We expect the name to trade with the wind space until more is known about their offshore wind tower plans.

This is a Z4 Research post quarter update.

Broadwind's third quarter report was covered on our site in November but in a nutshell here's our quick summary table ...

... and the 3Q20 Numbers:

Broadwind had previously announced a tower order was delayed from 3Q20 to 1Q21 and estimates retreated leading up to the quarter.

Gross margin: 6.8% vs 9.9% in 2Q20; management indicated Covid-19 drove inefficiencies during the quarter in the Heavy segment.

6.8% vs 9.9% in 2Q20; management indicated Covid-19 drove inefficiencies during the quarter in the Heavy segment. Backlog: $98.6 mm vs $112.1 mm at 2Q20 with Covid resulting in order delays. The Heavy segment accounts for 74% of backlog.

$98.6 mm vs $112.1 mm at 2Q20 with Covid resulting in order delays. The Heavy segment accounts for 74% of backlog. Orders: 1Q20: $33.8 mm 2Q20: $39.6 mm 3Q20: $39.6 mm



4Q20 Guidance: In line with prior thinking. Broadwind is guiding a quarter at a time at the moment due to uncertainty around Covid. The 4Q20 revenue guidance of $43 to $46 mm implies revenues of $201 to $204 mm and we note prior revenue guidance provided earlier this year for 2020 was $200 mm.

Highlights of the quarter:

Heavy Segment - Towers and Cranes ($43.44 mm revenues, 79% of total)

Tower Sections Delivered: 312 vs 320 in 2Q20. As noted above they had previously noted tower deliveries would be lighter in 3Q on an order push from 2H20 (largely in 3Q) to early 2021. This compares to 243 sections in 3Q19. For 2020 we model close to the 315 section per quarter mark. Towers are in generally getting taller to accommodate higher capacity turbines (with longer blades). As such, even if overall tower #s flatten or decline modestly next year, sections can be flat given that one tower two years ago might have average 3 sections and now we are seeing towers with 4, 5, or even 6 sections.

As always and for the medium term ahead, Heavy segment revenues dominate overall corporate revenues in turn are dominated by towers. Revenues from the non tower section, cranes and other elements are not fully broken out but appear to be running on average at about $6 mm per quarter. Incremental business here could come from increased infrastructure spending as the U.S. looks to create jobs coming out of the Covid slump in 2021.

Industrial Solutions - Sales of $4.1 mm, vs $4.3 mm a year ago. We we expect a Expecting better things here in 2021.

Gearing - not surprisingly, continues to be impacted by weak oil and gas segment sales, with revenues at $7.1 mm vs $8 mm a year ago. Look for questions about right sizing this segment given they are overstaffed at present.

In the wake of the quarter we scheduled a call with the company. Some thoughts from our conversation with management:

2021 Guidance: As expected, they're not guiding and they are cautious towards implying guidance now with Covid cases ramping in the States and PTC falling off next year. Note that PTC is, since our chat, looking like it will get an extension for another year. They plan to guide in February but they see tower orders for the U.S. market as lower next year. I think they are going to be roughly flat (no change my thinking) on towers next year but we will see. We see restricted imports as potentially supporting our flat thinking.

The Offshore Decision:

Broadwind's CFO pretty much shot down an idea we had espoused of Broadwind making towers for a potential Great Lakes play for Vestas and he's frankly not heard a lot new on the Great Lakes wind front and future wind farms there. We know they continue to talk to all of the major turbine OEMs and that would include Vestas but this theory of ours appears to be a dead end for now. This is probably a good thing. It also highlights that management is very much focused on the offshore but going for Great Lakes is likely more of a half measure in their view.

Broadwind also indicated that their Manitowac site continues to be transportation disadvantaged for East Coast offshore wind vs even trans-Atlantic shipped towers with costs likely in excess of $100,000 per trip. There's no reason to think it will not stay that way and as such is less than suitable for expansion to cover the heavier towers required for the offshore market.

However, management did note that they continue to look at multiple sites on the Atlantic Coast to produce towers for the coming boom in offshore U.S. wind turbines that is expected to really hit it's first significant growth stride in 2024. Any winning site would likely include tax and other incentives in exchange for job guarantees (they've done this before) and could now see some federal incentives as well. This potential project is front burner and we expect a "go / no go" decision by at latest mid year 2021 given lead time to start up by 2H23 in advance of the boom.

Non Tower Items:

Management generally agrees with us regarding the potential for an infrastructure based uptick under a Biden administration (one of my questions) - they make the really big parts like shovels for CAT, KonaKranes, and others and can also serve a manufacturing peak shaving function as well. If we get Federal movement on infrastructure, and that looks increasingly likely now given the Transportation Secretary's commentary since his nomination last week, that could be a big deal for Broadwind.

We also talked a little bit about Hydrogen, everyone's favorite 4Q20 subject. Broadwind said they are looking at pressure reduction equipment that they have made for CNG applications in the past that could be applied to the hydrogen market and generally reflected there may be more news on this at some point but nothing appears to be front burner at the moment.

They see gearing and industrial solutions as negative now (not news) and maybe positive in 2021 (my read) as some customers have, during Covid, burned through their safety stocks.

Valuation

We continue to view the onshore U.S. wind industry as fundamentally solid. Recent developments that include potential extending tax credits, even if not really needed, would likely further boost growth onshore prior to the offshore segment taking over the growth reins. We are modestly adjusting our EBITDA multiple range to 7.0 to 10x our 2021 estimate. The 8.5x mid point remains conservative in light of valuations at other wind components suppliers like a TPIC (see our last piece here) who trades near 14x their 2021 number or the turbine OEMs themselves who trade at nearly 20x now) and yields a new Z4 12 month upside target of $8.40 while the upper end of the band yields a stretch upside figure of $9.90. For our prior valuation thoughts please see our piece from July here.

Nutshell

Overall it was a good chat with management. They are modestly conservative guiders in our view. With Covid out there and with a potential offshore development ahead of them it is understandable that they were reluctant to provide much color in front of official 2021 guidance. Broadwind occupies the number five slot in our portfolio and we have a $1.73 cost for those that care. We have no plans to add more between now and 4Q20 results/guidance in February (our version of a hold rating but longer term we see upside). With that said, we have not sold a share here despite the run and don't plan to near term and while we don't anticipate much news between now and the fourth quarter report we could hear something on the offshore project any day and fully expect in the first half of 2021. The name should move fairly in line with green space wind names during this period barring negative Covid-19 news that impacts their operations or turbine installations (again, something we've not really seen so far).

Disclosure: I am/we are long BWEN, VWDRY, TPIC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.