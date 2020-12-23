This article series shows every month a dashboard with aggregate industry metrics in utilities. Most of the companies used to calculate these metrics are holdings of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (VPU), so this may be also considered a survey of VPU.

If you are used to this dashboard series or if you are short of time, you can skip the first paragraphs (metrics definition and table) and go to the charts. Reading everything once is useful if you want to use the metrics for stock-picking purposes.

Base Metrics

We calculate the median value of five fundamental ratios for each industry: Earnings Yield ("EY"), Sales Yield ("SY"), Free Cash Flow Yield ("FY"), Return on Equity ("ROE"), and Gross Margin ("GM"). Our calculation universe includes large companies in the U.S. stock market. The five base metrics are calculated on trailing 12 months. For all of them, higher is better and negative is bad. EY, SY and FY are medians of the inverse of Price/Earnings, Price/Sales, and Price/Free Cash Flow. They are better for statistical studies than price-to-something ratios, which are unusable or non-available when "something" is close to zero or negative (for example, companies with no or negative earnings). We also calculate two momentum metrics for each group: the median monthly return (RetM) and the median annual return (RetY).

We use medians rather than averages because a median splits a set in a good half and a bad half. A capital-weighted average is skewed by extreme values and the largest companies. Our metrics are designed with a stock-picking mindset, rather than for index investing.

Value and Quality Scores

We calculate historical baselines for all metrics as the averages on a look-back period of 11 years. They are noted respectively EYh, SYh, FYh, ROEh, GMh. For example, the value of EYh for water in the table below is the 11-year average of the median Earnings Yield in water companies.

We define the Value Score (“VS”) as the average difference in % between two valuation ratios (EY, SY) and their baselines (EYh, SYh). FY is reported for consistency with other sector dashboards, but it is ignored in utilities Value Score to avoid some inconsistencies. The Quality Score (“QS”) is the average difference between the two quality ratios (ROE, GM) and their baselines (ROEh, GMh). The formulas are below:

VS =100*((EY-EYh)/EYh+(SY-SYh)/SYh)/2

QS =100*((ROE-ROEh)/ROEh+(GM-GMh)/GMh)/2

The scores are in percentage points. VS may be interpreted as the percentage of undervaluation or overvaluation relative to the baseline (positive is good, negative is bad). This interpretation must be taken with caution: the baseline is an arbitrary reference, not a supposed fair value.

Current data

The next table shows the metrics and scores as of last week's closing. Columns stand for all the data named and defined above.

VS QS EY SY FY ROE GM EYh SYh FYh ROEh GMh RetM RetY Gas -28.08 -4.15 0.0409 0.5075 -0.0946 8.39 37.69 0.0511 0.7954 -0.0438 9.55 36.29 -1.97% -18.29% Water -41.51 9.10 0.0268 0.1514 -0.0321 10.42 56.80 0.0402 0.3009 -0.0349 9.09 54.84 1.87% 2.12% Electricity -29.05 12.67 0.0479 0.3673 -0.0662 10.45 44.78 0.0572 0.6315 -0.0405 9.93 37.29 -2.34% -9.35%

Value and Quality chart

The next chart plots the Value and Quality Scores by industries. Higher is better.

Evolution since last month

The valuation score has improved in electricity since November.

Momentum

The next chart plots momentum data.

Dashboard List

The list below was published for Quantitative Risk & Value subscribers several weeks ago based on data available at this time. These stocks were in the good half among their peers for the valuation ratios and ranked on higher return on equity. This is not investment advice. Do your own research before buying.

AWR American States Water Co BKH Black Hills Corp CWT California Water Service Group DTE DTE Energy Co ETR Entergy Corp. HE Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. NRG NRG Energy Inc NWE NorthWestern Corp PNM PNM Resources Inc. SJI South Jersey Industries Inc.

Interpretation

The three utilities groups are overvalued by 28% to 42% relative to their historical averages. However, water and electric utilities have a good quality score. Water utilities is the only group with positive 1-month and 1-year momentum scores.

We use the table above to calculate Value and Quality Scores. It may also be used in a stock-picking process to check how companies stand among their peers. For example, the EY column tells that an electricity company with an Earnings Yield above 0.0479 (or price/earnings below 20.88) is in the better half of the industry regarding this metric. A Dashboard List is sent every month to Quantitative Risk & Value subscribers with the most profitable companies standing in the better half among their peers regarding the three valuation metrics at the same time.

