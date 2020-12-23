AT&T (T) is essentially a tale of two distinct goals: growth in telecommunications and growth in IP content production/distribution. The rabbit it chases, along with every other concern in the content/linear/streaming space, is Netflix (NFLX). Disney (DIS), however, has captured the lion's share of attention in recent times with its Disney+ service, including the investor day that accelerated the potential of D+ and its sister over-the-top businesses.

I will take a look at the current state of WarnerMedia and HBO Max in light of recent events, which includes the whole day-and-date strategy for the company's 2021 movie slate. My conclusion: AT&T investors can still count on growth from WarnerMedia as AT&T will use cash flows from its utility side to fund the content side, but the company does need to create a better vision for the asset, and it needs to think a bit more about its execution, especially as it concerns the aforementioned day/date thing.

HBO Max, Day/Date, PVOD

HBO Max has, according to the latest earnings report (slide 5), 57 million global HBO Max and HBO subscribers, totaled together. Domestically, the company counts 38 million subscribers by the same metric. It was stated that HBO Max activations doubled. However, as this Variety article mentions, it's confusing to exactly nail down how well HBO Max is doing because of the free availability to HBO subscribers of the former. I'll get to that issue a little later. Netflix has 200 million paying global customers by comparison; D+ counts well over 80 million users (with some overseas bundling included).

In what has turned out to be a very controversial decision (and that statement understates the matter), management has decided to take its film slate next year to a day-and-date release schedule, meaning that films that debut at theaters will simultaneously debut on HBO Max (the films will reportedly stay on the service for only a month). Although it is controversial, the driving force of the decision - the pandemic - should convey a sense of obligatory understanding on the part of critics. Movies can't be delayed forever in this environment considering the damage that has been done in Hollywood; studios need the cash to start coming in now as opposed to later. I support a day-and-date strategy, but I do have a critique to level at AT&T management, one which exposes a major mistake on its part.

I would not have programmed the movies on HBO Max at the same time as theatrical debuts. Instead, I believe premium-video-on-demand is the way to go (to be clear, I would still keep the simultaneous nature with theatrical). Just as Disney realized with Mulan that it was more optimal to charge a premium on its streaming service for early access to that project, so too should WarnerMedia have understood the importance of replacing and/or augmenting the theatrical window with a premium digital-distribution plan. There is a place for PVOD even in normal times, and that would be a near day/date strategy, whereby a movie would be on digital distribution several weeks after a film essentially captures all the significant value from the multiplex platform that its potential dictates (i.e., after a movie's weekly/weekend grosses begin to decline). A day/date release of physical DVD and PVOD could take place, and certainly experimentation with total day/date of multiplex/PVOD/physical can take place, but streaming coupled with multiplex release probably is something that should only be undertaken if the data clearly says it will work. Since we don't have much data or reporting on these strategies, we have to look at this from a logical, big-picture viewpoint, and to me, it seems logical that more cash should be taken in than what current HBO Max scales implies.

I say all this, and now I have to discuss the pushback from talent and its agents, something I often mention when examining the Hollywood business model. Investors should always keep the following axiom in mind: talent/agents will always limit ROI on any tentpole project, and they will always inhibit the full implementation of vertical integration. That doesn't mean high profits can't be obtained, but it does mean that there can be a significant risk when a bold distribution decision is enacted. Investment company Legendary Entertainment, in fact, is angry about its movie Dune going to HBO Max. I don't, however, see long-term damage from this in terms of top talent not wanting to work with WarnerMedia, as Hollywood will always want to place product with this major player.

It could be that WarnerMedia does go the near day/date route for some of the 2021 slate if the UK release plans for the Wonder Woman movie are any indication. In fact, I expect some sort of quick move to transactional strategies domestically, whether PVOD or lower, since the company clearly wants to figure out the best way to maximize its 2021 slate. To do that, data collection will be needed, thus the need for more variable distribution plans as the new year progresses. Perhaps talent can be assuaged by such a move, but trying to analyze exact compensation demands from a shareholder viewpoint is difficult given the lack of transparency with movie contracts (i.e., it's hard to know how much backend participation theoretically needs to be replaced).

Investors should applaud AT&T's innovative approach, but it will have to come up with clever solutions to appease star filmmakers/thespians. In the short term, I see no option but to cut some checks, but in the longer term, the company will need to stand firm on the economic structure of compensation and perhaps attract talent by offering more opportunities to create, perhaps, pet-project-type material for HBO Max.

HBO Max: On Branding And HBO

If HBO is HBO and HBO Max is HBO plus Max originals and other stuff, then how exactly should these two brands be perceived by consumers if they cost the same amount and if current subscribers to HBO have, under certain circumstances of account authentication, access to the over-the-top version? What exactly is HBO nowadays?

I've been thinking about this a lot lately. It's known that AT&T wants to offer an ad-supported version of HBO Max, which is a smart decision, as it gives options to consumers. Perhaps another bold move the company could make is to turn HBO Max into what HBO once was - a linear offering that also made a big bet on the OTT market with the HBO Now product, which held the same content portfolio - and then convert the original HBO into an ad-supported OTT service. HBO could not only contain advertising but it also could come with an option to have limited ads attached via a subscription fee, which is how Hulu operates.

It wouldn't surprise me if WarnerMedia eventually decides to change the strategy along these lines; it's almost an unavoidable concept. By doing this, data tracking would be worth more to the company because it would separate out those who simply accessed HBO Max because they already possessed a subscription to linear HBO. It also creates a definitive point of differentiation, and where the science of brand equity is concerned, that is extremely important. Unless HBO Max has some sort of premium value attached to it, consumers would not be blamed for not seeing it deserving of a premium to HBO itself.

Branding issues can be seen in other streaming platforms. ViacomCBS (VIAC) (VIACA) is changing the name of CBS All Access to Paramount+. Presumably, this would be to bolster the Paramount name, as well as to draw a contrast between the broadcasting entity and the streamer (in addition, Paramount is a strong trademark in its own right). Disney draws a nice distinction between D+ and Hulu, and utilizes the platforms for different content, which is one of the reasons why the company separated production from distribution during its major reorganization. HBO and HBO Max could be exploited in a similar manner, with HBO and HBO Max serving the needs of different demographics. HBO could continue on its usual track of courting high-quality-content viewership while HBO Max might tend to go into more commercial areas.

Either way, management will, hopefully, start asking itself questions about the nature of these two brands.

Stock Thoughts

AT&T currently trades at a 7% yield. SA gives the stock mostly high grades on dividend payments and valuation, but it does rate low on growth potential and momentum (at the moment; I expect this to eventually change).

Taking into account, the company's overall story of being a utility business and a maker of filmed-entertainment IP, and the fact that Wall Street highly values streaming distributors, I see AT&T as a great long-term bet for income and growth for the patient investor. The shares currently bounce between a narrow yearly range of roughly $25 and $37, so averaging into that range might be a good course of action.

