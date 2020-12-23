It is more of a defensive play in the copper miners space (as defensive as a miner can be!).

Lundin Mining is benefiting by an increased production profile and precipitous rise in the copper price.

Lundin Mining (OTCPK:LUNMF) is a copper dominant miner that is about to ramp up production significantly. It has a competitive cost structure and at current copper prices is expected to generate outsized free cash flow in the coming periods. It has very little debt so free cash flow will need to be deployed somewhere. It is a good problem to have. It recently raised the dividend by 50 percent and is yielding a respectable ~2.3 percent which is paid quarterly.

Management has a solid track record and reputation in creating long-term shareholders' value by exercising a disciplined M&A strategy coupled with a conservative balance sheet. And it delivered superior returns throughout the commodities cycle and over the long term. It is therefore well-positioned to continue riding the current copper bull market. On the flip side, it is also a more defensively positioned miner should copper price retrace. In a prolonged low copper price environment where supply reduces, is typically the time to make strategic acquisitions at a low price. Lunding Mining has the balance sheet to take advantage of these opportunities.

The thesis

Lundin Mining is benefiting from a perfect storm of increasing copper prices as well as a significant year-on-year increase in its production profile. This is translating into substantial free-cash-flow generation. The firm has very little debt and thus capital is likely to be deployed to dividends and share buybacks as well as building a cash buffer for rainy days. This should also underpin the maintenance the dividend throughout the cycle. Management is disciplined when it comes to acquisitions and is unlikely to embark on an "adventure" unless it is clearly accretive to the current portfolio and at the right price. In the current buoyant environment, Management indicated that the focus is on internal opportunities in existing assets such as further exploration and extension of existing mines' life.

For dividend growth investors ("DGI") and income investors, I believe the stock is a great diversifier to the portfolio. It should have a low correlation to other income strategies and should also function as an inflation hedge.

It also allows investors to benefit from the secular demand for copper in a more defensive way whilst being paid a nice dividend along the way.

Overview

(all slides below are sourced from the company's investor relations website)

Lunding Mining operates 5 mines that are geographically diverse and mostly located in low-risk jurisdictions as per below.

Revenue by jurisdiction:

Whilst it is a mostly copper dominant miner, it also produces other metals including Gold, Zinc, Nickel, and Lead.

Production forecasts

The company recently updated its production profile for the subsequent 3 years:

More detailed production guidance for 2021 is provided below:

As you can see from above, production of copper is ramping up by ~30 percent and with an average cash cost of ~1.45 per pound whereas the spot price of copper is ~3.55 currently. Every incremental dollar rise in the price of copper translates to an incremental pre-tax ~$600 million of income.

Given the current production profile, cash cost, and spot price it is very clear that the firm is likely to generate substantial cash flow in 2021 and beyond.

The price action

Let us continue by reviewing the price action in the short, medium, and long-term.

As can be seen from the below charts, the stock has vastly outperformed the Global X Copper Miners ETF (COPX) and the copper price index (HGI) to the tune of 200+ percent over the past decade. The primary reason for the outperformance over the long-term is a quality management team that exercises a disciplined M&A strategy and a conservative bias to balance sheet management. This allows management to deliver returns throughout the cycle and acquire assets opportunistically.

Similarly, the stock has also outperformed on a 3-year view.

Data by YCharts

Year-to-date, however, the stock has underperformed. During the initial part of the COVID19 pandemic, not unexpectedly given its defensive posture, Lundin outperformed COPX. However, it began to lose ground towards the second half of the year, mostly attributable to strike action by local unions affecting its largest copper producing mine in Chile (Candelaria). This issue has now been partially resolved but the stock has not yet fully recovered.

Data by YCharts

The balance sheet and capital management

The company has a very low net debt level of $124 million and it is likely to be completely paid off in the near-term given the substantial free-cash-flow it generates.

Aside from the quarterly dividends, the company also engages in a share buyback under the Canadian Normal-Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB") where it is allowed to buy between 5% and 10% of its shares over 12 months period.

Management also clarified its thinking around capital deployment during its third-quarter earnings call:

Our corporate development team continues to actively pursue M&A opportunities within the same criteria, rigor and discipline that we have demonstrated in the past. In the current market, we see few actionable opportunities that would improve or maintain the quality of our mining assets in our portfolio. And we are not interested in just collecting assets. The core aspect of our capital return strategy is our regular dividend. When excluding the super majors, there are few base metal mining companies that offer a similar yield. Our policy aims to ensure that the regular dividend is sustainable throughout the cycle and can be progressively increased as the asset base improves and grows

It is reassuring to see that the current management team is retaining its discipline when it comes to M&A activity.

The M&A narrative

As discussed above, management continuously communicates its disciplined approach towards inorganic acquisitions. And their track record has so far validated management assertions. The key hurdles for Lundin Mining's M&A have been the focus on low-risk jurisdictions and disciplined bids price-wise.

In 2014, Lundin Mining acquired Candelaria for consideration of $1.8 billion. It has proven to be an exceptional purchase as the production profile substantially improved since acquisition as demonstrated by the below chart:

More recently, Lunding Mining acquired Chapada, a copper-gold mine in Brazil for $800 million. That acquisition is already looking positive with a competitive cash cost of $1.10 per pound of copper and further expansion opportunities.

The risks

The primary risk of investing in copper miners is the commodity price risk. Copper miners are essentially a levered bet on the price of copper and it is certainly a cyclical commodity.

There are clearly rafts of operational and other risks including strikes, jurisdiction risks, taxes, social unrest, etc.

So not necessarily for the faint-hearted.

Quality of management both in terms of day-to-day operations and strategic decision-making is key. A fortress balance sheet also helps to buffer the inevitable volatility.

Final thoughts

I am sure many income-orientated investors are balking at investing in a copper miner. I, on the other hand, believe it is a great diversifier for an income portfolio as it is unlikely to be corollated to most other income assets (such as bonds, utilities or dividend stocks). It is also an effective hedge against inflation. In my view, an income strategy in a low-interest rates environment should include allocations to a multitude of uncorrelated income flows. Especially one that offers an attractive risk/reward and potential for significant capital gains as well.

Lundin Mining is a more defensive copper miner that pays a respectable dividend that should be maintained throughout the cycle. In the near term, I fully expect it to pay a progressive dividend, continue to buy back stocks, and build a cash pile whilst preparing to deploy when the inevitable cyclicality of hits and /or idiosyncratic opportunity arises. In the meantime, I expect most of its capital (other than sustaining CAPEX) to be deployed in existing assets.

I still think that we are at the early innings of the copper bull market. I think this will be a multi-year secular bull market predominantly driven by increased demand due to the massive urbanization in emerging markets as well as the proliferation of electronic vehicles and renewable energy technologies (heavy consumers of copper).

As such, in spite of the recent run-up in the share price, I am still bullish and will look to add more on any dislocations.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LUNMF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.