Solar Cycles, Snowfall Trends, Coffee Futures And Commodities

This video and report this week talk about the ongoing global weather problems for coffee crops, why an inactive sun is not the key factor in forecasting global climatic trends. In other words, the upcoming La Nina type severe weather and snowstorms over the next few weeks will affect several markets.

Are we going into another Dalton Minimum with no Solar Activity?

Some of you have been asking me, not only about South American weather and commodities but snowfall and temperature trends for the winter of 2020-2021. In future reports and my Climatelligence newsletter, I will discuss something about the current Solar Cycle.

Many people keep talking about the next big "lull in soar activity" and comparing it to the Great Dalton Minimum in the early 1800s. These were periods of extremely cold winters and summers. In fact, the Farmer's Almanac became infamous making a typo in one of their first editions and inadvertently predicting snow in July in New York City. It happened! However, that great period of solar inactivity was likely inspired by numerous volcanic eruptions, in particular, Krakatoa.

In the mean-time, notice the yellow blotches on the sun. This may mean that solar activity is increasing, and a lot of this talk by so-called individuals who call themselves "meteorologists", know very little about what is really going on. Or, they are influenced by their political beliefs and keep poo-pooing Climate Change. Many keep talking about the Dalton Minimum again and major cold winters in the years ahead. I disagree.

Again, Stay tuned as I will have more reliable "science" and the fact, not fiction, about solar matters and others. The bottom line is, that if you are trying to get an edge trading natural gas (UNG), corn (CORN), soybeans (SOYB) are any other commodity on Solar Activity, you are being misguided by the wrong scientists and wrong information. Pay much more attention to La Nina and what is happening over the Arctic.

Severe weather event for the eastern U.S. Christmas Eve

If you live anywhere from N. Florida to Virginia, DC, to Pennsylvania, Upstate New York, New Jersey, and New England, get ready for a wild Christmas Eve weather-wise with an intense cold front bringing some unusual severe weather with high winds, hail, and flooding rains. This will change to lake effect snows before and by Christmas day. For an interesting article I wrote about this last week, please go here.

Major weather event Christmas Eve and Christmas day followed by two more eastern storms in January.

Coffee: Good rains coming for Brazil cause market volatility, while global crop conditions are coming down

The pictures above from southern Minas Gerais were supplied to me by soft commodity analyst, Judy Ganes. As I pointed out a few times, dry October and early November weather were hot and dry in southern Brazil coffee areas which likely compromised the first bloom.

Minas Gerais, Brazil is the largest coffee-growing area in the world and if it were not for good rains coming for the next couple of weeks, coffee prices would explode

Nevertheless, there are other problem areas in the world where it has become two for coffee crops. Lower quality instant Robusta coffee is grown in Vietnam, Indonesia, and far northern Brazil. Robusta coffee, traded in London, has been rallying on a combination of a slightly lower Brazil crop but also incessant rains that are delaying the harvest in Vietnam where less than 50% of the crop is harvested. While rainfall in the next two months is critical for trees and coffee cherries in Brazil, the Vietnam crop needs dry weather for the harvest

In addition, my Climate Predict program (below) helps farmers, traders, and producers around the world make important business and investment decisions, sometimes months in advance. It compares global climatic patterns such as Sea Ice, specific La Nina Types, and what is happening over Antarctica, etc.

It is predicting 2021 analog years, similar to the 1999, 2000 and 2012 La Nina. These particular years had bull markets in several commodities with certain parts of the world having spring or summer droughts. For coffee, it turned very wet through at least January in all three of these analog years and compromised another major coffee producer's crop--Colombia.

Bottom Line: The combination of weather problems in Vietnam, potentially Colombia from too much rain, and earlier October-November dryness that compromised part of the Brazil crop means global coffee production in 2021 will be coming down. Coffee (JO) prices often watch the Brazil Real and the demand side of the equation, which has been hurt by the global pandemic. Nevertheless, after these rains end for Brazil, I am friendly coffee prices longer term and in particular, the Robusta coffee contracts traded in London.

