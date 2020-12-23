The company share price is expensive. It's priced for fast expansion with much better margins than it achieves today.

It is on the verge of fast expansion that could last for a long time.

Investment Case

SunPower (SPWR) had a fantastic 2020. The company transformed into a leaner and financially competitive organization. It beat analyst estimates and its own estimates in the third quarter and raised the bar for this quarter. This should also lead to better results in 2021. I believe it's likely that the company will beat expectations next year as well.

The company is getting more cost-efficient. This will raise the margins. Together with expected strong revenue growth, this can put a lever on the financial results. This is, however, all priced-in at the moment. That's why I rated it neutral. I'm positive about the company and the sector in the long run. I can't see this as a good moment to get in.

About SunPower Corporation

SunPower is a solar energy company that researches and delivers complete solar energy solutions to residential and commercial customers. It's the leading company in the U.S. downstream distributed generation (NYSE:DG) market.

SunPower Corporation designs, manufactures and delivers the highest efficiency, highest reliability solar panels and systems available today. Source

The company went through a transformation in 2020 by spinning off Maxeon Solar (MAXN). After the spin-off, it reorganized the business into two new segments. Residential, light commercial ("RLC") refers to sales directly to end customers and is the largest segment. The commercial and industrial solutions segment (C&I Solutions) refers to sales of turn-key engineering, procurement and construction services, and sales of energy under power purchase agreements.

This transformation improved visibility on the earnings of the company. It is more focused on cash generation and cleaned up its balance sheet. This is also reflected in the drastically improved share price. The share price also gained on the general hype around renewable energy stocks.

Great Products, Lauded By Comparison Sites

SunPower provides top-notch solar panels. It has conventional solar panels for existing houses. And it offers innovative systems like OneRoof. This is designed for new homes and integrates seamlessly with the construction process. It's a faster installation than conventional mounting, which is interesting for homebuilders. It also looks elegant, which is important for home-owners.

Besides the solar panel business, the company offers battery storage systems. These systems offer home-and-business-owners more control over their energy use. It can also be used as a backup system during an outage. The so-called SunVault is an important part of SunPower's growth and margin expansion.

Both on SolarReviews and EnergySage, SunPower shows up in the top 3 of recommended solar panels.

Recent Earnings Where Above Expectations

SunPower's third-quarter earnings were better than their own projections and analyst's projections. The GAAP EPS shouldn't be focused on. It's highly influenced by the stock price of Enphase Energy (ENPH). The capital gains on the position in Enphase has a large positive impact on the GAAP earnings of SunPower. The third quarter also made SunPower more positive about Q4. It raised full-year guidance and expects expanding gross margins.

Balance Sheet Is Getting Stronger

SunPower improved its balance sheet in a couple of ways. The Maxeon spin-off generated cash, gross margins are improving and the company has a large position in Enphase Energy. It held 4.5 million shares at the end of Q3, this represents $738 million at the current share price. The company gradually sells these shares to improve its cash position and to repay debt.

The largest portion of debt left exists out of two convertible debentures acquired by Total SE (TOT).

The 2021 debentures are convertible at approximately $39.78 per share. The 2023 debentures have a conversion price of approximately $24.9 per share. This could mean that there is some dilution if the share price maintains these levels or rises further. On the 2021 debentures, Total can acquire up to 4.86M shares. Total can acquire 4.01M shares on the 2023 debentures. It seems unlikely that the 2021 debentures will be converted so the dilution would be small considering the 171.37M shares outstanding.

The company has $325M available cash at the end of Q3. This should be enough to cover the convertible debt ending in January 2021. November 24th, SunPower used a cash tender offer to pay back the convertible debentures of 2021.

It looks like SunPower won't have any problems paying back debt. It can use the Enphase shares to increase its cash position when needed. On the capital markets day, it mentioned it wanted to use Enphase to de-lever.

Rich In Valuation

Based on the third-quarter guidance, the company is valued at around 3.8 P/S. The EBITDA is guided at $30-40M. At the midpoint, this would give an EV/EBITDA ratio of 140 which is ridiculous. The majority of this EBITDA will be generated in the fourth quarter which is guided at $26-36M. SunPower is raising efficiency fast in its production of solar panels and wants to install more storage solutions. This improves its margins and grows revenue.

Even with higher revenue and improving margins in 2021, it will take time before the current share price is acceptable concerning its cash flow or income. To me, it seems like the market is pricing this stock for perfection at the moment.

Conclusion

SunPower is an excellent company. It produces great products and solutions. These are liked by customers and predict a bright future. It looks like they will improve their margins drastically in the next quarter. This is positive for the company and will drive its earnings higher. However, I am hesitant to get in at this price.

The solar industry is on the rise. Solar stocks are on fire this year. Invesco Solar Portfolio ETF (TAN) shows this perfectly with a 223.3% YTD increase. It seems like there is too much hype at the moment. This pushes valuations beyond what is acceptable to me.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TOT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Any investments you would take after an article or discussions with me are your responsibility. You should do your own due diligence before an investment.