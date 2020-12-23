Image source

All sorts of businesses have been negatively impacted by shifting demand preferences as a result of COVID-19. One business that has been hit in an outsized way is apparel, and this weakness has shown up from those that retail apparel, to those that make it. A company in the latter bucket that I think has rallied too far, too quickly is Columbia Sportswear (COLM).

The stock was cut in half from pre-COVID levels into the worst parts of the panic selling, but very quickly rebounded. Since June, however, the stock has moved around a lot, but hasn’t gained any ground. With gap resistance coming up at ~$92, as well as what I view as an overvaluation, I think Columbia is ripe for profit taking if you were nimble enough to have bought at lower levels.

Severe damage from COVID will take time to unwind

Certain businesses have seen slight damage, some have seen demand improve from COVID-19 (such as grocery stores), while others have been severely harmed. I see Columbia firmly in the last bucket as demand has shrunk sizably this year.

Source: Seeking Alpha

We can see that revenue is expected to decline from $3,040 million last year to $2,450 million this year, a reduction of about 20%. That’s a huge hit to take for any company, but in this case, the rebound appears to be a slow one. Estimates for next year are for just $2,840 million, which is only a two-thirds retracement of the loss of revenue suffered in 2020. In other words, the steady growth Columbia has shown in recent years will take until at least 2022 to get back on track, let alone pick up where it left off.

Source: Investor presentation

We can see from the first nine months results above that Columbia’s weakness has been broad-based, with every geographic area, product category, and brand suffering big declines. In other words, there is no strength anywhere; there is only weakness. That is why it will take time to unwind the damage from COVID-19; everywhere you look there is significant repair that needs doing.

Source: Investor presentation

Columbia’s guidance for this year is pretty awful, with sales looking to be down ~20%, and for EPS to cede nearly three-fourths of its prior-year value. The problem is that when a company loses that much revenue, margins suffer. Not only does weak demand generally beget weaker pricing power, but it also means things like SG&A costs, distribution costs, rent costs, etc. are deleveraged. In other words, with significant fixed costs setup for much higher levels of revenue, a shock like this destroys profitability. That’s what we’re seeing this year with Columbia.

It is worth keeping in mind that margin reflation won’t take place in its entirety until revenue is back near former levels. In other words, this isn’t a one-and-done thing for Columbia when it comes to weak margins; this problem should persist at least through next year, and likely into 2022, based upon current revenue forecasts.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analysts are bullish on the company’s path to recovery, but given Columbia earned nearly $5 per share last year, the fact that it isn’t slated to get near that for two years is telling. The stock is being priced like it is back to its former levels of earnings, but it simply isn’t, and won’t be for some time.

Source: TIKR.com

This chart shows a ten-year view of the share price in relation to forward adjusted earnings expectations, and as you can see, shares are just about as expensive on this measure as they have been at any point in the past decade. Shares are ~24 times forward earnings today, which is a rich multiple to pay for a company that is struggling, and has a years-long path to recovery. This multiple would be full value if COVID-19 had never happened; given the impairment – although temporary – that Columbia has suffered, I see this multiple as egregious.

If it is enterprise value in relation to sales you fancy instead of adjusted earnings, Columbia looks even more expensive.

Source: TIKR.com

Indeed, the multiple of EV/sales is back to pre-COVID levels, so even if we take temporarily depressed margins out of the equation, the stock is still expensive.

The bottom line

Columbia has terrific brands and a strong history of growth. I believe it will be back on its growth track at some point, but that appears to be in 2022/2023. The problem as I see it is that Columbia has been temporarily impaired, but the share price is behaving as though recovery is right around the corner. With the damage that has been done to revenue and margins in 2020, a recovery right around the corner is simply unrealistic.

Source: Google Trends

Even search trends for Columbia are well off of their peaks, as this chart of 2018 through today shows. This is the time of year when we should have seen peak interest for Columbia as it has a big holiday quarter each year, similar to most apparel companies. However, this year’s peak search interest was just 75% of its peak in 2018, and slightly better than that against last year’s lower peak. Lower brand interest is never a good thing for any company, and I think as a forward indicator, this is one more reason to be cautious.

Finally, Columbia used to pay a modest dividend, but as we can see, years of growth in the payout were erased earlier this year.

Source: Seeking Alpha

When/if Columbia decides to reinstate the dividend, that will be a vote of confidence. However, the fact that so many companies have restarted payouts makes me wonder why Columbia hasn’t. It must be a lack of confidence in conditions for 2021, and is just one more brick in the wall against the bulls.

With all of these factors, I simply see no reason to buy Columbia at $89. The damage the company has suffered will take time to rebuild, but shares are already priced as though that rebuilding effort is an inevitability. While I’m not necessarily calling for much lower prices – Columbia shares could simply churn until earnings catch up to the valuation – I do think it is a sell as your money is better invested many other places.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.