlier in the year thus offsetting CAPEX requirements at the same cadence. As such, combined with strength in OCF, the company managed to repay all of outstanding revolver under the credit facility, thereby expanding the liquidity position to $17.5 million, with $2 million in cash backing out access to the revolver and other facilities. The company is only leveraged 1.6x and the debt ratio sits at ~49%, meaning the capital structure is split quite evenly between an equity and debt focus. Although total debt to capital is 57%, and equity to total assets is 36%, the interest expense is covered over 25x. Management have done a decent job at liquidity preservation this year, managing to maintain a solid cash position through the market turbulence, and have suffered only minor pulls on liquidity from the ~$21 million liquidity position at the end of last year.

Guidance has come in above expectations, with management projecting ~$96-97 million at the top, up from $94 million at the lower bound in previous quarters' guidance. Management are confident on EBITDA conversion of ~28% in the upper bound to reach $27 million, and are confident on OCF of $19 million in the upper range. All upgrades to guidance demonstrate the company's confidence in maintaining the cadence of double-digit growth into 2021, and we are confident that the company will adhere to this case also. We feel that free cash conversion from NOPAT will remain within the realms of ~15%-19% on quarterly totals (Q4 included), and that collaborations with Cardinal and rental numbers in the field will continue to drive the tail on revenue volumes over the coming periods also.

Valuation

ROIC continues to be a major strong point and meaningful compounder for INFU, who have maintained high ROIC scores over the recent quarters. ROIC continues to be a meaningful driver to valuation and free cash conversion also, driving at least 83% of EV/invested capital scores, ~55% of EV/EBITDA outcomes and ~85% of P/E over the last 7 quarters. Additionally, ROIC has driven at least 32% of free cash conversion and ~93% of free cash multiples for INFU. As such, shares are trading at ~82x free cash flow, ~17x Q3 EBITDA and 46x P/E (all TTM values), and the expansion for each of these multiples since Q1 2019 is justified by the consistently high ROIC outcomes seen in recent times.

ROIC has had several crossover periods to the cost of capital in a helical fashion, meaning the valuation must reflect this sentiment also. Recently, back in early June, ROIC made the crossover to the upside, back above the cost of capital and has since held the line, demonstrating the resilience and unique positioning of the company to benefit from the upside in any resurgence in COVID-19. Furthermore, ex-COVID, the company remains attractive on valuation from this relationship of WACC and ROIC. Investors can observe the same on the chart below.

Shares are trading at a relative premium to the peer group, and we feel this is justified from the high ROIC outcomes listed above. We therefore believe that INFU is attractive at the current valuation, and feel that further expansion in multiples is likely should ROIC remain high over the coming periods. We anticipate the same to occur, and feel that 14.2x EV/EBITDA on a blended-forward basis is not unreasonable to assume. Furthermore, the company is trading at 22x EV/Gross profit, and we feel that shares are worth ~$20 based on 22x our gross profit estimates for Q42021 and $21 based on FY2021 gross profit estimates. Gross profit is a cleaner measure compared to EBITDA in valuation, and empirical data supports gross profit as a more powerful forecaster based on previous trajectory.

In Short

INFU is uniquely positioned to continue the cadence of their double-digit growth pattern into 2021. We feel that Q3 performance is a good indication of what to expect for the company, especially as COVID-19 uncertainties remain. Backing the pandemic out of the picture, the company still has major organic strengths in their oncology and pumps segment that is bolstered by emerging growth in pain management and even wound care. As the growth vision entails an integration of services to the home care environment, we feel this aligns the company with the current narrative, and will continue to drive reimbursements and further technological integration into the service offerings. As much would build on the case management service for the same, for instance. Shares are trading at a justifiable premium, on a valuation that is driven by high ROIC scores over the recent times. We therefore feel that INFU will continue on the ROIC trajectory, thereby expanding key multiples like P/FCF, P/E and EV/EBITDA along the way. The risks to our valuation include worse than expected performance in pain management, COVID-19 making a huge headwind in all operating markets, major drains and pulls on liquidity from the same, and competitors stealing market share in oncology via large collaborations and/or acquisitions. Nonetheless, we feel that INFU has the legs to continue the upside seen on the charts this year, as shareholders have enjoyed ~120% upside YTD, and by our estimation, investors will continue to reward the company on the back of solid fundamentals and a strong business model that remains attractive to longer-term players. We look forward to providing additional coverage.

